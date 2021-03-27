♦ Yixuan Fan of Marietta earned the fall 2020 Dean’s Award with Distinction at Colgate University in Hamilton, New York.
♦ Kassidy Carter of Acworth graduated from Troy University in Troy, Alabama during the Term 3 2020/2021 academic year.
♦ Thomas Chafin of the Cumberland area and Jennifer Suarez of Kennesaw were recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines, at Berry College.
♦ The following students were named to the fall 2020 President’s list at Reinhardt University in Waleska — Jaime Mandujano, Olivia Ruzicka, John Walper and Lauren Welte, all of Acworth; Shannon Champion, Katelynn Crossan, Cameron Kulkarni and Tyler
♦ McClure, all of Kennesaw; Brittany Cachussie, Charles Edwards, Dalton Fellows, Megan Hancox, Mary Kiboi, Sebastian Montero, Judah Norman and Angela Sciacchitano, all of Marietta; Aminata Jalloh, Olivia Banks, Bryan Brannen and Rachel Hutto, all of Powder Springs; and Kathryn Ryle of Smyrna,.
♦ The following students were named to the fall 2020 Dean’s list at Reinhardt University in Waleska — Rebecca Barnes, Gilliane Conklin, Paolino DeFrancesco, Mackensie Eckensfels, Daniel Jefferson, Nicole Licciardello and Zachary Owen, all of Acworth; Sarah Arnett, Ryan Bardwell, Brady Hanak and Hunter Kresge, all o f Kennesaw; Oscar Alejandre of Mableton; Cameron Cochran, Evan Lambert, Sierra Ruetten, Rosa Slaymaker, Sophia Tselios, Jaylen Waters, Noah Welkis and McKenzie Wenzell, all of Marietta; Ahmad Foster, Robert Jordan, Tyler Merriweather, William Richardson, Caitlyn Santiago and David Starks, all of Powder Springs.
