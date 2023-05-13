The University of Georgia will recognize more than 7,000 candidates for graduation in the Class of 2023 Commencement exercises on May 11 in Sanford Stadium.
Local students are:
- Scott Markley of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a PHD Geography.
- Nicholas Cooper Power of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BBA Economics.
- Lorna Natalie Bruno of Powder Springs, GA, is a candidate for a MSW Social Work.
- Yuan Tan of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a PHARMD Pharmacy.
- Jason Michael Boone of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a PHARMD Pharmacy.
- Matthew Alexander McGuire of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a MMR Marketing Research.
- Haylei Bruno of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a DVM Veterinary Medicine.
- Priyanka Patel of Acworth, GA, is a candidate for a BBA Finance and MS Business Analytics.
- Nicholas Ryan Edwards of Kennesaw, GA, is a candidate for a BFA Art and BS Psychology.
- Sarah Grace Davis McCord of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a JD Law.
- Jordan Alexis Brown of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BS Psychology.
- Grace Isabelle Peterson of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BBA Management.
- Katherine Josephine Maxwell of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a AB Advertising.
- Catherine Rachel Davies of Acworth, GA, is a candidate for a BSED Elementary Education.
- James T Gnann of Acworth, GA, is a candidate for a MS Business Analytics.
- Amanda Katherine Hoarell of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a MED Science Education.
- Maggie Aubyn McFather of Acworth, GA, is a candidate for a BS Biology.
- Matthew Sergey Tikhonovsky of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a AB Political Science.
- Claire Victoria Valley of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a MACC Accounting.
- Robert Gregory Fox of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a AB Romance Languages and AB Russian.
- Jasmine Princess Thompson of Kennesaw, GA, is a candidate for a EDS Prof School Counseling and MED Professional Counseling.
- Matthew Alan Gilliland of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BBA Risk Management and Insurance.
- Catherine Brooke Adams of Kennesaw, GA, is a candidate for a MACC Accounting.
- Xiaoyi Wang of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BBA Accounting.
- Ethan Mark Delashmit of Acworth, GA, is a candidate for a JD Law.
- Spencer Dewey Healy of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a AB Spanish.
- James William Battle of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BSFCS Housing Management & Policy.
- Kristen Louise Dyer of Acworth, GA, is a candidate for a MSAT Athletic Training.
- Tessa Renee Lewis of Mableton, GA, is a candidate for a BSED Elementary Education.
- Dawson Samuel Victor of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BBA Marketing.
- Cameron Dale Bloodworth of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BBA Real Estate.
- Alyssa Kelsey Kautz of Acworth, GA, is a candidate for a AB Advertising.
- Audra Jade Zumbach of Powder Springs, GA, is a candidate for a AB Public Relations.
- Brandon Tyler Nash of Kennesaw, GA, is a candidate for a MS Finan Plan Hous and Cons Econ.
- Chase Martin Seufert of Kennesaw, GA, is a candidate for a BBA Management.
- Christian Paul Gibbs of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BBA Management Information Systems.
- Declan Patrick McNulty of Powder Springs, GA, is a candidate for a BSENVE Environmental Engineering.
- Genevieve Adelheid Borders of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BSAB Applied Biotechnology.
- Grace Catherine Buhmeyer of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BBA Risk Management and Insurance.
- Inester Floyd Jones of Powder Springs, GA, is a candidate for a EDD Educational Leadership.
- Joseph Riley Niswonger of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BBA Management.
- Josiah Richard Norris of Powder Springs, GA, is a candidate for a BSED Exercise and Sport Science.
- Julia Eileen Stubbs of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BSED Exercise and Sport Science.
- Justin Lei Zhang of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BSME Mechanical Engineering.
- Madeline Grace Nagy of Powder Spgs, GA, is a candidate for a AB Art History.
- Sarah Olivia Tauchert of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BSFCS in Human Development and Family Sciences.
- Susana Negrete of Kennesaw, GA, is a candidate for a BS Psychology.
- Sydney Marie Amling of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a MA Journalism and Mass Communication.
- Tyler Payne Chapman of Kennesaw, GA, is a candidate for a BBA Finance and BSED Sport Management.
- William Jacob Roberson of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BBA Management.
- Zachary Blake Baraji of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BBA Management.
- Zairah Khan of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BBA Finance.
- Hope Rayann Thomas of Kennesaw, GA, is a candidate for a AB Philosophy.
- Julianna Lorey of Mableton, GA, is a candidate for a MSW Social Work.
- Jillian Leigh Scelsi of Powder Springs, GA, is a candidate for a MS Kinesiology.
- Andrew John Swade of Kennesaw, GA, is a candidate for a BBA Finance.
- Emily Madison Haden of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a AB Spanish and BS Psychology.
- Caroline Anne Tully of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a AB Communication Studies.
- James Hampton Briley of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BBA Accounting.
- Kaylie Danielle Frazier of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BS Psychology.
- Benjamin David Prestel of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BS Computer Science.
- Emmett Nelson Taliaferro of Kennesaw, GA, is a candidate for a MHA Health Administration.
- Cassidy Alexandra Weston of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BS Psychology.
- Austine Nnamdi Eziukwu of Powder Springs, GA, is a candidate for a BSED Exercise and Sport Science.
- Fatmata Bah of Acworth, GA, is a candidate for a BS Biology and BSEH Environmental Health.
- James Harry Nicholas Martin of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a AB History.
- Linda Chen of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BS Psychology.
- Lamisa Karim of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BBA Management Information Systems.
