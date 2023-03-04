Maddy Koelsch of Marietta was named to the fall 2022 Dean's list in the Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Arkansas.
The following University of Maryland Global Campus students were named to the Dean's list for the fall semester - Mary Evans of Kennesaw; Ashley May of Marietta; Stephen Cameron of Powder Springs; and Lamin Manka and Alexandra Strain, both of Smyrna.
The University of Mississippi named the following students to the fall 2022 Dean's Honor Roll - Joseph Stephans of Acworth; Carl Schuessler of the Cumberland area; Zachary Butler of Kennesaw; Mary Odom of Mableton; John Cooper, Lauren Phillips, Ryan Jones and Harrison Maney, all of Marietta; Caitlyn White and Lily Langley, both of Powder Springs.
The University of Mississippi named the following students to the fall 2022 Chancellor's Honor Roll - Meredith Rawls of Acworth; Margaret Chambers of the Cumberland area; Dylan Dietz, Jaiden Philp and Emma Walden, all of Kennesaw; Mary Pooser, Elisabeth Hill, Ann Cole, Caitlin Hoskyn and Anne Haughton, all of Marietta; Zachary Taneri and Jackson Robertson, both of Powder Springs.
Curtis Cade of Marietta was named to the Dean's list for fall semester 2022 at the Minnesota North College in Hibbing, Minnesota.
Madeline Meaders of Acworth graduated from Wichita State University in fall 2022 in Wichita, Kansas. Meaders received a graduate certificate in Human Resources Management Skills.
An ancient myth got a modern rewrite in 'Medea,' a new script developed in January at Muhlenberg College in Allentown, Pennsylvania. A group of 16 Muhlenberg College students, including Anne Marie Alsobrook of Smyrna, had a rare opportunity in January: working with an established playwright as they hone and develop a new script. Jess Shoemaker was in residence this January at Muhlenberg, workshopping a new version of her play "(&Medea)" with director Jamie McKittrick and a company of 16 actors. The process culminated in a public staged reading of the new work, Jan. 27-29.
Camille G. Reid of Kennesaw was named to the Wichita State University Dean's Honor Roll for fall 2022.
Zoe Michaelson of Acworth was named to the 2022 fall semester Dean's list at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities in Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota. Michaelson is a junior in the College of Biological Sciences.
