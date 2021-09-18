- The following students were named to the summer 2021 Dean's list at Southern New Hampshire University - Jonathan Mitchell of Acworth; Terri Kelly of Austell; Lauren Yarbrough of Kennesaw; Anthony Haygood of Mableton; Paul Kimani, Katherine Collins, Audrey Cox, Patrick Liles and Darlene Harrison, all of Marietta; and Trenten McPherson and Lillian Johnson, both of Powder Springs.
- The following students were named to the summer 2021 President's - Jeffrey Tapponnier of Acworth; Lauren Richmond, Chastity Harris and Zarona Deonarine, all of Kennesaw; Kathy Reeves, Kathryn Hambrick, Matthew Clark, Jacob Hartin, Geoffrey Nix, Ajimary Njie, Branden Mangus, Ryan Holt, Michelle Rullo and Brianna Vandervort, all of Marietta; Lovelyn Taiwo, Melissa Hatabian and James Flaherty, all of Powder Springs; and Erin Stack of Smyrna.
- The following Georgia College students graduated in August 2021 - Charlotte Boursiquot-Capers, Samantha Fales and Carolyn Glaze, all of Acworth; Kyle Cureton and Meredith Rocker, both of the Cumberland area; Christopher Finazzo, Katherine Hebert, Claudia Mitchell and Sydney Stouffer, all of Kennesaw; Marshane Foreman of Mableton; Marisa Baert, Alexander Collins, Jayson Cook, Lainie Cox, Caroline Gibson, Sophia Gonzalez, Leah Green, Andrew Hansen, Amber Johnson, Katharine Kiseljack, Camilla McMahan, Camilla McMahan, Isabella Silva, Samuel Tucker and Ian Winkelvoss, all of Marietta; Barry Bowdre, Sarah Stallings, Yolanda White and Nicholus Young, all of Powder Springs; and Cara Panosian and Courtnaye Wood, both of Smyrna.
- The following Valdosta State University studnets graduated for the summer 2021 term - Dakota Goodwin and Courtney Thayne, both of Acworth; Melissa Chamrin, Chloe Gambrell and Ethan Slate of Kennesaw; Nicholas Cohill, Taylor Eget, Christopher Griffin, Chamyre Hynson, Relinda Lundy-Tiggs, Ruth Mensah, Magdalene Mull, Tiffany Ross, Matt Taylor and Angela Wood, all of Marietta; Michael Nwagbara and Vasettria Williams, both of Powder Springs; and Jacob Smith of Smyrna.
- Gold stars were awarded to cadets and students at The Citadel in Charleston, South Carolina who achieved a 3.7 grade point average or higher in the spring 2021 semester. Among the nearly 550 cadets and students recognized were Marietta residents Ryleigh Jenkins, Jace Baer and Shiloh Smiles.
- The Dean's list for spring 2021 at The Citadel in Charleston, South Carolina included David Hawkins of Acworth; John Kroske, Ethan Nader, Ryleigh Jenkins, Jace Baer and Shiloh Smiles, all of Marietta; and Sidney Starr of Smyrna.
