Kaitlyn Chalker of Kennesaw, a rising senior at Washington and Lee University in Lexington, Virginia, was recently elected to Phi Beta Kappa. She was also awarded the Elizabeth B. Garrett scholarship in history, which is the highest honor in the history department. She is a member of the women's tennis team and has been named an Old Dominion Athletic Conference scholar athlete for each year she has attended.
Michael Gressel of Austell has been named to the Champlain College President's list for the fall 2022 semester.
Abimelec Acevedo of Kennesaw has been named to the Champlain College Dean's list for the fall 2022 semester.
Miriam Shuker of Smyrna was named to the Champlain College Trustees' list for the fall 2022 semester.
The Belmont University Speech and Debate Team successfully defended its title at the Tennessee Intercollegiate Forensics Association's statewide tournament held Feb. 18-19 on Belmont's campus. This was the university's first time hosting the event in almost a decade. The team has brought home the title since 2019. Winning six different individual state titles, the team beat the second-place competition by almost 70 points. Jasmine Pettus of Marietta won third place in Radio Broadcasting, third place in Persuasive Speaking, fifth place in Duo Interpretation with Alisa Osborne, sixth place in Program of Oral Interpretation, sixth place in Poetry Interpretation and seventh place in Overall Speaker in the State of Tennessee.
This spring, 136 University of Alabama students are receiving hands-on, innovative and advanced educational experiences with dozens of companies and organizations across the United States through UA's Cooperative Education Program during the spring 2023 semester. In the Cooperative Education Program, students alternate periods of full-time study with periods of full-time employment. This program offers work related to the academic major or career interests of each student. Local students include Chloe Black of Acworth, who is working for Southern Company, and Asher Lauder of Marietta, who is working for Mercedes Benz, U.S. International.