- Skylar Deakins of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BBA Accounting.
- Sarah Nomani of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BBA Management.
- Shriya Patel of Smyrna, GA, is a candidate for a BSHP Health Promotion.
- Cameron Alexis Acree of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BS Psychology.
- Alberto Abraham Bustamante of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BSBE Biological Engineering.
- Gwen Elizabeth Nichols of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BBA Management.
- Zachary Daniel Hall of Kennesaw, GA, is a candidate for a BBA Management Information Systems.
- Madison Alexandria Maynard of Powder Springs, GA, is a candidate for a AB Communication Studies.
- Jordan Olivia Smith of Atlanta, GA, is a candidate for a BSED Elementary Education.
- Jacob Alexander Helsel of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BBA Management Information Systems.
- Clyde Lee Clem of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BS Biology and BS Psychology.
- Ethan Scott Harb of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BBA Management.
- Jackson Charles Jones of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BBA Accounting.
- Catalina Jane Stogner of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BSED Elementary Education.
- Morgan Elizabeth Atencio of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BBA Marketing.
- Charlotte Webb Reichenbach of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BBA Marketing.
- Mackenzie Alexis Kane of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BSFCS Fashion Merchandising.
- Sara Sehhizadeh of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a AB International Affairs.
- Anna Rae Bohn of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BBA Management.
- Isabelle Byrd Schorn of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a AB Entertainment & Media Studies.
- Soleil Chiasson of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a AB Philosophy.
- Andrew Douglas Roland of Acworth, GA, is a candidate for a BS Biochem and Molecular Biology.
- Aislinn Abigail Doss of Acworth, GA, is a candidate for a BBA Marketing.
- Austin Paymon Shukoor of Powder Springs, GA, is a candidate for a BS Biology.
- Tanner Reid DeLaney of Powder Springs, GA, is a candidate for a BBA Finance and BBA Real Estate.
- Mitchell Matthew Clifford of Acworth, GA, is a candidate for a BBA Real Estate.
- Lauren Elizabeth Reagan of Kennesaw, GA, is a candidate for a AB Political Science.
- Elizabeth Claire Mulvey of Kennesaw, GA, is a candidate for a BBA Finance.
- Morgan Hannah Burch of Kennesaw, GA, is a candidate for a BS Psychology.
- Diego Jose Perez of Acworth, GA, is a candidate for a BBA Finance.
- Dylan C Rafferty of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BBA Marketing.
- Catherine Grace Creed of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BBA Management Information Systems.
- Jackson Donald Wahn of Marietta, SC, is a candidate for a BBA Finance.
- Alexander J Benson of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a AB Entertainment & Media Studies and BBA Marketing.
- Lauren Elizabeth Minnick of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a AB Journalism.
- Lakshmi Pushyami Yetukuri of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BSCSE Computer Systems Engineering.
- Killian Parker Bannon of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BBA Marketing.
- Margaret Shane McAlpine of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BBA Marketing.
- Chase Jay Conklin of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BBA Management.
- Hunter James Nobis of Kennesaw, GA, is a candidate for a BSES Environmental Econ and Mgmt.
- Amelia Blythe Tomasulo of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BSES Environmental Econ and Mgmt.
- Ava Elizabeth Zegers of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a AB Communication Studies.
- Natalie Melan Blaize of Kennesaw, GA, is a candidate for a BSFCS in Human Development and Family Sciences.
- Stephen Adam Briglevich of Smyrna, GA, is a candidate for a BBA Accounting.
- Alejandra Gonzalez-Calvo of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a MA Art History.
- Michaella Ruth Israel of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BSFCS in Human Development and Family Sciences.
- John Joseph Hancotte of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BBA Economics.
- Sydney Ashlinn Enriquez of Acworth, GA, is a candidate for a BS Psychology.
- Denise Tien Phan of Mableton, GA, is a candidate for a BS Psychology.
- Calvin Lillian Rausch of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a AB International Affairs and AB Political Science.
- Sydney Marie McCoy of Powder Springs, GA, is a candidate for a BS Pharmaceutical Sciences.
- Nikhil Devan Manocha of Smyrna, GA, is a candidate for a BS Biology.
- Megan Elizabeth Peterson of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BSED Communication Sciences and Disorders.
- Audrey Janvier Safir of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a AB Anthropology and BS Microbiology.
- George Herman Vaughan of Acworth, GA, is a candidate for a DRPH Public Health.
- Geoffrey Bo Newell of Kennesaw, GA, is a candidate for a AB Political Science.
- Kristina Renee Ortiz of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a PHARMD Pharmacy.
- Charles Truitt Mathison of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BBA Management Information Systems.
- Rebekah Diane Lee of Kennesaw, GA, is a candidate for a MPH Public Health.
- David Bennett Earle of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a MBA Business Administration.
- Naomi Mariel Aviles of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a MA Spanish.
- Bertram Ellery Thomas of Austell, GA, is a candidate for a DRPH Public Health.
- Kevin Gerard Linder of Smyrna, GA, is a candidate for a MSW Social Work.
- Candice Janay Cook of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a DVM Veterinary Medicine.
- Amanda Michelle Cheek of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a JD Law.
- Joshua Jinu Kim of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a MBA Business Administration.
- Magall Abajobir of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a MPA Public Administration.
- Neil William Justice of Kennesaw, GA, is a candidate for a MPH Public Health.
- Sarah Catherine Burman of Smyrna, GA, is a candidate for a PHD Higher Education.
- Elaine Vu Duong of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a PHD Educational Psychology.
