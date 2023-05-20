- Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee announced the following students were named to the Dean's list for the spring 2023 semester: Max Linkon of the Cumberland area; Chloe Sebaugh and Nicholas Williams, both of Kennesaw; Luke Huff, Paris Bingham, Sarah Grace Simons, Nathan Keith, Jasmine Pettus, Campbell Wroblewski, Jacob Yim, Colin Nugent and Elizabeth Gordon, all of Marietta; Reagan Tiptonand Paris Barrian, both of Powder Springs; and Clayton Troutman of Smyrna.
- Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society, welcomed 1,869 new initiates from 78 universities during April 2023. Local students included: Harrison Glaze of Acworth, who was inducted at Rhodes College; Megan Lawson of Austell, who was inducted at the University of Alabama; Marietta residents - Madison Contrucci, who was inducted at Auburn University, Wyatt Pitts and Mason Brock, who were both inducted at the University of Georgia; and Smyrna residents - Jonathan Bush, who was inducted at Presbyterian College, and Caroline Cohen, who was inducted at the University of Alabama.
- Piedmont University in Demorest announced the following students were named Dean's Scholars for the spring 2023 semester - Madison Powers of Acworth; Elizabeth Patterson, Owen Helgesen, Olivia Bechtel and Sarah Row, all of Marietta; and Jack Gilsenan of Powder Springs.
- Piedmont University in Demorest announced the following students were named to the Dean's list for the spring 2023 semester - Kaitlin Isley of Acworth; Dermanee Sorrells of the Cumberland area; Sarah Brooks of Kennesaw; Chad Hall, Orry Clements-Owens, Logan Cranford, Joshua Fraley and Eric Penland, all of Marietta; and Nazhir Ellerbe, Emma McBrayer and Emma Frost, all of Powder Springs.
- Trinity Dukes of Marietta recently enrolled in the University of Kentucky College of Arts & Sciences for fall 2023 with a prospective major of Writing, Rhetoric, and Digital Studies.
- Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, New Hampshire announced the following students were named to the Winter 2023 Dean's list - Danielle Swain of Acworth; Jordan Geren, Sarah Waindle and Jake Williams, all of the Cumberland area; Heather Snyder of Mableton; Bailey Rey, Nicardo Mitchell, Janese Haynes and Jennifer Vivona, all of Marietta; and Carla Holler of Smyrna.
- The following students were recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines. Initiated at Mercer University was Daurian Hogan of Marietta. Initiated at Augusta University was Mario Mohorn of the Cumberland area, Rehmat Babar of Kennesaw and Diana Toro of Marietta.
- Southern New Hampshire University announced that the following students were named to the winter 2023 President's list - Brandy Blackwell, Kimberly LePage, Jonathan Mitchell, Nicole Harper-Cotton and Njoki Karina, all of Acworth; Marleny Solis of Mableton; Kathryn Hambrick, Kameron Austin, Jessica Walther, Deona Austin, Daniel Middleton-Remeika, Conner Robertson and Pierre Magalion, all of Marietta; Bobby Stigall and Melody Powers, both of Powder Springs; and Keyon Morris and Akira Easton, both of Smyrna.
- Young Harris College announced the following students were named to the Dean's list for the spring 2023 semester - Lexi Caruso, Kennedy Couch and Emery Seigler, of Acworth; Madalyn Helms and Alexis Scarpinato, of Kennesaw; William Jones of Mableton; Cameron Bleshoy, Maya Cramer, Ryan Cross, Ashlyn Fraley, Ruth Mandell and Victoria Shanahan, all of Marietta; and Kaylin Ackerman, Jhenesis Ellerbe, McKayla Milam and Rhylie Turner, all of Powder Springs.
- Young Harris College announced the following students were named to the President's list for the spring 2023 semester - Theresa Boydstone and Jillian Dixon, both of Acworth; and Morgan Koshko of Marietta.
- The Student Government Association at The University of Alabama recently held its annual SGA Awards banquet where several students were recognized for their contributions to the SGA and their service to UA's campus community. Among them was Alex Ellis of Marietta who received the Most Outstanding Member of the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Cabinet award.
- Phanindra Kumar Gudla of Marietta completed requirements for a degree from Trine University at the end of the spring 2023 semester. Gudla earned a degree in Master of Science in Information Studies.
- Northeast Mississippi Community College in Booneville, Mississippi named Jalik Devon Yancey of Marietta to the spring 2023 Vice President's list.
- Marietta residents Kennadi King and Lee Koza were named to the Dean's list for the spring 2023 semester at Carson-Newman University in Jefferson City, Tennessee.
- Christian Mergler of Marietta was named to the Dean's list for spring 2023 semester at Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais, Illinois.
- Noah Lopez of Powder Springs was among the over 700 students who graduated from Bob Jones University on May 5. Lopez graduated with a BS in Sport Management.
- The following students were named to the Dean's list for spring 2023 at Le University in Cleveland, Tennessee - Lily King and Andrew Oliver, both of Acworth; Elizabeth Hicks, Caroline Worrall and Grace Worrall, all of Kennesaw; Shannon Galloway, Anya Hart, Pamela Newland and Katherine Nicks, all of Marietta; and Will Duncan and Kathryn Newton, both of Powder Springs.
- Nomiki Catsulis of Marietta graduated with an MS in Nursing - Pediatric Nurse Practitioner from Regis College during the May 6 commencement exercises.
- The following Marietta-area students graduated at LaGrange College’s 192nd Commencement: Jacob C. Jeffords, Bachelor of Arts in Political Science, Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing & Entrepreneurship; Joseph Van Harris Jr., Master of Arts in Teaching; and Adreias Shaniah Morgan, Master of Arts in Clinical Mental Health Counseling.
