♦ Saige Cornick-Turpin of Marietta and Jordan Rowan of Smyrna graduated from Flagler College on May 3 at its spring commencement exercises in the St. Augustine Amphitheatre.
♦ The following University of North Georgia students were named to the President’s list for the spring 2021 semester — Gray Bradwell and James Colon, both of Marietta; and Ethan Allen of Powder Springs.
♦ The following University of North Georgia students were named to the President’s Honor Roll for the spring 2021 semester — Alexya Jackson, Chase Mclarty, Colton Glaze, Emily Piejak, Kate Derkay, Katie Bush, Kristen Dyer, Madison Pass, Ryan Mancuso, all of Acworth; Abigayle Roma, Benjamin Yetman, Elaina Deoliveira, Hannah Forehand, Jacob Walton, Olivia Holliday, Amanda Brownsworth, all of Kennesaw; Sophia Trovato of Mableton; Alley Yeager, Andrew Blaskovic, Dylan White, Ethan Engel, Mackenzie Brennan, Olivia Terwilliger, Taylor Redish, Troy Harris, Alexandra Lyles, Anna Downey, Austin Pruett, Kasey Penland, Lindsay Ravenscraft, Natalie Macy, Andrew Badgett, Jenson Hess, Sarah Kufrovich and William Hamilton, all of Marietta; Brandon Steinhauer and Grace Branon, both of Powder Springs; and Dimitri Tsompanas of Smyrna.
♦ The following students were named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester — Alexandra Evans, Balay Woodworth, Benjamin King, Earle Layng, Jessica Toller, Kathryn Kehoe, Maggie Wix, Morgan Burell, Nicholas Price, Paul King, William Allen and Zackary Larson, all of Acworth; Adrianna Pope of Austell; Emma Schatz, Evan King, Jack Rainbow, Martha Smith, Mary White and Nicholas Checkwood, all of Kennesaw; Rhys Morgan of Mableton; Alden Goh, Avery Rogers, Carter McCullough, Chase Conklin, Christopher Little, Coleman Wiatric, Daniel Sickles, Emilie Parker, Emily Kane, Eryn Ridings, Evan Mallon, Harrison Markham, Harrison Osoinach, Jack Pritchard, John Alderman, Jordan Cook, Julia Pitrone, Justin Amini, Madelyn Gandy, Megan Larson, Noam Raz, Rebecca Alfaro, Rebecca Locke, Sarah Beveridge, Steven Robinson, Thomas Whatley and William Morgan, all of Marietta; Abigail Buben, Christi Johnson, Emilia Dlhosh, Henry Gale, Laurana Bradley, Leamsi Hernandez-Galindo, Madison Gale, Miranda Mannella, Morgan Dykstra, Moza Benniman, Veronica Belt and Zachary Lewis, all of Powder Springs; and Emily Cain, Jacob Pressley, Luke Lunsford and Sarah Fulton, all of Smyrna.
♦ Christina Huffman of Acworth was among approximately 800 Bob Jones University students named to the spring 2021 Dean’s list.
♦ Kayla Stadeker of Smyrna was among 11 Hofstra University students inducted into the Mu Kappa Chapter of Gamma Theta Upsilon, the international geographic honor society. The ceremony was held over Zoom.
♦ The following Carson-Newman University students were named to the Dean’s list for the 2021 spring semester — Thomas Fountain, Joy-Elizabeth Kidd, Lee Koza, Reese Parke and Chiamaka Ugokwe.
♦ The following Kennesaw State University students were awarded College of Science and Mathematics Outstanding Graduating Student Award recipients — M.S. in Chemical Sciences — Alvaro Calderon of Smyrna, B.S. in Biochemistry — Conner Casterline of Acworth; B.S. in Biochemistry — Robert Cronin of Roswell; B.S. in Environmental Science — Derek McNutt of Ball Ground; B.S. in Computational and Applied Mathematics — Sarah Kim of Doraville; B.S. in Mathematics — Miles Corn of Ellijay; M.S. in Integrative Biology — Ashley McDonald of Dacula; B.S. in Biology — Carrie Lyn Barron of Kennesaw; and B.S. in Physics — Gracyn Jewett of Heath, Texas.
♦ Reese Parke of Marietta graduated from Carson-Newman University in Jefferson City, Tennessee for spring semester. Commencement ceremonies took place on May 7 at teh Gatlinburg Convention Center.
♦ Mitchell Jennings of Acworth was named to the spring 2021 Dean’s Honor Roll at Abilene Christian University in Abilene, Texas.