- Jacoby Shipmon of Acworth, GA, is a candidate for a MS Biochemical Engineering.
- Michael William Lehmann of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a JD Law.
- Ashley Elizabeth Hunter of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a MSW Social Work.
- Kristin Elizabeth Disalle of Kennesaw, GA, is a candidate for a PHARMD Pharmacy.
- Savannah Loren Mace of Kennesaw, GA, is a candidate for a PHARMD Pharmacy.
- Jorge Arturo Olivares of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a AB German and BSME Mechanical Engineering.
- Tiffany Dawn Shaw of Powder Springs, GA, is a candidate for a MBA Business Administration.
- Shelby Elizabeth Reed of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a MHP Historic Preservation.
- Kelly S Ruda of Powder Springs, GA, is a candidate for a EDS Prof School Counseling and MED Professional Counseling.
- Maranie A Brown of Smyrna, GA, is a candidate for a MBT Business and Technology.
- Yadira Elizabeth Castillo of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a MA Spanish.
- Zachary Ryan Feldberg of Atlanta, GA, is a candidate for a PHD Educational Psychology.
- Karina Cerda of Austell, GA, is a candidate for a MBA Business Administration.
- William Redfearn Flood of Acworth, GA, is a candidate for a EDD Music Education.
- Sean C Barrett of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a JD Law.
- Essilvo Sulejmani of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a PHARMD Pharmacy.
- Kyoo Young Kim of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a DVM Veterinary Medicine.
- Sophia Blythe Greenberg of Powder Springs, GA, is a candidate for a MBA Business Administration.
- Nicole Mary Fredericksen of Kennesaw, GA, is a candidate for a AB Criminal Justice and BS Psychology.
- Colin A Jinks of Powder Springs, GA, is a candidate for a MS Business Analytics.
- Mitchell Franklin McHam of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BBA Management Information Systems.
- Julian M Saviano of Acworth, GA, is a candidate for a JD Law.
- Nishka Malik of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a JD Law.
- Spencer Ellis Kopf of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a MS Civil & Environmental Engr.
- Leah Elizabeth Wilkinson of Acworth, GA, is a candidate for a MBA Business Administration.
- Breanna Nicole Sturdivant of Powder Springs, GA, is a candidate for a JD Law.
- John Robert Nelson of Acworth, GA, is a candidate for a BSEE Electrical and Electronics Eng.
- Lucette Aimee Rivera of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a MED Communication Sciences and Disorder.
- William Bishop Gustafson of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a AB Romance Languages.
- Danielle Ann Bissel of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a MACC Accounting.
- Abigail Patricia McDonough of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a AB International Affairs and AB Political Science.
- Tara Alyssa Anastasoff of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a MA Journalism and Mass Communication.
- Melina Rose Antone of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BS Biology.
- William Landon Nichols of Kennesaw, GA, is a candidate for a MBA Business Administration.
- Tia Johnson of Acworth, GA, is a candidate for a BS Computer Science.
- Misha Ul-Islam of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BS Biochem and Molecular Biology and BS Biology.
- Blake Mitchell Croyder of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a MS Finan Plan Hous and Cons Econ.
- Veronica M Achinger of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a MACC Accounting.
- Hannah P Wagner of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a MS Business Analytics.
- Grant Jackson Berry of Powder Springs, GA, is a candidate for a BBA Accounting.
- Emmett Thomas Allen of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a AB Economics and MA Economics.
- Noah E Lamb of Austell, GA, is a candidate for a BSME Mechanical Engineering.
- Jared Charles Palmgren of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a MS Civil & Environmental Engr.
- Samantha Maureen Lovell of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a AB Ecology and AB Geography.
- Courtney Nicole Long of Acworth, GA, is a candidate for a MS Biological Engineering.
- Caroline Rose Markey of Atlanta, GA, is a candidate for a MACC Accounting.
- Jakub Jerzy Bien of Austell, GA, is a candidate for a BSEE Electrical and Electronics Eng.
- Carson Alexander Brown of Smyrna, GA, is a candidate for a MUPD Urban Planning and Design.
- Elizabeth Grace Draggoo of Powder Springs, GA, is a candidate for a MED Communication Sciences and Disorder.
- Kathryn Graham Boyle of Powder Springs, GA, is a candidate for a BS Atmospheric Sciences and BS Geography.
- Zachary Thomas Brennan of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BSME Mechanical Engineering.
- Ainsley E Clark of Kennesaw, GA, is a candidate for a BSA Agribusiness.
- Ashlyn Rachel Daughenbaugh of Kennesaw, GA, is a candidate for a BSFCS Fashion Merchandising and BSFCS Social Entr Cons Well-Being.
- Olympia Maria Nakos of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a MMR Marketing Research.
- Jordan Jenna Payne of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BS Psychology.
- Skylar Faith Pocock of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a AB Entertainment & Media Studies.
- Kurtis R Royalty of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a MS Finan Plan Hous and Cons Econ.
- Kathryn Claiborne Marshall of Atlanta, GA, is a candidate for a BFA Art.
- Kathryn Rose Sebaugh of Kennesaw, GA, is a candidate for a AB Dance and BSFCS Dietetics.
- Andrew R Benecchi of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BBA Finance and BS Statistics.
- Grayson M Even of Powder Springs, GA, is a candidate for a BSBE Biological Engineering and BSME Mechanical Engineering.
- Morgan Ashley Beckham of Kennesaw, GA, is a candidate for a MPH Public Health.
