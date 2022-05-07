The following people recently were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines. Devin Marks-Caldwell of Mableton and Desiree Cortes of Marietta were both initiated at Clark Atlanta University. Kathleen O'Donovan of Marietta was initiated at Western Carolina University. Marietta residents Elizabeth Chkoreff, Elizabeth Gainsford, Jordan Gruchala, Lauren Moskowitz and Wesley DeMontigny were all initiated at Georgia College & State University.
Audra Murphey of Marietta has received the Outer Barristers' Guild Award from the Georgia State University College of Law. This award was established to recognize the top ten first-year students and encourage superior academic achievement. Murphey and fellow honorees were recognized during Georgia State Law's Spring 2022 Honors Day in April.
Nicole Deloach of Mableton has received the HeLP Legal Services Clinic Award from Georgia State University's College of Law. This award is presented to a HeLP (Health Law Partnership) Clinic student who demonstrates excellent legal analysis, writing, advocacy and professionalism in the delivery of legal services to low-income families served by the clinic. Deloach was recognized during the college's Honors Day celebration in April.
The following students were named to the Dean's list for the fall 2021 semester at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri - Justin Novellas of the Cumberland area; Ellie Epperson, Ammy Hattori, Sammy Hong and Rohan Ravirala, all of Marietta; and Aarav Dubey and Leah Fontenot, both of Smyrna.
Utah State University will recognize 6,588 candidates for graduation during its Spring 2022 Commencement celebration. Among them are Cobb County students - Kyle Gardiner, Sierra Horton, Emmeline John, Gage Manning and Brianna Walsh.
The Wellstar-Tom and Betty Phillips Elite Honors Nursing Endowed Scholarship is helping Kennesaw State University meet the demand for nurses. KSU officials, Wellstar Health System and donor Tom Phillips celebrated the inaugural cohort of scholarship recipients at a recent reception. Cobb County students who received the scholarship are Thelma Ogunjiofor of Austell; and Ciana Bilal, Hanna Lee, Abigail Evans and Denise Peeples-McDearmont, all of Marietta.
Belhaven University Sports Medicine and Exercise Science major Riley Galat of Marietta was named to the spring 2022 Dean's list.
Carla Waller of Marietta was named to Belhaven University's spring 2022 President's list.
