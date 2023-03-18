Over 5,100 Baylor University students have been named to the fall 2022 Dean’s Academic Honor List, which recognizes Baylor undergraduates for their outstanding academic work during each semester. Among them were - Sophie Haklik of Acworth, Robbins College of Health & Human Sciences; Mary Claire Steele of the Cumberland area, School of Education; Kamryn Kitchens of Kennesaw, College of Arts & Sciences; Elizabeth Guttenberg of Mableton, Louise Herrington School of Nursing; Marietta residents - Catherine Camerieri and Anton Oswald, both of Hankamer School of Business; and Caleb Pratt of Powder Springs, Hankamer School of Business.
Shota Suzuki of Kennesaw was named to the College of Our Lady of the Elms' fall 2022 Dean's list.
Chris Euston of Marietta was named to the Dean's list at Bates College for the fall semester ending December 2022.
The foll.owing students were named to the Dean's list at the Georgia Institute of Technology for summer 2022 - Anthony D'Amico of Acworth; Mackenzie Sicard of Kennesaw; Khalil Keyton, Yuanming Luo, Maaha Madadali, Hadi Malik and Faith Xu, all of Marietta; and Jessica Hernandez of Smyrna.
The following students were named to the Faculty Honors list for summer 2022 at the Georgia Institute of Technology - Kayla Rinoski of Acworth; Andrea Green and Mariyam George, both of the Cumberland area; Grace Gardner of Kennesaw; Sophie Goguillon of Mableton; Deandra Kosen, Vishruth Madhusudhan, Jessica Nguyen, Aidan Risey and Lily Soetebier, all of Marietta; and Katerina Addington of Smyrna.