- Rachel Marie Ziner of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a MA Journalism and Mass Communication.
- Diane Yvette Casaleno of Austell, GA, is a candidate for a MACC Accounting.
- Alma Gabriela Hernandez of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a AB Political Science and AB Public Relations.
- Cameron Jalen Hill of Mableton, GA, is a candidate for a BLA Landscape Architecture.
- Michael David Hostetler of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BS Biology.
- Zoe A Hood of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a AB Political Science and BMUS Music Performance.
- Caroline Christian Caden of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a MA Nonprofit Mgmt & Leadership.
- Vincent Reagan Hau of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BBA Risk Management and Insurance.
- Sarah Rose Hartley of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a MPH Public Health.
- Elyse Andrea McGuire of Powder Springs, GA, is a candidate for a BSAB Applied Biotechnology.
- Jeffery Q Kelsch of Atlanta, GA, is a candidate for a BBA Management Information Systems.
- Caleb Dean McCown of Kennesaw, GA, is a candidate for a BSED Sport Management.
- Luke Marshall McLemore of Smyrna, GA, is a candidate for a BBA Marketing.
- Miller Lott McGee of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BBA Economics.
- Patrick Edward Fletcher of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BBA Economics.
- Alex Gallegos of Kennesaw, GA, is a candidate for a BSCE Civil Engineering.
- Peyton Christol Elsie Hayes of Kennesaw, GA, is a candidate for a AB International Affairs and AB Political Science.
- Colson Rogers Smith of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BBA Management Information Systems.
- Jacob Matthew Thompson of Marrietta, GA, is a candidate for a BBA Economics.
- Bret Mitchel Stettler of Powder Springs, GA, is a candidate for a MS Business Analytics.
- Tristan Rogers Peterka of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a MS Business Analytics.
- Sebastian Patrick Szot of Atlanta, GA, is a candidate for a MS Business Analytics.
- Samuel Ian McGlashan of Kennesaw, GA, is a candidate for a BBA Marketing.
- Isabella Maria Daugherty of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BS Psychology.
- Charley Sun of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BBA Management and MS Business Analytics.
- Celena M Michaud of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BSCSE Computer Systems Engineering.
- Madison Audrey Pruitt of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a MA Journalism and Mass Communication.
- Mosopefoluwa Emmanuel Oni of Acworth, GA, is a candidate for a MS Computer Science.
- Victoria Anne Nuccio of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a MA Anthropology.
- Jaiden Tanner Fields of Kennesaw, GA, is a candidate for a AB Journalism.
- Nigel Brandon Martin of Acworth, GA, is a candidate for a AB Political Science.
- Olivia Marie Wakim of Smyrna, GA, is a candidate for a AB Journalism.
- Madison Grace Cross of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BBA Marketing.
- Helyn Pryce Hundley of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BS Biology and BS Psychology.
- Madison Kay Grosse of Acworth, GA, is a candidate for a BBA Finance.
- Emma Allison Hunt of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BSA Animal Science and BSA Biological Science.
- Catherine Grace Osborn of Acworth, GA, is a candidate for a BSED Exercise and Sport Science.
- Tyler Joseph Washburn of Powder Springs, GA, is a candidate for a BS Microbiology.
- Brendan Alexander Coley of Kennesaw, GA, is a candidate for a BS Astrophysics.
- Joshua Samuel Weinberg of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BBA Marketing.
- Diego Munoz De Cote of Mableton, GA, is a candidate for a BSED Sport Management.
- Yash Rakesh Patel of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BS Biology and BS Psychology.
- William Patrick Mosley of Kennesaw, GA, is a candidate for a AB Political Science and AB International Affairs.
- Milan Praful Patel of Smyrna, GA, is a candidate for a BBA Economics and MS Business Analytics.
- Maris Lee Doering of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BBA Marketing.
- Allison Greer Tilton of Acworth, GA, is a candidate for a BSED Social Studies Education.
- Benjamin Thomas Woodard of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BBA Marketing.
- Madelyn Elizabeth Phillips of Kennesaw, GA, is a candidate for a BS Biology.
- Mary Nicole Renfroe of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a AB International Affairs and AB Public Relations.
- Tyler Laurence Wyman of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BBA Risk Management and Insurance.
- Samira Basaka Nanje of Powder Springs, GA, is a candidate for a AB Economics.
- Lauren Elizabeth Berrier of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BSA Biological Science.
- Genevieve Rose Bochniak of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BBA Economics and BBA Management Information Systems.
- Emily Grace Carden of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BSFCS Consumer Economics.
- Cayleigh Cassidy Romano of Acworth, GA, is a candidate for a BS Biology and BS Psychology.
- Sara Sohani of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BS Psychology and BSFCS Nutritional Sciences.
- Zina Marlena Robbins of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BSED Communication Sciences and Disorders.
- Dylan Henry Laug of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BBA Marketing.
- Stephen Anhow Liu of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BBA Management and BBA Risk Management and Insurance.
- Lindsey Elizabeth Cyr of Smyrna, GA, is a candidate for a BBA Real Estate.
- Andree Nicole Marino of Kennesaw, GA, is a candidate for a BSED Elementary Education.
- Mikhail Mikhailovich Khursevich of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BBA Finance.
- Clarence C Ogbuefi of Powder Springs, GA, is a candidate for a BBA Management Information Systems.
- Macy Adams of Smyrna, GA, is a candidate for a BBA Management Information Systems.
- Kendyl Alexis Edwards of Kennesaw, GA, is a candidate for a BBA Management Information Systems.
