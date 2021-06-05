♦ Mirakal Jackson of Marietta presented “The Glass vs Concrete Ceiling” during Valdosta State University’s 13th annual Graduate Student Research and Scholarship Symposium. Jackson’s research and scholarship earned first place honors in the Three-Minute Thesis Division. An elite group of 40-plus graduate students were nominated by faculty in their various academic disciplines to present at VSU’s 2021 Graduate Student Research and Scholarship Symposium, which was held on a virtual platform due to COVID-19.
♦ Allison Wayne of Marietta received the Kenneth and Mary Matheny Professional in Counseling and Psychology Scholarship from Georgia State University’s College of Education & Human Development as part of its annual Scholars Celebration. This award, established by Ken Matheny — a faculty member the Department of Counseling and Psychological Services for 45 years, and his wife, Mary Matheny, is given to full-time doctoral students in the Department of Counseling and Psychological Services.
♦ Alana Owens of Mableton received the Karen and George McCarty Scholarship from Georgia State University’s College of Education & Human Development as part of its annual Scholars Celebration. This scholarship was established by Karen McCarty, a two-time graduate of Georgia State University, and is given to a graduate student in the clinical mental health counseling program and/or school counseling program to build their networks, knowledge and skills by attending local, state and national professional conferences related to their area of counseling expertise.♦
♦ Georgia State University students Shrish Singh of Marietta and Justin Powell of Powder Springs received the Howard S. & Marie H. Starks Scholarship.
♦ Lauren Roberts of Powder Springs earned the Atlanta Hospitality Alliance Scholarship from the Robinson College of Business at Georgia State University during the 2020-21 academic year. This scholarship was established by the Atlanta Hospitality Alliance.
♦ The following students graduated from Shorter University on May 6 in the Winthrop-King Centre on Shorter’s Rome campus — Tiffany Elaine Beckham, Teresa Michelle Berry, McKenzie Lee Dempsey, April Lynn Estrada, Kierra Alexis Graham, Justin Keith Guyton, Cole Alexander Smith and Savannah Allanah Thomas, all of Acworth; Jamez Qrod Reives of the Cumberland area; Isaiah Jamaal Alexander, Kaleeq Abeid Juancito Brannigan, Ashton Brooke Childress, Michelle Denise Emanuelo, Jacob Mabbett Mathews and Connor Richter O’Neil, all of Kennesaw; Akeisha Pearl Anthony, Matthew Gregory Christian, Michelle Tishana Cocroft, Catherine Clare Fletcher and Ruth Allen Hodo, all of Marietta; and Braxton Jordan Lindley and Christopher Leonard Webber, both of Smyrna.
♦ Connor Hixson of Acworth was named to the Dean’s list for the 2021 spring semester at Andrew College in Cuthbert. Hixson also graduated from the college on May 1 during its 167th Commencement Ceremony.
♦ Noah Varsalona of Kennesaw was named to the President’s list for the 2021 spring semester at Andrew College in Cuthbert.
♦ The following University of Utah students were named to the spring 2021 Dean’s list — Andrew Cannon, Justin Perez and Christine Resultan, all of Kennesaw; and Quinn Buczek of Mableton.
♦ The following were recently initiated into the The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines — Abigail Freeman of Acworth, Atul Lodh of Kennesaw, Rachel Swerdin of Marietta and Elizabeth Wesley of Smyrna were initiated at Augusta University; Madison Thompson of the Cumberland area was initiated at the University of Southern California; and Cara Varnedoe of Marietta was initiated at Auburn University.
♦ Logan Johnson of Marietta was one of more than 700 students who graduated from Harding University during the spring commencement ceremonies held May 7-8.
