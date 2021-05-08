♦ Georgia State University student Victoria Folayan of Kennesaw received the Outstanding Undergraduate Student Award in recognition of academic achievement. Folayan is a Women’s, Gender and Sexuality Studies major in the College of Arts & Sciences.
♦ Emerson College student Tyler Crow of Marietta participated in the production of Steve Sater and Duncan Sheik’s Spring Awakening. This was the final production of the season and was directed by Diane DiCroce with musical direction by Sariva Goetz. Virtual performances ran from April 15-18. Crow, pursuing a degree in Stage and Production Management, was credited as stage manager for the production.
♦ The following students were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines. Tamala Simmons of Mableton and Amanda Peterson of Smyrna were both initiated at Clark Atlanta University. Edward Freeman of Marietta was initiated at the University of Maryland Global Campus. Nikkia Taylor of Smyrna was initiated at Mercer University.
♦ Assumption University student Audrey Tokarz of Marietta received the departmental awards for political science and theology during the annual spring Honors Convocation.
♦ Jamine Berry of Mableton received the Nursing Student Service Award in recognition of her outstanding service to the Georgia State University Doctor of Nursing Practice program. The award was presented during the virtual Honors Day festivities of the Byrdine F. Lewis College of Nursing and Health Professions in April 2021.
♦ Georgia State University student Lauren Newhoue of Marietta and Selamawit Mola of Smyrna have become members of Sigma Theta Tau National Honor Society in Nursing. Membership in the society is conferred on students in the baccalaureate and graduate programs who have demonstrated excellence in their nursing program. Georgia State University is home to the Epsilon Alpha Chapter of Sigma Theta Tau.
♦ The 15th annual Georgia State Undergraduate Research Conference awarded 64 students for their outstanding research and creative projects in dozens of academic disciplines. Jack Hettinger of Marietta received a Second Place in Films for their Film and Media presentation, titled “Breathe.” Sarah Mendes of Kennesaw received a First Place in Social and Behavioral Sciences in Oral Presentations, the Provost’s Award for Oral Presentations and Second Place Global Engagement Award for their Global Studies presentation, titled “Reimagining Crisis as a Transformation of Contemporary Realities: A Focus on Southern Europe.” Lauren Ekeleme of Marietta received a Second Place in Natural and Computational Sciences in Poster Presentations for their Chemistry presentation, titled “Nitrite and Heme Proteins.” The conference, also known as GSURC, allows undergraduates of all majors and from all Georgia State and Perimeter campuses to showcase their work as scientific posters, oral presentations, artistic and film displays, and musical performances. Faculty judges evaluate and score each project to determine award winners based on presentation type and category. This year, the virtual conference was held April 14-15 and included both pre-recorded and live segments.
♦ The Honors College at Georgia State University recognized 169 graduating seniors for academic excellence during the spring 2021 semester. Among them were Nnenna Odihe of Kennesaw; Chelisa Macharia of Mableton; Haritha Dhamodharan, Isabella Paredes Spir, Negar Kianian, Taylor Svete, Tsuraya Iswanto, Yeimi Hernandez, Soorian Padmanabhan, Addison Brown, Alexandre Chatillon, Heidi Choi, Jackie Luong, Paola Berrios, Siddharth Poyapakkam, Thompson Huynh and Margaret Welch, all of Marietta; Isaiah Smith of Powder Springs; and Caleb Thome of Smyrna.
♦ Georgia State University student Kinsey Williams of Mableton has received the Kay C. Craigie Philosophy Student Support Fund. Williams is majoring in Philosophy in the College of Arts & Sciences. The scholarship is awarded to academically successful philosophy majors who face financial barriers to realizing their dreams. The award was created with the generous support of philosophy alumna Kay Craigie.
♦ Georgia State University graduate student Nathaniel Himmel of Marietta hs received the Neuroscience Outstanding Doctoral Scholar Award. Himmel is neurosciencce Ph.D> student in the College of Arts & Sciences. This award recognizes doctoral neuroscience students who excel in their academics and display an outstanding record of scholarly productivity.
♦ Kathryn Brewer of Kennesaw received the Excellence in Research Award in Communication Sciences and Disorders from Georgia State University’s College of Education & Human Development as part of its annual Honors Day celebration. This award is given for exceptional performance in research involvement as a master’s student in communication sciences and disorders.
♦ Chandler Nolan Butler and Jackson N. Gray, both of Powder Springs, were named to the Dean’s list at Brewton-Parker College in Mount Vernon for the fall 2020 semester.
♦ The following students graduated from The University of Mississippi during the 168th Commencement exercises, April 29-May 2 — John Malone and Amber Marie Schmidt, both of Acworth; Caroline Jeanne Moulton, Charles McCoy Chambers and Katherine Wynelle Bethea, all of the Cumberland area; Hailey Kate Wetherington of Kennesaw; Nicholas Townley Elliott, Emily Marie Umphrey, Jasmine Alexis Toles, Peyton Nicole Clark, Cameron McCreight, Gabrielle Carolina Quintana, Susan Kendall Ray, Jonathan Russell Roberts, Rachel Lee Cuttic, Paul Stark Lyons, Kyle Spencer Glantz, William Rhett Perry, Chase Patrick Rainbow, Logan Warren Thomas, Emil Wagner, George Turney McAskill, Claire Hollins Arnold, Jackson Anthony Keappler, Carly Kathryn Morgan, Charles M. Selman, Robert James Barham, Collin McKenley Maney, Pierce Windham Smith and Rachel Lindsey Thomas, all of Marietta.
♦ Wade Hanse of Smyrna received the Outstanding Doctor of Education in Educational Leadership Student Award from Georgia State University’s College of Education & Human Development as part of its annual Honors Day celebration. This award is given to students who have exhibited academic excellence, leadership and service in the educational leadership doctor of education program.