- Ian D Moore of Atlanta, GA, is a candidate for a BSME Mechanical Engineering.
- Conor Xavier Brogan of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BBA Management Information Systems and MS Business Analytics.
- Owen Robert Conrad of Kennesaw, GA, is a candidate for a BSEE Electrical and Electronics Eng.
- Isabella Ruth Rodriguez of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BSED Communication Sciences and Disorders.
- Monica Acharya of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a PHARMD Pharmacy.
- Lauren Elizabeth Robertson of Kennesaw, GA, is a candidate for a BS Chemistry.
- Emily Grace Howard of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BSW Social Work.
- Mackenzie Kathryne Pease of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BSED Social Studies Education.
- Thomas Daniel Deboer of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BBA Finance and BBA Real Estate.
- Megha Dilip of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BS Psychology.
- Kyndal Shiann Dunbar of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a MS Finan Plan Hous and Cons Econ.
- Alexander Michael Dyck of Athens, GA, is a candidate for a BBA Management Information Systems.
- Canaan Hope Fisher of Powder Springs, GA, is a candidate for a AB Political Science.
- Mary Olivier Williams of Smyrna, GA, is a candidate for a AB Entertainment & Media Studies and AB Film Studies.
- Joshua Aidan Cohen of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a AB Political Science.
- Carl Samuel D'Alba of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a AB Linguistics.
- Nandini Bagdi of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BBA Finance.
- Archie L Wilson of Acworth, GA, is a candidate for a JD Law.
- Patrick James Barry of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a AB Journalism.
- Lynn Huynh of Powder Springs, GA, is a candidate for a BS Mathematics.
- Patrick Grayson Strack of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BBA Economics.
- Morgan Linn Wise of Smyrna, GA, is a candidate for a BSFCS in Human Development and Family Sciences.
- Adam Thomas Cook of Powder Springs, GA, is a candidate for a BBA Finance.
- Elijah Thomas Dunn of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BSCHEM Chemistry.
- John Francis Mallon of Smyrna, GA, is a candidate for a BBA Economics and BBA Finance.
- Lauren Alyssa Weaver of Acworth, GA, is a candidate for a BBA Management.
- Peyton McGuire Jenkins of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a AB International Affairs and AB Journalism.
- Maya Laxmi Patel of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BSBE Biological Engineering.
- Oluwajimi David Adedoyin of Powder Springs, GA, is a candidate for a BS Psychology.
- Grace Evelyn Yankus of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BSBE Biological Engineering.
- Matthew Dodge Sumlin of Smyrna, GA, is a candidate for a BSED Exercise and Sport Science.
- Ashlyn Marie Stevenson of Kennesaw, GA, is a candidate for a BBA Finance.
- Livia BiLing Epnett of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a AB Criminal Justice.
- Paulina Michelle Rivera-ramirez of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BS Pharmaceutical Sciences.
- Grace Alexis Karas of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BBA Marketing.
- Connor B Fuson of Kennesaw, GA, is a candidate for a AB Political Science.
- Victoria Allison Garrett of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BSHP Health Promotion.
- Abir Ghallab of Kennesaw, GA, is a candidate for a BS Psychology.
- Scotland Brooke Geurink of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BSFCS Fashion Merchandising.
- Victoria Gospodinov of Smyrna, GA, is a candidate for a AB Journalism.
- Gracie Sara Gutierrez of Powder Springs, GA, is a candidate for a AB Entertainment & Media Studies and AB Film Studies.
- Griffin Walker Haarbauer of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BLA Landscape Architecture.
- Reagan Elizabeth Henry of Powder Springs, GA, is a candidate for a BBA Risk Management and Insurance.
- Michael Connor McArdle of Acworth, GA, is a candidate for a BSME Mechanical Engineering.
- Shelby Alise Wingate of Mableton, GA, is a candidate for a AB Journalism.
- Isabelle Chalker of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a AB International Affairs.
- Meredith Anne Eget of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a AB English and AB Spanish.
- Carly Anne Capozza of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BSFCS in Human Development and Family Sciences.
- Mackenzie Amelia Sinon of Powder Springs, GA, is a candidate for a MED Middle Grades Education.
- Caroline Kema Solomon of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a AB Russian and BSES Environmental Econ and Mgmt.
- Trinity Yvonne Stevenson-Whatley of Mableton, GA, is a candidate for a BBA Economics.
- Conor D Krause of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BBA Economics.
- Midori Alexis Jenkins of Smyrna, GA, is a candidate for a AB Entertainment & Media Studies.
- Eric Jaymin Lewe of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BS Data Science.
- Jordyn Lei Carson of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BS Biology.
- Emma Dew of Smyrna, GA, is a candidate for a AB Advertising.
- Eric Michael Encinas of Kennesaw, GA, is a candidate for a BBA Management.
- Lucas Nathaniel Lind of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BS Computer Science.
- Savanna Leigh Woodall of Smyrna, GA, is a candidate for a BBA Marketing.
- John Michael Jacobs of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BBA Finance.
- Jeremi Taylor Dickson of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BS Psychology.
- Olivia Ann Eaton of Acworth, GA, is a candidate for a BSFCS in Human Development and Family Sciences.
- Elise Adele Hall of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BBA Marketing.
- Kinza Naseem Hashmi of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BS Biology.
- Diego David Quiroz of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BSME Mechanical Engineering.
- Aaron Timothy Bridgeforth Turner of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a AB Political Science and BSED Social Studies Education.
- Sara Ashley Collins of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BS Psychology.
