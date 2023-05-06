- Megan Lawson of Austell and Caroline Cohen of the Cumberland area were inducted into the Omicron Delta Kappa Honor Society at The University of Alabama during the annual Tapping on the Mound ceremony held April 7.
- Hillgrove High School student Sierra Bausley was awarded the Hester Richardson Powell Memorial Service Scholarship on March 28 as one of five to be named winner of the $2,500 award. Funded by Angela R. Powell, the mission of the Hester Richardson Powell Memorial Service Scholarship is to provide assistance and encouragement for a demonstrated commitment to community service work.
- Shawnyse Harris of Atlanta, a Georgia State University student, was named a recipient of the Outstanding Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies (B.I.S.) in Health Informatics Program Award. This award is given to students who have demonstrated academic achievement, have strong leadership skills, and strong potential as future health IT professionals. Students of the B.I.S. program in Health Informatics take courses in the Byrdine F. Lewis College of Nursing and Health Professions, as well as in the J. Mack Robinson College of Business' Computer Information Systems department.
- Kimberly Hartley of Marietta was named to the Honors list for the spring 2023 semester at Mercy College of Ohio.
- The national Pi Theta Epsilon Honor Society for occupational therapy recognized the following Georgia State University students for their scholastic excellence and contributions to the advancement of the occupational therapy field - Molly Edwards and Sophie Taylor, both of Marietta.
- Kristi Butler of Marietta received the Department of Physical Therapy Virgil Jacobs Award for being the Georgia State University physical therapy students who best exemplified the qualities of intelligence, compassion, fairness, honesty and sincerity in addition to outstanding scholarly anatomical competence. The award was presented at the Georgia State Byrdine F. Lewis College of Nursing and Health Professions' Honors Day ceremony in spring 2023.
- Ese Ataga of Powder Springs received the Pat Yarborough Scholarship during the Georgia State Byrdine F. Lewis College of Nursing and Health Professions' Honors Day ceremony in March 2023. Ataga received the scholarship for her strong academic standing and display of leadership potential.
- The Alpha Eta National Honor Society promotes and recognizes significant scholarship, leadership and contributions to the allied health professions. The following Georgia State University Baccalaureate degree candidates have maintained an overall GPA of 3.5 or better - Marietta residents, Heila Asgarian, Amanda Perry and Aliza Lukowski; and Smyrna resident Milan King.
