- The following students were named to the spring 2021 President's list at Reinhardt University in Waleska: Mackensie Michelle Eckenfels, Nicole Elisabeth Licciardello, Olivia Autumn Ruzicka and Lauren Marie Welte, all of Acworth; Sarah Arnett, Ryan Louis Bardwell, Katelynn Marie Crossan, Cameron Kulkarni and Tyler Demetrus McClure, all of Kennesaw; Celestin Ruhon Chung of Mableton; Brittany Lynn Cachussie, Leila Samantha Davis, Megan Ashley Hancox, Judah Danielle Norman, Hannah Mae Ross, Sierra Noel Ruetten, Kathryn Margaret Ryle and Angela Rose Sciacchitano, all of Marietta; and Olivia Ann Banks, Bryan Daniel Brannen, Rachel Elaine Hutto and David Brandon Starks, all of Powder Springs.
- The following students were named to the spring 2021 Dean's list at Reinhardt University in Waleska: Ericka Valeria Meza of Acworth; Brady Denis Hanak, Christian Joel Hojas and Kayleigh E. Kump, all of Kennesaw; Cameron Alan Cochran, Solomon Imerial Hall, Rosa J Slaymaker and McKenzie Noel Wenzell, all of Marietta; and Aminata Jeffer Jalloh, William Nathaniel Richardson and Caitlyn Alexa Santiago, all of Powder Springs.
New York Institute of Technology nnounced that Jevon Munn of Marietta will attend the university for the fall 2021 semester.
