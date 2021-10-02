  • Lehigh University announced the following incoming Marietta students to the Class of 2025 - Burke Chebuhar, Emma Thorogood, Andrew Worthy, Dean Freiman and Benjamin Bowman.
  • Christopher Shoup of Marietta has enrolled at Lehigh University as a fall 2021 graduate student.
  • The following students graduated from Ohio University in Athens, Ohio for summer semester 2021 - Mikenzie Vaughn of Acworth and Mercy Muthee of the Cumberland area.
