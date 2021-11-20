Mary Charles Bounds of Smyrna was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Bounds was initiated at Mississippi State University.
Shawn Matthews of Kennesaw, majoring in Environmental Science, was named a Center for Global Resilience and Security fellow at Norwich University in Northfield, Vermont. The Center for Global Resilience and Security (CGRS) is a Norwich University research center of excellence dedicated to the advancement of the interrelationships between human resilience and sense of security in the face of global challenges. Matthews’ topic is researching “The Influence of Lithologic Constituents on the Survivability of Tailings Dams in Heavy Rainfall Events.”
The University of North Georgia's Golden Eagle Band marched in the 2021 Southeast North Carolina Veterans Day Parade on Nov. 6 in downtown Wilmington, North Carolina. Local band members who played in the parade were Jori Miller of Marietta, Mizuki Robinson of Powder Springs and Jacob Pressley of Smyrna. The band co-headlined the parade. The band shared the parade spotlight with the Citadel Regimental Band and Pipes.
The following local students were named to the University of North Georgia's Honors Program - Colton Glaze, Alyssa Pold and Jessica Toller, all of Acworth; and Abigail Buben and Ethan Casto, both of Powder Springs.
Dylan Farley of Marietta joins the class of 2025 at Loyola University Maryland in Baltimore, Maryland.
The University of Alabama Million Dollar Band has been selected to perform in the 2021 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, representing the state of Alabama. Local students performing are Robert Bruce of Marietta, performing with the Alto Saxophone section/position; Lauren Folsom of Marietta, performing with the Colorguard section/position; Caroline Lee of Powder Springs, performing with the Trumpet section/position; and Spencer Charleson of Smyrna, performing with the Tuba section/position. This will mark the first appearance by the band in the Parade. The Million Dollar Band will join the Parade to the call of "Let's Have a Parade," the iconic phrase that has signaled the start of every Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade since 1924.
