- Kwasi Aninakwa of Kennesaw recently earned the Phi Chi Theta Atlanta Alumni Chapter Scholarship from Georgia State University's J. Mack Robinson College of Business. The Phi Chi Theta Atlanta Alumni Chapter Scholarship is given to an undergraduate student who demonstrates a 3.0-grade point average or a graduate student with a 3.25-grade point average at RCB.
- Rhona Faulkner of Austell, Dacia Croomes of Kennesaw and Grace Regan of Marietta were named to the Summer 2021 Dean's list at Georgia Southwestern State University.
- Morgan Bell of Acworth; Precious Nyagbe of Austell; and Marvin Everette, Shonna Morgan, Keisha Shivers, Tyra Smith and Shyla Stoops, all of Marietta, were named to the Summer 2021 Academic list at Georgia Southwestern State University in Americus.
- Neelkumar Shah of the Cumberland area; Soumya Kallem of Kennesaw; Pooja Yeruva and Don Marius Collo, both of Marietta; and Nanda Kishore Goud Bairagonia of Smyrna, all graduated from the University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Kentucky.
- Blake Buffington of Kennesaw and Porter Jones of Marietta were admitted as first-year students at Utah State University in Logan, Utah.
- Asher Lauder of Marietta is participating in the University of Alabama's Cooperative Education Program for Fall 2021. Lauder is working for Mercedes Benz.
- Amy Belinfante of Acworth and Alley Cahal of Kennesaw were named to the summer 2021 Dean's list at Valdosta State University in Valdosta.
- Taelar Yost of Marietta was recognized on the summer President's list at The Univesity of Alabama.
- Nathan Varlack of Powder Springs was named to the Dean's list for the summer semester at Columbia College of Missiouri.
- Brittney D. Austin of Acworth graduated from Jacksonville State University on Aug. 6 as part of the university's summer commencement ceremonies.
- Sarah Sumners of Marietta served as a 2021 Gamecock Orientation Leader at Jacksonville State University in Jacksonville, Alabama throughout the summer. The GO! team is made up of outstanding and well trained students who play a vital role in helping new students make the transition to college.
Campus News: The Week of Sept. 4
