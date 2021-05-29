♦ Catherine Wynns and Daniel Barin, both of Marietta, were among the graduates of the first-ever graduating class of Piedmont University at the May 14 spring commencement services. Piedmont College officially changed its name to Piedmont University in April 2021.
♦ The following students were named to the spring 2021 Honor Roll lists, including Dean’s Honor Roll, at the University of Mississippi — Parker Colin Whiteaker of Acworth; Mary Claire Lee Hankins of Kennesaw; Devika Lakshmi Ganapathy, George Turney McAskill, Cameron McCreight, Baylee Adron Oakes, William Rhett Perry and Matthew Kyle Phillips, all of Marietta; and Kaitlyn Riley McCall of Powder Springs.
♦ The following students were named to the winter 2021 Dean’s list at Southern New Hampshire University — Angela Donnerson of Austell; Jordan Siegel of Kennesaw; Anthony Haygood of Mableton; Destinee Defillipo, Stephon Stewart, Brianna Vandervort and Cynthia Nangoo, all of Marietta Justin Hobby, Michelle Knight and Trenten McPherson, all of Powder Springs; and Ana Ramos and Sarah Parker, both of Smyrna.
♦ Taylor Chestnutt of Marietta received the Hortense Batre-Colonial Dames Scholarship Award during Huntingdon College’s annual Awards Convocation held on May 14. The scholarship is awarded each year to an outstanding history major who must have completed at least 12 hours in American history. The award, established in 1938, is given in honor of Hortense Batre, the founder of the Society of Colonial Dames of Alabama.
♦ Joseph Chestnutt of Marietta received a Political Science Award during Huntingdon College’s annual Awards Convocation held on May 14. The award is given to students who combine high achievement in Political Science courses with outstanding academic achievement generally.
♦ Shota Suzuki of Kennesaw received the Jane Williams Scholastic Achivement Award during Huntingdon College’s annual Awards Convocation held on May 14. The award is given to the sophomore-level students who earned the highest grade point averages during their freshman year. In 1946, Jane Williams of Miami, Florida, a 1942 Huntingdon graduate, established an endowment for these awards.
♦ The following students were named to the spring 2021 Chancellor’s Honor Roll at the University of Mississippi — Thomas William Tucker of Acworth; Margaret Grace Chambers and Caroline Jeanne Moulton, both of the Cumberland area; Renee Addison Dockins of Kennesaw; Claire Hollins Arnold, William Kingsley Brown, Ann Amelia Cole, Richard Neal Creasman, Stephanie Dianne Gardiner, Kyle Spencer Glantz, Carly Kathryn Morgan, Gabrielle Carolina Quintana, Susan Kendall Ray, Logan Warren Thomas and Emil Wagner, all of Marietta; and Lily Jane Langley of Powder Springs.
♦ The following Marietta residents graduated from the University of Maryland’s Global Campus. Freeman graduated summa cum laude in Computer Networks and Cybersecurity; and Joseph Brant Wheeltley from the University of Maryland Global Campus.
♦ The following students were presented with winter 2021 President’s list — Jeffrey Tapponnier, Shavel Ohia, Ashley Lightburn, Jonathan Mitchell and Ashton Marshall, all of Acworth; Daniel allen of Austell; Chastity Harris, Lorriane Betrosoff and Jennifer Gordon, all of Kennesaw; Kathy Reeves, Ajimary Njie, Chandler Shearon, Taylor Hill, Jacob Hartin, Samuel Stanley, Alexis Keene-Kaiser, Katherine Silvers and Lindsey Richmond, all of Marietta; Tekelia Turner, Mbanyia Hicks, Lovelyn Taiwo and fJames Flaherty, all of Powder Springs; and Kenneth Peterson, Erin Stack, Brynia Riley, Peter Hjort, Alysia Cobb and Lori Colley, all of Smyrna.
♦ Katherine Hale of Marietta has earned the John Warkentin Memorial Award from Georgia State University. This award is made annually to a graduate student showing outstanding potential in psychotherapy as well as financial need. John Warkentin was a psychiatrist in Atlanta who died in 1983. He and his wife, who was a clinical psychologist, were strong supporters of the psychotherapy program in the 1970s.
♦ Erika Erica Johnson of Acworth was one of 11 University of Alabama students selected as the 2021-2022 Ambassadors for the American Cast Iron Pipe Company’s Engineering Career Development Center. The Ambassadors have completed at least two of their work rotations and represent the ECDC at functions across UA’s campus. They also serve as peer advisors for students seeking professional development and experience. Johnson is a mechanical engineering student who is currently a co-op for Brasfield and Gorrie. She has also worked as an intern for the Georgia Tech Research Institute. Her co-op experience has continued to show her the vast career opportunities available to mechanical engineers. It has also helped her bridge what she has learned in engineering courses thus far and how it will be applied in the real world.
♦ Georgia State University student Tanner Thurman of Acworth received the Theresa Nash Bernstein Scholarship in International Travel. Former Dean Lauren B. Adamson and her husband, Walter L. Adamson, established this scholarship for high achieving students who have not had the opportunity to travel abroad for study. The scholarship was established in honor of Adamson’s mother, Teresa Nash Bernstein, a teacher, artist, and world traveler.
