♦ Mitchell Jennings of Acworth was named to the fall 2020 Dean’s list at the Abilene Christian University in Abilene, Texas.
♦ Erik O. Duran of Marietta was named to the fall 2020 semester Dean’s list at Keystone College.
♦ Alexia Allen of Austell was named to the fall 2020 Dean’s list at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock in Little Rock, Arkansas.
♦ Megan Stroud of the Cumberland area graduated for the fall 2020 term from Harding University in Searcy, Arkansas in a closed ceremony on Nov. 21.
♦ The following Georgia Southern University students were recognized for excellence in academics on the fall 2020 Dean’s list — Madeline Conrad, Daniel Crawford, Cooper Dickinson, Olivia Dupree, Victoria Florence, Sarah Goddard, Davis Howard, Travis Labreck, Ian Layng, Gracen Majors, Riley Mervin, Erica Milbourn, Kaitlyn Miller, Mia Morrissey, Savannah McVey, Angelina Pacitti, Shannon Paulk, Dennis Piecuch, Samantha Simcox, Riley Stankiewicz, Clayton Vliegenthart, Sarah Yokley and Madison Yokley, all of Acworth; Dabirichi Chukwuezi, Akpobome Emereje, Janeicia Hardaway, Taneicia Hardaway, Tyriq Hearst, Tatiana Joseph Saunders, Arria McGinty, Hailey Oblitey and Khayla Ross, all of Austell; Madison Mabe, Olivia Monjeau, Skye Robinson, Julia Schukle, Julia Whitlow and Blake Whitlow, all of the Cumberland area; Heather Allen, Rebecca Anderson, Stephen Barnhart, Matthew Brun, Shannon Callan, Kendall Carden, Brennan Craig, Anna Crawford, Leah Davis, Jaedon Eaddy, Zaahir Fossitt, Emily Guess, Kevin Haymer, Travis Holmes, Molly Lauth, Brianna Mccain, Brandon McGuiness, Charles Melton, Hayden Montross, Grant Moody, Brigid O’ Connor, Mason Paulson Lovato, Alexander Raynor, Miranda Reed, Hannah Russell, Abigail Shelly, Alyssa Sidler, Emily Vonck, Jack Snyder, Carter Stokes, Eva Stratigos, Khalil Sutherland, Jackson Sweat, Audrey Tanner, Cali Todd, Barrett Vance, William Zappala and Katlynn Wilkinson, all of Kennesaw; Alexandra Hobgood, Niamh Murray and Aahira Robinson, all of Mableton; Demetria Arasi, Amy Atkinson, Killian Bannon, Sedona Benjamin, Bryce Bermudez, Carson Blackford, Sam Blancato, Benjamin Brown, Chanary Bun, Harrison Collop, Samantha Cook, Lauren Cooper, Hannah Corley, Melissa Cox, Jordan Davis, Sarah Decker, Lauren Donohue, Sunny Freund, Abigail Fuller, Alicia Fusaro, Nyjah Gaither, David Garcia Robles, Jordan Glantz, Jaelin Hakim, Elizabeth Hardin, Antoinette Harkness, Yasmin Harris, Riley Hart, Ryan Inskip, Tucker Janney, Addison Kerns, Justin Kurnik, Mikayla Ladson, Kamille Lawrence, Mark Luckett, Mary Martin, Lindsey Mascaro, Grace Mattix, Shayne Marks, Kaitlin Mcdonald, Grayson Mosley, Katherine Naude, Cameron Nelson, Anna Leigh Nielsen, Kevin Njogu, Abigail Noldy, Mariagrazia O’neill, Sara Pascocello, Alicia Powell, Izabella Raftery, Rahul Raghu, Maria Rampaly, Nakiyah Ruffin, Kelsey Salmon, William Sanford, Dylan Scheid, Caitlin Scoggins, Amber Simpson, Zachary Sjostrom, Gabrielle Smith, Richard Smith, Michael Smith, Sylvia Touchstone, Maxwell Walker, Ryan Walker, Cassidy Welsh, Aaron Whisenant, Braxton Willis, Denisa Wilson, Jalen Wilson, Maxwell Winkler, Maxine Witteveen, Laura Witteveen and Benjamin Zeiher, all of Marietta; Jolie Ahrens, Alexis Allen, Brandon Anderson, Sofia Anthony, Mark Bergstrom, Alina Bergstrom, Amber Brown, Kara Fate, John Fritts, Anna Haney, Khloe Henderson, Eriana Hill, Megan Holland, Averie Howell, Melle Jeudy, Kennedy Johnson, Andrew Kelly, Chase Korzenok, Allison Lair, Isaiah Lee, Jordan Lucas, Sophie Major, Tyler Mcewen, Jenna Mcmillan, Michael Meireles, Dejah Mills, Raven Ross, Stephen Scott, Riana Square, Emma Stillwell, Zachary Tillman, Terica Watkins, Jessica Ware, Rachel Woosley and Kirsten Young, all of Powder Springs; and Jireh Bethely, Rachel Borkowski, Lexy Davis, Alison Harris, Rachel Jacobs, Makenzie Jensen, Ian Mcrae and Thomas Pritchard, all of Smyrna.
♦ The following Georgia Southern University students were recently recognized for excellence in academics on the fall 2020 President’s list — Ashley Abshire, Hailey Fulton, Alexandria Hendricks, Sarah Isley, Landin Jackson, Ashley Judson, Justin Keach, Sean Lubbers, Shelly Lynch, Sydney Piecuch, Haley Rubash, Tyler Shultz, John Stephens, Bradley Squiers, Parker Taylor, Marielle Thrower, Kennedy Webb, Lauren Whitman and Rachel Wilson, all of Acworth; Asia Darby, Jordan Free, Braden Hoskovec, Davis Kidd, Rebecca Lerzo, Emma Lewis, Casey Miller, Eliza Peterson, Chandler Quigley, Julianna Shelly, Nikita Ukhov, Alexander Wolf and Stevie Wright, all of Kennesaw; Rylan Artis, Hope Barbero, Elizabeth Baxter, Ansley Boatright, Danielle Burton, Shanetta Cummings, Sydney Fulghum, Amanda Hall, Ansley Hamilton, Kylie Hannafey, Aniya Hatten, Lydia Holder, Daniel Johnson, Danielle Klopstock, Harrison Kossover, Abby Leatherwood, Liam Macpherson, Matthew Manatrizio, Juliette Muller, Kyler Parkman, Eilleen Plante, Lauryn Pruitt, Emily Wagner, Samantha Walters, Keaton Whitaker, Zoe Whitmire and Isabelle Witteveen, all of Marietta; Gabrielle Beasley, Julie Brown, Abigail Carter, Madeline Cusick, Micah Edmondson, Arinze Ekwenchi, Kearra Kelly, Deonna Lymon, Allyson Price, Olivia Pugh, Katie Reece, Samantha Stringer, Madison Wilkes and Jessica Zumbach, all of Powder Springs; and Isabella Fairlamb and Madeline Ramsey, both of Smyrna.
