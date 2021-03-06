♦ Gaven House of Kennesaw was named to the fall 2020 semester Dean’s list at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities in Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota.
♦ The following students graduated from The University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Kentucky in fall 2020 — Shramilk Gawde of the Cumberland area; John Marchant of Kennesaw; Lindsay MacDonald and Jessica Merlin, both of Marietta; and Chetan Basnet of Smyrna.
♦ Lucy Damon of Marietta was named to the fall 2020 Dean’s list at the University of Rhode Island in Kingston, Rhode Island.
