♦ Hunter Goldman of Marietta was named to the Dean’s list at Northland College in Ashland, Wisconsin for the winter 2021 term.
♦ Two Cobb County students were among more than 156 University of Alabama students that received hands-on, innovative and advanced educational experiences with dozens of companies and organizations across the U.S. through the university’s Cooperative Education Program for fall 2020. In the Cooperative Education Program, students alternate periods of full-time study with periods of full-time employment. This program offers work related to the academic major or career interests of each student. Kyle Potrawski of Kennesaw worked for Brasfield & Gorrie while Crystal Elworth of Marietta worked for GE Appliances-Decatur.
♦ The following students were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines, at the University of Georgia — Kaylyn Barnes and Andrew Taylor, both of Kennesaw; Natalie Glaze, Blake Hamil, Jessica Liebich, Isabella Morin and Madison Siegel, all of Marietta; and Melanie Jones of Powder Springs.
♦ The Office of Student Life and Leadership recognized the achievements of Piedmont University students, organizations and advisors at an awards ceremony on April 22. Odalys Rendon of Marietta was recognized with the Rising Star Award. Chase Morris of Powder Springs received the Lion’s Impact Award.
♦ University of Alabama student Erik Johnson of Acworth participated in the university’s Cooperative Education Program for spring 2021. Johnson worked for Brasfield & Gorrie.
♦ Georgia State University student Aspen Kemmerlin of Marietta received an honorable mention in the 2021 Outstanding Graduate Research Paper in Anthropology Competition. Kemmerlin’s paper was nominated for an honorable mention out of 11 submissions in the Department of Anthropology’s annual competition. The research papers were judged on originality and contribution to the discipline.
♦ Elizabeth Bochniak and Abigail Tong, both of Marietta, were among the 15 seniors named valedictorians for the May/August 2021 graduating class at Georgia College in Milledgeville.
♦ Audrey Johnson of Marietta was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Johnson was initiated at University of North Alabama.
♦ Adrianne Mino of Acworth received the Outstanding Master’s Student in Special Education Award from Georgia State University’s College of Education & Human Development as part of its annual Honors Day celebration. The award is given in recognition of outstanding scholarship and service in the special education master’s degree program.
♦ Lauren Coumes of Mableton received the M.Ed. Student Award in Reading, Language Literacy (Reading Specialist) from Georgia State University’s College Education & Human Development as part of its annual HOnors Day celebration. This award is given to an outstanding student in the reading, language and literacy education master of education program based on academic achievement, teaching expertise, community service and a commitment to excellence.
♦ Rebecca Eswine of Kennesaw received the Outstanding Dissertation Award in Curriculum and Instruction from Georgia State University’s College of Education & Human Development as part of its annual Honors Day celebration. This award is given to an outstanding student in the curriculum and instruction doctoral program.
♦ William Conrad of Marietta received the Georgia State University Outstanding Nutrition Graduate Student Award for his outstanding academic performance and professional contributions to the field of nutrition. Conrad is a student of the Byrdine F. Lewis College of Nursing and Health Professions at Georgia State.
♦ Alexis Mallis of Marietta received Georgia State University’s Occupational Therapy Student Service Excellence Award. Mallis was given the award for her commitment to the profession of occupational therapy, her patient advocacy and for the respect she received from her faculty and peers.
♦ Sarah Hine of Marietta received Georgia State University’s Occupational Therapy Research Excellence Award from the Byrdine F. Lewis College of Nursing and Health Professions at Georgia State University. The award given to the student who has made an outstanding contribution to the research efforts of the Department of Occupational Therapy and who exhibits the potential to become a significant contributor to occupational therapy research.
♦ Shannon Kosmatka of Smyrna received the Georgia State University’s Occupational Therapy Academic Excellence Award, which is given to a graduating second year occupational therapy student with a grade point average of 4.0 in the Occupational Therapy program. The winner also embodies overall academic excellence.
♦ Cortney Armstrong of Kennesaw received the Department of Physical Therapy Virgil Jacobs Award for being one of the two Georgia State University physical therapy students who best exemplified the qualities of intelligence, compassion, fairness, honesty and sincerity in addition to outstanding scholarly anatomical competence. The award was presented in April 2021 during a virtual Honors Day ceremony at the Byrdine F. Lewis College of Nursing and Health Professions of Georgia State.