- Ava Sophia Edmunds of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BS Biology.
- Alexis Elise Fenwick of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BSED Communication Sciences and Disorders.
- Helena Sophia Karas of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a AB English and BSED English Education.
- Riley Joann Kollas of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BBA Management.
- Virginia Ann Koronkowski of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a AB English.
- Anthony Honkiu Lam of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BBA Risk Management and Insurance.
- Madison E Lewis of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a AB Criminal Justice and AB Sociology.
- Reid Merrill Maddin of Kennesaw, GA, is a candidate for a BBA Finance.
- Annabelle Harvey Marshall of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BS Mathematics.
- Emmalyne Anne Zant of Kennesaw, GA, is a candidate for a AB Philosophy and AB Political Science.
- Susannah Ivy Long of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a AB Economics and AB International Affairs.
- Brooke Elizabeth Stephan of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BSFCS Dietetics.
- Madeline Grace Franke of Powder Springs, GA, is a candidate for a BS Psychology.
- Matthew Ryan Shaw of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BBA Finance.
- Zoe Eve Alexander of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a AB Ecology and AB International Affairs.
- Anisa Handa of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BS Biochem and Molecular Biology.
- Kweku Nyarko Hudson of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BBA Marketing.
- Chaitya Jain of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BBA Finance and BS Biochem and Molecular Biology.
- Alyssa Louissaint of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BSFCS in Human Development and Family Sciences.
- Dominick Oshay Blaylock of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BSFCS Housing Management & Policy.
- Natasha Marshall of Powder Springs, GA, is a candidate for a MPA Public Administration.
- Sarah Elizabeth Poston of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BSFCS in Human Development and Family Sciences.
- Vivian Anne Sisson of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BBA Accounting.
- Sarah Jean Torbert of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BSBE Biological Engineering.
- Lily Elizabeth Bell of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a AB Political Science and BS Statistics.
- Mya Del'Re Richardson-Echols of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a EDD Student Affairs Leadership.
- Chana Michele Martin of Austell, GA, is a candidate for a MSL Law.
- Tarik Abdallah Itum of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a AB Sociology.
- Nassim Joorabchi of Kennesaw, GA, is a candidate for a BS Biology and BS Psychology.
- Kiyan Kojoori of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a AB Cognitive Science and BS Psychology.
- Rachel Elizabeth Kalliomaa of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BBA Accounting.
- Natalie Lynn Kersnick of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a AB International Affairs and AB Women's Studies.
- Marjan Sanjari of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a MFT Food Technology.
- Conor Closs of Smyrna, GA, is a candidate for a MBA Business Administration.
- Christopher Paul Shelton of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BBA Economics.
- Kien Trung Le of Kennesaw, GA, is a candidate for a AB Asian Languages and Literature and AB Linguistics.
- Taylor Alexis Gerald of Kennesaw, GA, is a candidate for a BSCHEM Chemistry.
- Gareth Park Thompson of Atlanta, GA, is a candidate for a BBA Economics and BBA Risk Management and Insurance.
- Ann-Marie Chiamaka Onuoha of Acworth, GA, is a candidate for a BSBCHE Biochemical Engineering.
- Carolina Isabel Meireles of Powder Springs, GA, is a candidate for a BSFCS in Human Development and Family Sciences.
- Lauren Hall Moore of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BBA Finance.
- Reece Ann Portwood of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BBA Marketing.
- Justin Graham Mabry of Acworth, GA, is a candidate for a BBA Management Information Systems.
- Nolan Daniel Canter of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BSA Agribusiness.
- Morgan Leigh Ayers of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a AB Criminal Justice and BS Psychology.
- Layla Samantha Greenwood of Powder Springs, GA, is a candidate for a BSFCS Financial Planning.
- Karly Ann Riggs of Acworth, GA, is a candidate for a BSHP Health Promotion.
- Lauren Aleece Rogers of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BSFCS Nutritional Sciences.
- Benjamin Patrick Shewchuk of Powder Springs, GA, is a candidate for a BSED Sport Management.
- Carrington Christina Rogers of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BS Statistics and MS Business Analytics.
- Hampton McLin Woods of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BS Psychology.
- Michael Antonio Garrido of Smyrna, GA, is a candidate for a BBA Management.
- Morgan G Lilly of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a AB International Affairs and AB Political Science.
- Neysa Patel of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BS Biology.
- Ja'Milya Walker of Smyrna, GA, is a candidate for a MED College Student Affairs Admin.
- Kristin Noelle Powell of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BBA Finance.
- Taylor Olivia Mendez of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BSED Communication Sciences and Disorders.
- Hallie Brooke Rimmey of Smyrna, GA, is a candidate for a BBA Accounting.
- Abigail Lake Gardner of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BBA Marketing.
- Emmy Mitchell Pridgeon of Smyrna, GA, is a candidate for a BSED Exercise and Sport Science.
- Angela Patricia Roberts of Smyrna, GA, is a candidate for a BS Political Science.
- Meredith Elyse Berger of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BBA Finance.
- Sarah Marie Swann of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BSED Exercise and Sport Science.
- Kylie Marie Tobey of Kennesaw, GA, is a candidate for a BS Biology and BS Psychology.
- William Jackson Lintner of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BBA Marketing.
- Campbell Stuart Sisom of Acworth, GA, is a candidate for a BBA Economics.
- Jagpreet Pal Singh Sodhi of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BBA Finance.
- Ralph Mason Liu of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BS Biology.
- Jacqueline Elizabeth Webb of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a AB Economics.
