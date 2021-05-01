- Kelly Holcomb of Marietta, a senior pursuing a bachelors degree in Educational Studies from Bob Jones University in Greenville, South Carolina, was hired before graduation as a teacher at The Stonehaven School in Marietta.
- The following students were named to Furman University's Dean's list for the 2020 fall semester - Townsend Amick of Kennesaw; Sydney Arkoette, Alana Epstein, Frances Hakes, Jack Hardin, Megan Litz, Hannah Nodar and Abigail Robertson, all of Marietta; and Nicole Hartley of Smyrna.
- The following students were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most select collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines. Brittney Herrin of Marietta was initiated at Columbus State University and Arunice Anderson of Smyrna of was initiated at North Carolina A&T State University.
- Katherine Fadus of Marietta was inducted into the Mortar Board honor society at The University of Alabama's virtual Tapping on the Mound ceremony on April 9 inside Foster Auditorium. Mortar Board is the premier national honor society recognizing college seniors for superior achievement in scholarship, leadership and service. The University of Alabama's Hypatia Chapter is one of the oldest chapters in the nation.
- Georgia State University student Nathaniel Himmel of Marietta has received the Brains and Behavior Fellowship, which is awarded for research contributing to the field of neuroscience. Himmel will participate in the fellowship during spring 2021. Through the Brains and Behavior program at the Neuroscience Institute at Georgia State, graduate students are granted the opportunity to collaborate with others across departments. They are also encouraged to hold student leadership positions and attend developmental lectures.
