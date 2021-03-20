♦ Abby Wheelis of Marietta and Branan Cobb of Smyrna were named to the Dean’s list for the fall term at Centre College in Danville, Kentucky.
♦ The following students were named to the fall 2020 Dean’s list at Emerson College in Boston, Massachusetts — Nicholas Renteria of Acworth; Walter Gordon of Austell; and Meghan Dresdner and Tyler Crow, both of Marietta.
♦ Sally Langley of Kennesaw and Emma Davis of Marietta were recognized as Foundation Scholarship recipients for the 2020/2021 academic year at Troy University in Troy, Alabama.
♦ India Belyeu of Smyrna graduated from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio during January graduation 2020-21.
