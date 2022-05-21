Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society, welcomed 1,971 new initiates from 78 universities during April 2022. Among them were: Lily Lippert of Kennesaw, who was initiated at Roanoke College. Courtney Rhule of Mableton, who was initiated at Auburn University Montgomery. Marietta residents Sierra Wehrenberg, who was initiated at the Georgia Institute of Technology; Jada Moss, who was initiated at Mercer University; Ansley Carar, who was initiated at the University of Alabama; and Sabrina Hampton and Sarah Elliott, who were both initiated at the University of South Carolina - Columbia. Smyrna residents Patrice Roberts, who was initiated at Loyola University New Orleans; Abdul Labi, who was initiated at Sewanee - The University of the South; and Anna Morrow, who was initiated at the University of Alabama.
Campbellsville University in Campbellsville, Kentucky announced the following local students received degrees on May 6-7 in the Powell Athletic Center: Lacey Cheek of Acworth; and Pooja Chhatriwala, Anusha Gudla, Dhruvkumar Patel and Anusha Pallapu, all of Marietta.
The following were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines: Samantha Austin of Mableton was initiated as the University of Southern California; Marietta residents Suna Anne Erbil and Emily Johnson were both initiated at Augusta University; Justin Waldman of Marietta was initiated at the U.S. Air Force Academy; Logan Parker of Powder Springs was initiated at Georgia College & State University; and Dylan MacLean of Powder Springs was initiated at Augusta University.
Southern New Hampshire University announced the following students were named to the winter 2022 Dean's list: Jamie Wilbur of Acworth; Lauryn Fields and Airese Hines, both of Kennesaw; Patrick Liles and Darlene Harrison, both of Marietta; Guy Jourdan of Powder Springs; and Alysia Cobb and Beau Cannon, both of Smyrna.
The following students were named to the Dean's list for the spring 2022 semester at Carson-Newman University in Jefferson City, Tennessee - Kennadi King, Lee Koza and Chiamaka Ugokwe, all of Marietta; and Bailey Ann Whitworth of Powder Springs.
More than 3,300 students graduated from the University of Mississippi in May 2022. Among them were Haily Clark of Kennesaw, who majored in Psychology and earned a Bachelor of Arts from the College of Liberal Arts. Stephanie Gardiner of Marietta, who majored in International Studies and Spanish and earned a Bachelor of Arts from the College of Liberal Arts. Matthew Phillips of Marietta, who majored in Political Science and earned a Bachelor of Arts from the College of Liberal Arts. Rylee Waters of Acworth, who majored in Forensic Chemistry and earned a Bachelor of Science from the College of Liberal Arts. Justin Gledhill of Acworth, who majored in Sport Analytics and earned a Master of Science from the Graduate School. James Johnson Jr. of Smyrna, who majored in Philosophy and earned a Master of Arts from the Graduate School. Rachel Post of Mableton, who majored in Accountancy and earned a Bachelor of Accountancy from the Patterson School of Accountancy. Richard Creasman of Marietta, who majored in Criminal Justice and earned a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from the School of Applied Sciences. Luke Reichert of Marietta, who majored in Risk Management and Insurance and earned a Bachelor of Business Administration from the School of Business Administration. Devika Ganapathy of Marietta, who majored in Elementary Education and earned a Bachelor of Arts in Education from the School of Education. Kaitlyn McCall of Powder Springs, who majored in Integrated Marketing Communications and earned a Bachelor of Science from the School of Journalism and New Media. Payton Vernon of Marietta, who majored in Juris Doctor Law and earned a Juris Doctor from the School of Law. Courtney Middleton of Acworth, who majored in Pharmacy Prct. Track and earned a Doctor of Pharmacy from the School of Pharmacy.
Southern New Hampshire University announced the following students were named to the Winter 2022 President's list - Brandy Blackwell, Jeffrey Tapponnier, Jonathan Mitchell and Matthew Knighton, all of Acworth; Kimberlee Jones and Nay-Quan Christopher, both of Austell; Chastity Harris, Christopher Echevarria, Jennifer Gordon, Wesley McReavy and Shawn Griffin, all of Kennesaw; Lashonda Harrell of Mableton; Bonita Middleton, Jacob Hartin, Geoffrey Nix, Ajimary Njie, Jonathan Santos, Kathryn Hambrick, Katherine Collins, Lindsey Apkarian, Branden Mangus, Delicia Thompson and Jessica El, all of Marietta; Bobbie Terrell, Lovelyn Taiwo, Melissa Hatabian, Victoria Mitchell and Bobby Stigall, all of Powder Springs; and Jessica Condon, Keyon Morris, Bailey Bartlett and Dejha Mapp, all of Smyrna.
Maya Barry of Marietta was named to the Dean's list for outstanding academic achievement during the spring 2022 semester at the University of Evansville in Evansville, Indiana. Barry is studying Theatre.
Braden Mathews of Acworth and Jesse Hutcheson of Powder Springs graduated from Harding University in Searcy, Arkansas during a commencement ceremony on May 7.
The following studens were named to the Dean's list at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee for the spring 2022 semester: Chandler Hanke and Kathleen Tanner, both of Kennesaw; Sydney Hales of Mableton; Haily Harris, Peyton Lee, James Westin, Luke Huff, Evelyn Hunnel, Nathan Keith, Sydney Lee, Elizabeth Gordon, Jasmine Pettus, Zachary Shaffer, Campbell Wroblewski and Journey Hayes, all of Marietta; Reagan Tipton, Paris Berrian and Meredith Empie, all of Powder Springs; and Max Linkon and Gabriela Johnson, both of Smyrna.
Joseph Taylor Chestnutt and Brynn Arden McGlamery, both of Marietta, were among the over 145 students to graduate on May 7 at Huntingdon College in Montgomery, Alabama. Chestnutt graudated Summa Cum Laude with a degree in History and Political Science and McGlamery graduated Cum Laude with a degree in Religion. McGlamery was also among the three students given the Loyalty Award, which is given annually to the person(s) deemed by members of the senior class as “the most loyal and dedicated senior.”
Clarence McGregor of Acworth recently graduated from Belhaven University in Jackson, Mississippi with a Master of Business Administration degree.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.