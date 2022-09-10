- Devyn Wilson of Marietta graduated from Sam Houston State University during the 2022 summer semester with a Bachelor of Business Admin, General Business.
- The following first-year students were admitted to Utah State University in Logan, Utah - Lauren Messick of Acworth; and Connor Shaw, Savannah Garrett and Emma Rose, all of Marietta. The students will attend USU at the USU Main campus.
- The following students graduated from the University of Alabama on Aug. 6 during the summer commencement ceremonies - Wendy Faulkner of Acworth received a Bachelor of Science in Human Environmental Sciences; Jayden Wright of the Cumberland area received a Master of Business Administration; Kennesaw residents - Andrew Crain received a Master of Business Administration, John Mahoney received a Bachelor of Arts in Communication & Information Sciences and Fredericka Thomas received a Bachelor of Science; and Marietta residents - Summer Bell received a Bachelor of Arts, Mason Doyle received a Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration, Stephanie Geng received a Bachelor of Arts in Communication & Information Sciences, Matthew Pappalardo received a Bachelor of Arts and Austin Rader received a Master of Science.
- Chloe Sterling of Kennesaw has enrolled at James Madison University for the fall 2022 semester. Sterling's selected major is marketing.
- The College of the Holy Cross announced that the following will be part of the Class of 2026 - Michael Irlandez of the Cumberland area; William Lorenzen, David Luigs and Jack O'Neill, all of Marietta; and Ethan Gill of Smyrna.
- The following students were named to the Dean's list for summer 2022 at Valdosta State University in Valdosta - Nya Echols of Acworth; Precious Bissah of Austell; Alexander DeAndrade of the Cumberland area; Thomas Cavanaugh and Elizabeth Alentyev, both of Kennesaw; Vanessa Brignolle of Mableton; and Emma McCluskey of Marietta.
- The following students graduated from the University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Kentucky - Aaron Johnson Of Kennesaw completed a Bachelor of Science in Information Technology; and Marietta residents - Lauren Oden completed a Education Specialist in School Counseling and Rashmi Rathore completed a Doctor of Philosophy in Information Technology.
- The following students were named to the summer 2022 Dean's list at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, New Hampshire - Christopher Capers of Acworth; Terri Kelly of Austell; Wesley McReavy of Kennesaw; Percilla Cummings of Mableton; Intunia Fambro and Jacob Hartin, both of Marietta; Bobby Stigall of Powder Springs; and Dianne Perez of Smyrna.
- Peri Weilacher of Mableton was named to The University of Alabama Dean's list for summer semester 2022.
- The following students were named to the summer 2022 President's list at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, New Hampshire - Jamie Wilbur, LaToya Tanksley, Jeffrey Klotzbach, Jonathan Mitchell and Alexus Benjamin, all of Acworth; Kimberelee Jones, Glenda Gokool, Rianna Holland, all of Austell; Latonyia Meadows of the Cumberland area; Jennifer Gordon, Adelina Domanico, Shawn Griffin and Chastity Harris, all of Kennesaw; Lashonda Harrell of Mableton; Jessica El, Nicardo Mitchell, Ajimary Njie, Travonte Smith, Kathryn Hambrick, Branden Mangus and Geoffrey Nix, all of Marietta; Victoria Mitchell, Lovelyn Taiwo and Emily Thomas, all of Powder Springs; and Alysia Cobb, Kameron Austin, Dejha Mapp, Keyon Morris, Bailey Bartlett and Marcia Amos, all of Smyrna.
- Anna Kate Pearce of Kennesaw was named to the summer 2022 Director's list at the University of Alabama Early College in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
- Eastern Connecticut State University in Willimantic, Connecticut hosted three Summer Research Institutes at the conclusion of summer break. Occurring from Aug. 22-26, the weeklong institutes engaged 29 students in the fields of English, business/marketing and political science. The SRIs culminated on Aug. 26 with presentations in the Webb Hall auditorium. Among the students was Maria Lara Sandoval of Marietta, a senior majoring in Business Administration, who participated in the business and marketing SRI.
