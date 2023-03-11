The University of Mississippi announced the following students were named to the fall 2022 Honor Roll lists, including Dean's Honor Roll: Joseph Stephans of Acworth; Carl Schuessler of the Cumberland area; Zachary Butler of Kennesaw; Mary Odom of Mableton; John Cooper, Ryan Jones, Harrison Maney and Lauren Phillips, all of Marietta; Lily Langley and Caitlyn White, both of Powder Springs; and Jasmine Gibbs of Smyrna.
The University of Mississippi announced the following students were named to the fall 2022 Honor Roll lists, including Chancellor's Honor Roll: Meredith Rawls of Acworth; Margaret Chambers of the Cumberland area; Dylan Dietz, Jaiden Philp and Emma Walden, all of Kennesaw; Breanna Sewani of Mableton; Ann Cole, Anne Haughton, Elisabeth Hill, Caitlin Hoskyn and Mary Pooser, all of Marietta; and Jackson Robertson and Zachary Taneri, both of Powder Springs.
Madison Bennett of Powder Springs was named to Biola University's Dean's list for fall 2022. Bennett is a Cinema and Media Arts major.
Alexandria Elisabeth Blouin of Marietta graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Psychology at The University of Central Arkansas in Conway, Arkansas.
Marietta residents Luca Cousins and Dhilan Paramesh were named to the Dean's list for the fall 2022 semester at Tufts University in Medford, Massachusetts.
