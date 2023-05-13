- The University of Kentucky chapter of Alpha Lambda Delta National Honor Society inducted 445 new members during the Spring 2023 semester. The chapter's induction ceremony was held in the W.T. Young Auditorium. Among them was Saxton Bennett of Marietta, a student in the Colllege of Arts & Sciences.
- Flagler College in St. Augustine, Florida celebrated the academic and personal accomplishments of more than 450 graduates at the Class of 2023 Commencement Ceremony on May 6. Among them was Joshua McHardy, a graduate from Marietta, who was honored with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology.
- A total of 307 Piedmont University students received undergraduate and graduate degrees on May 5 during two commencement ceremonies in the Johnny Mize Athletic Center on the Demorest campus. Among them were local students: Kaitlin Isley, Madison Powers, Gretchen Cordell, Maggie Richards and Stephen Conrad, all of Acworth; Dermanee Sorrells of the Cumberland area; Nicole Barnett of Kennesaw; Orry Clements-Owens, Jacob Balot, Logan Cranford, Elizabeth Patterson, Joshua Fraley, Nnenna Amechi, Jerre Barnes and Patricia Cowles, all of Marietta; and Nazhir Ellerbe, Glenn Climmons and Kenya Donadelle, all of Powder Springs.
- Georgia State University student Gabrielle Heard of Smyrna recently received the Bruschini Scholarship for Community Service Involvement. Heard is a Bachelor's student in Psychology in the College of Arts and Sciences. This scholarship provides support to undergraduate students who are actively engaged in community service through public service or volunteer work with a nonprofit, faith-based organization or community group.
- Georgia State University student Maria PaulaRamirez of Marietta recently received the Benita "Bunny" Leyton Creative Writing Award. Ramirez is a Bachelor's student in English in the College of Arts and Sciences.
- Georgia State University student Virginia Moore of Marietta recently received the LeVoyd L. Carter II Esq. Memorial Scholarship. Moore is a Bachelor's student in Africana Studies in the College of Arts and Sciences. The LeVoyd L. Carter II Esq. Memorial Scholarship was established by Sherry Carter to posthumously honor her husband's life and legacy by helping students at his alma mater Georgia State University to earn a degree. The scholarship awards scholarships to rising juniors and seniors majoring in Africana Studies.
- Kameron Smith of Kennesaw graduated from Ohio Dominican University with a BS in Business. Smith is among 174 students who earned their degree following the spring 2023 semester.
- Georgia State University student Rorah Ndungu of Kennesaw recently received the Dr. Walter Wilczynski Outstanding Neuroscience Undergraduate Award. Ndungu is a Bachelor's student in Neuroscience in the College of Arts and Sciences. This award honors the legacy of Walter Wilczynski, the founding director of the Neuroscience Institute at Georgia State in 2008.
- Georgia State University student Ashlyn Campbell of Powder Springs recently received the Leslie Cecilia Jackson Scholarship. Campbell is a Bachelor's student in the Computer Science department in the College of Arts and Sciences. The Leslie Cecelia Jackson Scholarship is awarded to students in good academic standing in the College of Arts & Sciences who demonstrate financial need.
- Georgia State University student Morgan Davis of Marietta recently received the Loula Cantrell Scholarship. Davis is a Bachelor's student in Political Science in the College of Arts and Sciences. The Loula Cantrell Scholarship was created to financially support undergraduate students majoring in history or political science.
- The University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Kentucky announced the following local students have completed an undergraduate or graduate degree this spring: Dawson Coltran of Acworth; Anirudh Ranganatha of the Cumberland area; Kaley Hammonds of Marietta; Olivia Danser of Powder Springs; and April Brown, Amrit Lamsal and Naren Shenbagan Subbiah, all of Smyrna.
- Ronald Robinson of Marietta, majoring in Law, was among the more than 140 University of Mississippi students who were welcomed into the Phi Kappa Phi honor society, one of the nation's oldest and most prestigious honor societies for all academic disciplines. The university held an induction ceremony on April 13 at the Gertrude C. Ford Center for the Performing Arts on campus.
- Columbia College in Columbia, Missouri announced that online student Jason Davidson of Powder Springs was named to the Dean's list for the spring 2023 semester.
- Bob Jones University in Greenville, South Carolina announced the following students were named to the spring 2023 President's list - Audrey Huffman of Acworth, a junior political science major; and Riley Christ of Marietta, a sophomore Premed/Predent major.
- The following local students d from Young Harris College in Young Harris for the 2022-2023 academic year: Jillian Dixon and Ethan Underwood, both of Acworth; Madalyn Helms and Gavin Thomas, both of Kennesaw; Alexander Creed and Madelyn Meyers, both of Marietta; and Jhenesis Ellerbe and Karah Shea, both of Powder Springs.