♦ Beth Marks of Marietta received the Outstanding Ph.D. in Teaching and Teacher Education Award from Georgia State University’s College of Education & Human Development as part of its annual Honors Day celebration. This award is given to an outstanding student in the teaching and learning doctoral program based on academic achievement, teaching expertise, community service and a commitment to excellence.
♦ Sean Kurkjian of Kennesaw received the Outstanding M.Ed. Student Award in Social Studies Education from Georgia State University’s College of Education & Human Development as part of its annual Honors Day celebration. This award is given to an outstanding student in the social studies education master of education program based on academic achievement, teaching expertise, community service and a commitment to excellence.
♦ Cortney Armstrong of Kennesaw, a physical therapy student at Georgia State University, received the Physical Therapy Achievement Award in recognition of Armstrong’s 4.0 grade-point average as a graduating student in the Physical Therapy program. The award was presented during virtual Honors Day festivities of the university’s Byrdine F. Lewis College of Nursing and Health Professions in April 2021.
♦ Quiyante Simpson-Burroughs of the Cumberland area and Kathryn Holcomb of Marietta (summa cum laude) were among the over 600 students that graduated from Bob Jones University in Greenville, South Carolina on May 7.
♦ Georgia State University student Hannah Lomax of Smyrna has been awarded the Undergraduate Outstanding Academic Achievement Award for her work in the field of African-American Studies.
♦ Georgia State University student Mikayla Oberlton of Powder Springs was awarded the African-American Alumni Club Scholarship.
♦ Georgia State University student Caleb Thome of Smyrna has received the Outstanding Undergraduate Student Award in recognition of academic achievement in World Languages and Cultures.
♦ Ramy Khalil of Marietta earned the Academic Excellence in Taxation Scholarship from the Robinson College of Business at Georgia State University. This scholarship is awarded to five outstanding students enrolled in the Master of Taxation Program.
♦ Jeffrey Sams of Austell earned the Andrew C. & Eula C. Carlos Endowed Scholarship from the Robinson College of Business at Georgia State University. This scholarship was established by Mr. and Mrs. Carlos to reward outstanding students with high academic achievement.
♦ Amarah Burton of Kennesaw and Temiloluwa Fasoranti of Marietta were awarded the Ashley and Bill Rogers Opportunity Scholarship at Georgia State University. The scholarship was established by Mr. and Mrs. Rogers to reward oustanding students with high academic achievement who have demonstrated community service.
♦ Master’s degfree students Deena Patel of the Cumberland area, Sara Setchel of Mableton and Stephen Dong of Marietta; and bachelor’s degree students Paxton Cooper, Anna Hall, Sterling Hines and Michael Vermaak, all of Marietta, have become members of Beta Gamma Sigma at Georgia State University. Membership in Beta Gamma Sigma is exclusvie to students who meet the society’s high academic standards of excellence and is only open to students around the country and internationally who attend business schools like the Robinson College of Business at GSU that are accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of ♦ Business.
♦ The following students from the University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Kentucky have graduated this spring — Reshma Khan, Jacob Schoeff and Matthew Pajares, all of Kennesaw; Nishanth Ravuri and Sai Krishna Alli, both of Marietta; and Temidayo Oluyomi of Smyrna.
♦ Kathryn Holcomb of Marietta named to spring 2021 President’s list at Bob Jones University in Greenville, South Carolina.
♦ Huntingdon College’s Office of College and Alumni Relations and Office of Student Affairs honored the following student leaders. Megan Ventry of Acworth and Taylor Chestnutt of Marietta were named a 2020-2021 Huntingdon College Ambassador. Huntingdon Ambassadors are exemplary Huntingdon students selected to serve as liaisons between the College and the community. A new group of ambassadors is chosen each year, with the term of one year of service. Megan Ventry of Acworth and Brynn McGlamery of Powder Springs were named a 2020-2021 Huntingdon College Student Recruiters. Huntingdon Student Recruiters assist the Office of Admission by conducting campus tours and welcoming prospective students and families, conveying the high standards and congeniality that exist on the campus. Brynn McGlamery of Powder Springs was named a 2020–2021 Campus Ministries Leaders.