- William Austin Thornton of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BBA Accounting.
- Lauren Grace Turner of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a MED Special Education.
- Madison Rachael Siskey of Powder Springs, GA, is a candidate for a BS Political Science.
- Matthew Robert Starker of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BBA Finance and BBA Management Information Systems.
- Evan Hudson Troisi of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BBA Risk Management and Insurance.
- Emma Elizabeth Turner of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BBA Management Information Systems.
- Gabrielle Schepman LeBrun of Kennesaw, GA, is a candidate for a BBA Accounting.
- Ann Hollis Sanders of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a AB International Affairs and AB Religion.
- McCartney L Holland of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BBA Management and BS Psychology.
- Bryant Jakob Fair of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BMUS Music Theory.
- Savar Jaitly of Kennesaw, GA, is a candidate for a BBA Management Information Systems.
- Michelle Ortega-Pagan Nader of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BS Data Science.
- Zoza Felix Winful of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BSME Mechanical Engineering.
- Kyle Jeffrey Reichert of Acworth, GA, is a candidate for a BBA Finance.
- Isabela Mayan Weiss of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a AB English and AB Political Science.
- Yash Dipak Roygaga of Kennesaw, GA, is a candidate for a BS Computer Science.
- Nicholas Bryan Rulon of Smyrna, GA, is a candidate for a MA Nonprofit Mgmt & Leadership.
- Kamari Geme Ellis of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a AB Public Relations.
- Nneka Natcha Omoma of Acworth, GA, is a candidate for a BS Biology.
- Olamide Denisha Osisami of Powder Springs, GA, is a candidate for a AB Economics.
- Lacy Camille Noerenberg of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a MS Civil & Environmental Engr.
- Theodore Certain Otto of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a AB History and AB Spanish.
- Rachel Panettiere of Acworth, GA, is a candidate for a AB Economics and AB Religion.
- Layla Parsa of Powder Springs, GA, is a candidate for a BSME Mechanical Engineering.
- Paul Brian Pemberton of Acworth, GA, is a candidate for a BBA Management Information Systems.
- Swathi Bala of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BS Biology.
- Hayley Larke Cole of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BBA Management.
- Paulina Eleanor D'Alba of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BS Statistics.
- Breanna Lewis of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a MAT Workforce Education.
- Yannick Brassard of Acworth, GA, is a candidate for a MBT Business and Technology.
- Eddie Wanje Matano of Mableton, GA, is a candidate for a MBT Business and Technology.
- Delaney Jo Turner of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BSED Special Education.
- Michael Adams of Smyrna, GA, is a candidate for a MBA Business Administration.
- Sarah Alvarez of Smyrna, GA, is a candidate for a MBA Business Administration.
- Xavier Strauter Collier of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a MBA Business Administration.
- Mehak Parag Sampat of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BS Biology and BS Psychology.
- Bhavya Sanghi of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BBA Management Information Systems and BS Computer Science.
- Morgan Alexandra Arevalo of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BS Psychology.
- Thomas Kent Eldridge of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BS Biology.
- Annalise Colette Morning of Kennesaw, GA, is a candidate for a AB Public Relations.
- Luke Paul D'amato Schreier of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BBA Finance.
- Emily Claire Hall of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a AB Public Relations.
- Brittani Parker Miles of Powder Springs, GA, is a candidate for a AB Political Science and BSED Social Studies Education.
- Braden James Milligan of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BSFCS Housing Management & Policy.
- Skylar Douglas Vines of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BSAB Applied Biotechnology.
- Ann Marie Satterfield of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a MAED Art Education.
- Jadin Tiara Marshall of Powder Springs, GA, is a candidate for a BS Psychology.
- Caroline Bouldin Cheney of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BBA Finance and BBA Real Estate.
- Kiana Dehmand of Kennesaw, GA, is a candidate for a BS Biology.
- Sohawm Amit Sengupta of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BS Biology.
- Aubrey E Wilson-Wade of Smyrna, GA, is a candidate for a AB Political Science.
- Delaney Elizabeth Spire of Kennesaw, GA, is a candidate for a AB International Affairs.
- Andrew Thomas Swann of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BS Computer Science.
- Andrew Anhtuan Tran of Kennesaw, GA, is a candidate for a BS Astrophysics.
- Neven Alexandra Morey of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BS Psychology.
- Bryan Luke Persons of Smyrna, GA, is a candidate for a BBA Finance.
- Brendan Mark Porter of Mableton, GA, is a candidate for a AB History.
- Benjamin Matthew Gordon of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BBA Real Estate.
- Amelia Summer Hane of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BS Biology.
- Anna Schell Hurst of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BS Biology.
- Quentin Duane Campbell of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BS Geology.
- Angela Thomas of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a MBA Business Administration.
- Graysen Marie De Jong of Powder Springs, GA, is a candidate for a MS Business Analytics.
- Therese Rose Thompson of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BSES Environmental Resource Sci and BSES Water and Soil Resources.
- Camila Antoinette Church-Quijano of Acworth, GA, is a candidate for a BBA Management Information Systems.
- Kylie Anne Johnson of Kennesaw, GA, is a candidate for a BBA Finance.
- Jared Steven Nolen of Kennesaw, GA, is a candidate for a BBA Management.
- Ryland Christopher Goede of Kennesaw, GA, is a candidate for a AB Journalism.
- Daniel Scott Hester of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BBA Management and BBA Real Estate.
- Matthew Joseph Siragusa of Kennesaw, GA, is a candidate for a BSFCS Consumer Economics.
