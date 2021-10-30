While the COVID-19 pandemic has had significant impacts on college enrollment around the world, the University of Utah has consistently increased enrollment and continues its record-setting streak. For the second year in a row, the U saw its largest total enrollment in school history for the fall 2021 semester. Marietta students who are part of the record-breaking Class of 2025 include Ethan Cox, Celeste Huang and Gabriel Sanchez.
Twelve students at Eastern Connecticut State University are serving as "student leaders" this semester, overseeing 14 community service programs through the Center for Community Engagement. From assisting people who are experiencing homelessness to helping those who are food insecure, Eastern students are running programs that serve the most vulnerable communities in the Windham area. Among the student leaders are Martha Castillo-Mercado of Kennesaw, a junior who majors in Health Sciences and is a student leader for the Barrows Stem Academy After School Program; and Maria Lara Sandoval of Marietta, a junior who majors in Business Administration and is a student leader for the Natchaug Elementary After School Program and the Windham No Freeze Hospitality Center.
The following students earned faculty honors at Georgia Tech for the summer 2021 semester - Jie Chen of Kennesaw; and Ashley Darling and Samuel Luong, both of Marietta.
The following students were named to the Dean's list at Georgia Tech for the summer 2021 semester - Shreyas Casturi of Marietta and Katerina Addington of Smyrna.
