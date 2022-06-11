The University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Alabama awarded 5,907 degrees during its spring commencement ceremonies on May 6-8.
Among them were the following locals:
- Morgan Alexander of Marietta (30067) has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Science.
- Zachary Alexander of Marietta (30067) has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration.
- Gabriel Allen of Marietta (30062) has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering.
- Olivia Bennett of Marietta (30068) has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Master of Social Work.
- Sydney Bolin of Powder Springs (30127) has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Science.
- Charles Brady of Marietta (30062) has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Arts.
- Katherine Buzzard of Marietta (30062) has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration.
- Ansley Carr of Marietta (30064) has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration.
- Jordan Cooper of Marietta (30062) has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
- Avery Cybul of Marietta (30068) has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration.
- Crystal Elworth of Marietta (30064) has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering.
- Noah Estroff of Marietta (30062) has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration.
- Katherine Fadus of Marietta (30064) has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Science.
- Meyer Flaherty of Marietta (30062) has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration.
- Lane Frost of Powder springs (30127) has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration.
- Erika Garcia of Kennesaw (30152) has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Arts.
- Abreya Gibson-Sledge of Marietta (30062) has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Master of Business Administration.
- Abigail Goldberg of Atlanta (30339) has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Fine Arts.
- Matthew Goldstein of Marietta (30062) has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Arts.
- Ansley Granato of Kennesaw (30144) has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration.
- Mckenzie Hainer of Powder Springs (30127) has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration.
- Caitlin Hawk of Smyrna (30080) has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Arts.
- Jennifer Henn of Marietta (30066) has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Educational Specialist.
- Helen Hodgetts of Marietta (30062) has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Science.
- Gabriel Hrib of Marietta (30066) has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration.
- Johnny Jeffreys of Marietta (30062) has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Arts.
- Kristen Jolley of Acworth (30101) has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering.
- Kaitlin Jones of Marietta (30068) has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Science in Education.
- Skylar Jordan of Marietta (30066) has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering.
- Matthew Kloess of Marietta (30062) has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Master of Accountancy.
- Jesse Lam of Marietta (30064) has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Arts.
- Jackson Lee of Marietta (30064) has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Master of Business Administration.
- Kimberly Lee-Okonya of AUSTELL (30106) has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Doctor of Social Work.
- Aidan Leyen of Kennesaw (30152) has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering.
- Amani Logan of Austell (30106) has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Arts.
- Jordan Marchese of Acworth (30101) has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering.
- Madison McDaniel of Marietta (30068) has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
- Avery Mellen of Marietta (30062) has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration.
- Natalie Miller of Marietta (30064) has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
- Anna Moseley of Marietta (30066) has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
- Antonio Moss of Smyrna (30080) has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering.
- Sara Norton of Kennesaw (30152) has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Science in Aerospace Engineering.
- Alexis Nwaiwu of Austell (30106) has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Master of Arts.
- Lauren Ordan of MARIETTA (30062) has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
- Shabari Patterson of KENNESAW (30144) has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Arts.
- Grant Polinski of Marietta (30062) has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration.
- A'Leeyah Ponder of Austell (30168) has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Arts in Communication & Information Sciences.
- Russell Puffer of Marietta (30064) has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Arts.
- Macy Radcliffe of Marietta (30066) has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration.
- Eryn Render of Powder Springs (30127) has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Science in Education.
- Joshua Renier of Kennesaw (30152) has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering, Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering.
- Jessie Rozzelle of Mableton (30126) has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Master of Science.
- Samuel Sawyer of Marietta (30068) has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Arts.
- Ashley Self of Marietta (30064) has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration.
- Aidan Sherlock of Marietta (30066) has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration, Master of Science.
- Joshua Voss of KENNESAW (30152) has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering.
- Amber Ward of Atlanta (30339) has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration.
- Raven Young of Marietta (30008) has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Arts in Communication & Information Sciences.