- Apita Elaine Waters of Atlanta, GA, is a candidate for a MED Learning Design and Technology.
- Shirley John Kumar of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BBA Management.
- Alyssa Rae Henn of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BBA Risk Management and Insurance.
- Danielle Marie Kisling of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BSA Animal Health.
- Blair Madison Hadley of Mableton, GA, is a candidate for a AB Advertising.
- Qianru Gong of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BBA Finance.
- Mary Grace Browne of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BBA Risk Management and Insurance.
- Taylor Elizabeth Dabney of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BBA Marketing.
- John Taylor Wetterhan of Acworth, GA, is a candidate for a BSCSE Computer Systems Engineering.
- Ashley Nicole Williams of Acworth, GA, is a candidate for a BS Computer Science.
- Segen Yacob of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BBA Management Information Systems.
- Albert Hanqi You of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BBA Economics and BS Computer Science.
- Scott Alan Strickland of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BBA Finance.
- Kayla Radford of Kennesaw, GA, is a candidate for a MSW Social Work.
- Chelsie Laudicina Furey of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a MAT Workforce Education.
- Jacquelin Naomi Gonzalez of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a MS Applied Behavior Analysis.
- Elena Grace Mitchell of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BSFCS in Human Development and Family Sciences.
- Ryan Matthew Pratt of Smyrna, GA, is a candidate for a BBA Risk Management and Insurance.
- Lillian Paige Hampton of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BBA Marketing.
- Reagan Marie Donahue of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BBA Economics.
- Brooke Leeann Banks of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a AB Anthropology.
- Varsha Ramachandra of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BS Biology.
- Lindsey Nicole Rhyne of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a AB International Affairs.
- Urja Sudesh Shah of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BS Computer Science.
- Joseph Chad Strickland of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BBA Finance.
- Devin Jay Sutaria of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BBA Finance.
- James David Hovis of Atlanta, GA, is a candidate for a BBA Real Estate.
- Kathryn Faith Jones of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BBA Finance and BBA Management Information Systems.
- Joseph Ryan McLeer of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BBA Management Information Systems.
- Robert Powell Wood of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BBA Marketing.
- Peter Vincent Macri of Kennesaw, GA, is a candidate for a MACC Accounting.
- Madison Elizabeth Burns of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BFA Art Education.
- Lauren Haley Greenblatt of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BFA Art.
- Isabel Marie Hoyla of Kennesaw, GA, is a candidate for a BBA Management.
- Amanda Marie Bellis of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BBA Marketing and MS Business Analytics.
- Jacob Michael Claeys of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BBA Management Information Systems and MS Business Analytics.
- Elaina Marie Davis of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a AB French and BSEE Electrical and Electronics Eng.
- Karl William Hansen of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BS Biology and BS Psychology.
- Evan John Kozak of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a AB Economics.
- Dillon A Doomstorm of Powder Spgs, GA, is a candidate for a BS Ocean Science.
- Sean Edward Thornton of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BBA Finance and BBA Management Information Systems.
- Sydney Carson Oakes of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BSA Avian Biology.
- Max Ryan Pakula of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BBA Finance and BSED Sport Management.
- Lauren Alina Tear of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a AB Journalism and AB Spanish.
- Melody Maygol Zadeh of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BS Psychology.
- Desarai Janice Brown of Kennesaw, GA, is a candidate for a BS Psychology.
- Albert Zhonghai Chen of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a AB International Affairs and BBA Finance.
- Carly Suzanna Moss of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BSBE Biological Engineering.
- Jamie Corley Cwalina of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BBA Management and BBA Management Information Systems.
- Matthew Alexander Bigda of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BBA Finance.
- Jackson Patrick Bennett of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BS Biology and BS Genetics.
- Taylor Brynn Atkinson of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BBA Marketing.
- Frances Aurora Leilani Farmer of Powder Springs, GA, is a candidate for a MSW Social Work.
- Jocelyn Heather Floryance of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a AB Theatre.
- Autumne S Fields of Powder Spgs, GA, is a candidate for a AB Criminal Justice and AB Sociology.
- Elizabeth Kailey Nitz of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BSFCS Fashion Merchandising.
- Marilyn Audrey Cottom of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BS Psychology.
- America Miranda Hernandez of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a AB Spanish.
- Alexander Hamilton Skelton of Powder Spgs, GA, is a candidate for a BSEE Electrical and Electronics Eng.
- Weston Douglas Gurr of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BBA Real Estate.
- Jon Charles Benedict of Smyrna, GA, is a candidate for a MBA Business Administration.
- Logan Glenn Claycomb of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BBA Marketing.
- Alexandra Elizabeth Dodd of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BBA Economics and BBA Risk Management and Insurance.
- Meighan Qiaomei McGillis of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BS Biology and BS Psychology.
- Ada Lee Hutcheson of Kennesaw, GA, is a candidate for a BS Psychology.
- Ansley Noelle Wright of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BS Psychology.
- Betty Alfred of Smyrna, GA, is a candidate for a BSEH Environmental Health.
- Melissa Arlette Caines Turnipseed of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a EDD Workforce Education.
- Ryan Joseph Tiffany of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BBA Finance.
- Sarah Elizabeth Belcher of Kennesaw, GA, is a candidate for a BS Ocean Science.
- Sarah L Templeton of Marietta, GA, is a candidate for a BS Mathematics.
- Yuta D Hagiya of Powder Springs, GA, is a candidate for a BSCHEM Chemistry.
