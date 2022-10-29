The BJU delegation to the South Carolina Student Legislature was named Best Medium Delegation. The BJU delegation was chaired by senior Jonathan Du Fault of El Cajon, California and was comprised of senior Grant Bagwell of Monroe, Georgia; sophomore Abigail Bergmann of Greer, South Carolina; sophomore Camden Gearhart of Greenville; junior Audrey Huffman of Acworth; junior Paul Kamibayashiyama of Greenville; junior Johnny Pierre of Fort Washington, Maryland; junior Sarah Whiteley of Camas, Washington; and senior Hart Zakaria of Burke, Virginia.
The Bob Jones University delegation to the South Carolina Student Legislature was named Best Medium Delegation during the fall session Oct. 19-21 in Columbia, South Carolina. Audrey Huffman of Acworth was a member of the BJU delegation. Preparation for SCSL helps students from South Carolina universities and colleges learn the intricacies of representative government and provides an opportunity for them to hone their skills by debating their peers on a host of issues. Several South Carolina colleges and universities participated including BJU, Coastal Carolina University, Charleston Southern University, Clemson University, Erskine College, Presbyterian College and the University of South Carolina. Notable past members of the SCSL include current South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster.
The University of Alabama announced the 2022-2023 Freshman Forum cohort. These students will be continuing the tradition of over 60 years of leadership growth for University of Alabama Freshmen. Local students include Taylor Nash and Andrew Hendershot, both of Kennesaw; and Kristen Taylor of Marietta.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.