- Ashley Parker of Kennesaw received a Master of Science degree in Nursing from Wilkes University. The degree was one of over 700 bachelor's, master's and doctoral degrees at its 75th spring commencement ceremonies on May 21 in the McHale Athletic Center in the Simms Center in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania.
- Julia Sanchez of Powder Springs and Annabelle Murray of Smyrna were named to the Dean's list for the 2022 spring semester at Saint Mary's College in Notre Dame, Indiana.
- Nicole Deloach of Mableton earned the Atlanta Bar Foundation J.B. Moore Tax Clinic Client Service Award this spring from Georgia State University's College of Law. This award is given to outstanding Georgia State Law students who serve in the college's Philip C. Cook Low-Income Taxpayer Clinic. The clinic serves the community by representing taxpayers who are unable to afford legal representation in federal income or employment tax disputes with the Internal Revenue Service.
- The University of Mississippi announced the following students were named to the spring 2022 Dean's Honor Roll - Joseph Stephans of Acworth, majoring in Integrated Marketing Communications. Katherine Ridenour of Kennesaw, majoring in Southern Studies. Marietta residents William Brown, majoring in Accountancy; Jack Doughtery, majoring in General Business; Baylee Oakes, majoring in Communication Sciences/Disorders; and MacKenzie Trainer, majoring in English Education. Lily Langley of Powder Springs, majoring in Dietetics and Nutrition.
- The following students were named to the President's list at Georgia Southwestern State University - Gbemisola Adebanwo of Austell, Dylan Bapst of Kennesaw and Clarissa Ragland of Mableton.
- The following local residents were named to the spring 2022 Academic Achievement list at Georgia Southwestern State University in Americus - Precious Nyagbe of Austell; and Marvin Everette and Audrey Roemer, both of Marietta.
- The following local residents were named to the spring 2022 Dean's list at Georgia Southwestern State University in Americus - Sefunmi Ade3banwo and Rhona Faulkner, both of Austell; Flora Twumasi Ampofo of Mableton; and Ekemini Andrews of Powder Springs.
- UNG students who showed promise, demonstrated creativity, displayed excellence, served others and exceeded all expectations had their moment in the spotlight during the annual Student Honors and Awards Day events held April 12-14. Local winners included: Colton Glaze of Acworth, who was awarded Most Promising Student in Spanish; and James Blackburn of Mableton, who was awarded Outstanding HELP Ed.D. Student.
- Yvonne Reeves of Powder Springs received the Outstanding M.A.T. Student Award in Social Studies Education from Georgia State University's College of Education & Human Development as part of its annual Honors Day celebration. This award is given to an outstanding student in the social studies education master of arts in teaching program based on academic achievement, teaching expertise, community service and a commitment to excellence.
- Alexa Rae Tazzetta of Marietta is one of 338 students named on the Honor Roll of the Academic Dean at Mars Hill University in Mars Hill, North Carolina at the end of the spring 2022 semester.
- Andrew College in Cuthbert announced that Sylvia Ricketts of Acworth, Noah Varsalona of Kennesaw and Austin Wright of Marietta were all named to the Dean's list. Benjamin Crawley of Kennesaw was also named to the President's list.
- Aleesia Donley of Marietta received a Bachelor of Arts from Berea College in Berea, Kentucky on May 15.
- Christian Mergler of Marietta was named to the Dean's list at Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais, Illiniois during the recently completed spring 2022 semester.
- Andrew College in Cuthbert announced that following local residents were among the 2022 Honors recipients. Noah Varsalona of Kennesaw received the Andy Award for Achievement, which is given to a graduating student that exhibits outstanding academic achievement on a regional, state or national level. The Andy Awards are the highest honors given at Andrew College. Varsalona also received a Visual Art award.
- Andrew College announced the following residents graduated on May 7 during the college's 168th Commencement ceremony: Noah Varsalona of Kennesaw graduated with an Associate of Arts Visual Art degree and Kelly McCallum of Marietta graduated with an Associate Degree in Nursing.
- Hinds Community College announced the following students graduated in spring 2022 - Angel Ramirez Ramos of Acworth; and Tamera Pratt and Myles Robinson, both of Powder Springs.
- Hinds Community College named the following as Spring 2022 President's Scholars - Angel Ramirez Ramos of Acworth; Patrick Williams of Mableton; Charity Mitchell of Marietta; and Tamera Pratt and Myles Robinson, both of Powder Springs.
- Maria Proano and Emily Buckley, both of Marietta, were named to the spring 2022 Dean's list at Tallahassee Community College in Tallahassee, Florida.
- The University of Mississippi announced the Spring 2022 Chancellor's Honor Roll. Among them were: Cumberland area resident Margaret Chambers, majoring in Public Policy Leadership. Kennesaw residents Emma Walden, majoring in Elementary Education; Annabelle Van Essendelft, majoring in Southern Studies and Riley Fischer, majoring in Multi-Disciplinary Studies. Breanna Sewani of Mableton, majoring in General Business. Marietta residents Baylor Rainbow, majoring in Geological Engineering; Mary Pooser, majoring in Allied Health Studies; Anne Haughton, majoring in Elementary Education; Stephanie Gardiner, majoring in International Studies and Spanish; Devika Ganapathy, majoring in Elementary Education; Lauren Fite, majoring in Elementary Education; and John Cooper, majoring in Accountancy.
- Erica Milbourn of Acworth was named to the Dickinson State University President's list for the spring 2022 semester.
- Kaitlyn Ketch of Acworth was named to the spring 2022 President's list at Mississippi College in Clinton, Mississippi.
- Bradley Snipe of Smyrna graduated with a BA in Political Science on May 22 from DePauw University in Greencastle, Indiana.
- Emma Jacobs of Marietta was named to DePauw University's spring 2022 Dean's list.
- Chiamaka Ugokwe of Marietta graduated from Carson-Newman University at the conclusion of the institution's spring semester.
- The following students were named to the Dean's list at Georgia College in Milledgeville - Kelsey Foster, Madeline Jouanet, Callie Miller, Jillian Perkins, Morgan Slade, Lauren Stone and Emily Tipsword, all of Acworth; Jackson Holt, Clara McClung, Emily Murphy and Rebecca Valle, all of Kennesaw; and Nicole Adkison, Leah Banko, Anna Capozza, Natalie Carpenetti, Sarah Cortez, Jennifer Crider, Hannah Dunn, Paige Farrell, Harper Fulmer, Emma Gallagher, Christy Garlock, Khyla Guishard, Lauren Hudson, Sarah Krivsky, Alexandra Langell, Reagan Lippold, Samantha Lounsbury, Marissa Marcolina, Sarah Martin, Christina Page, Cecelia Parada, Sicilia Reed, Anne Roper, Bennett Schwab, Nicole Snyder, Kayla Taitz, Ava Woityra and Sydney Zeff, all of Marietta.
