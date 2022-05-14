Nearly 400 students graduated from Piedmont University on May 6. Local students were: Windy Childs, Chase Goff, Robert Graham, Megan Herrmann and Mattie Morris, all of Acworth; Ashlie Hansberry and Reginald Williams Jr., both of the Cumberland area; Jordan Hicks and Emily Whitworth, both of Kennesaw; Aaron Cleveland, Leah Higginbotham, Odalys Rendon and Duke Wodetzki, all of Marietta; and Mary Goggins and Nicholas Knox, both of Powder Springs.
Over 600 students graduated from Bob Jones University on May 6. Among them were Christina Huffman of Acworth and Rasheed Lareche of Marietta. Huffman graduated Magna Cum Laude with a BSN in Nursing. Lareche graduated with a BS in Business Administration.
Emily Roach of Marietta was inducted into The University of Alabama's Blue Key Honor Society during the Tapping on the Mound ceremony on April 9 during Honors Week. The Blue Key Honor Society is a premier honor society that recognizes college students for balanced and all-around excellence in scholarship, leadership and service.
The following students were named to the President's list for the spring 2022 semester at Bob Jones University in Greenville, South Carolina - Audrey Huffman and Christina Huffman, both of Acworth; and Benjamin Emerson of Marietta.
The University of the Cumberlands held commencement ceremonies recently to celebrate its newest graduates. Local graduates were Mastan Shaik and Hemanth Amarneni, both of the Cumberland area; and Narendra Jasti of Marietta.
The following people recently were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines. Avery Thrasher of Mableton at Arkansas State University and Shelly Polston-Hall of Smyrna at University of North Alabama.
Dixie State University recently celebrated the achievements of the institution's largest-ever graduating class of 2,684 degree candidates at the university's 111th Commencement Ceremony. Elizabeth Heinhold of Kennesaw was among the graduates recognized at the May 6 ceremony held in Greater Zion Stadium on the DSU campus.
Rasheed Lareche of Marietta, a Senior Business Administration major, was among approximately 750 Bob Jones University students named to the spring 2022 Dean's list.
Ashley Nwasike of Marietta graduated from Hofstra University in Hempstead, New York in December 2021, earning an MHA in Health Administration.