♦ The following Berry College students recently graduated — Holly Botella, Meredith Holland, Karenca Williamson, Hailey Nowell, Savanna Sartain, Nathan Sims, Brooke Whittemore and Gridley Wright, all of Acworth; Fabian Cummings of Austell; Thomas Chafin of the Cumberland area; Madeliene Guillen Wofford, Brooks Gunn, Callan McAnnally, Idris Mensa-Bonsu and Jennifer Suarez, all of Kennesaw; Dana Burney of Mableton; Sarah Carson, Jennifer Childers, Jessica Childers, Samantha Crabtree, Michael Crowe, Kelsey Doerr, Bo Dyar, Anna Jacobson, Clay Jones, Alisa Jordan, Bailey McKnight, Sara Mulkey, Victoria Pepe, Debora Silva, Erika Sprecher, Brooke Sproat and Rachel Weiland, all of Marietta; Heather Fleming, Michaela Lumpert, Aliyyah Salam-Abdullah and Brandon Short, all of Powder Spring♦ s; and Allie Bertany of Smyrna.
♦ Audrey Tokarz of Marietta was awarded the prestigious Crown & Shield Award during a virtual ceremony on May 6 at Assumption University in Worchester, Massachusetts. The award honors students who have demonstrated exceptional leadership and service during their four years at the university.
♦ Benjamin Emerson of Marietta was named to the spring 2021 President’s list at Bob Jones University in Greenville, South Carolina.
♦ The following students were named to the spring 2021 Dean’s list at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee — Morgan Wood of Acworth; Marie Hudgins of the Cumberland area; Kathleen Tanner of Kennesaw; Meagan Allen, Luke Huff, Evelyn Hunnel, Peyton Lee, Emily Moosbrugger, Zachary Shaffer, Pria Sharma and Jacob Yim, all of Marietta; Paris Berrian and Lauren Daughtry, both of Powder Springs; and Gabriela Johnson and Max Linkon, both of Smyrna.
♦ Asim Narcisse-Williams of Powder Springs received the Dr. Cynthia Kuhlman and Dr. Wayne Sengstock Scholarship from Georgia State University’s College of Education & Human Development as part of its annual Scholars Celebration. This award is named for Cynthia Kuhlman, CEHD alumnus and Advancement Council member, and Wayne Sengstock, a former special education professor at GSU who specialized in intellectual disabilities. It’s presented to an exceptional student majoring in special education in the Department of Learning Sciences.
♦ Andrew Corbett of Smyrna received the Roslyn Hirsch Balbirer Memorial Scholarship from Georgia State University’s College of Education & Human Development as part of its annual Scholars Celebration. This award is named for Roslyn Hirsch Balbirer, who was a passionate consumer of the 1996 Paralympic Games in Atlanta and a dedicated advocate of the value and benefits of sport participation for people with a disability. It’s given to a graduate student enrolled in the CEHD’s Department of Kinesiology and Health who has a commitment to advancing opportunities in physical activity, sports for individuals with a disability, and who demonstrates the potential to advance the field of adapted physical activity or sport administration.
♦ Amani Ashley of Powder Springs received the David Jemel Holloman Memorial Scholarship from Georgia State University’s College of Education & Human Development as part of its annual Scholars Celebration. Darryl Holloman, a three-time GSU alumnus and former dean of students at the university, established this scholarship in memory of his younger brother, David Jemel Holloman. This memorial scholarship is awarded to an exceptional undergraduate student in the CEHD majoring in early childhood and elementary education.
♦ Laquan Marshall of Smyrna received the Asa G. Hilliard, III Memorial Scholarship from Georgia State University’s College of Education & Human Development as part of its annual Scholars Celebration. Asa G. Hilliard, III was a world-renowned Pan-Africanist educator, historian and psychologist whose work impacted people around the globe. This scholarship is given in recognition of leadership, engagement in urban education settings that has improved and demonstrates promise to continue improving the educational context and/or student development and learning in these settings.
♦ Georgia State University inducted outstanding students into the Alpha Eta National Honor Society in Health Professions this spring — Cortney Armstrong of Kennesaw William Conrad, Alexis Mallis, Sarah Hine, Rebecca Greenhouse, Kim Lam and Michael Cummings, all of Marietta; and Shannon Kosmatka of Smyrna.
