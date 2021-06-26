♦ Amanda Charleston and Dane Charleston, both of Acworth, were winners of the Subaru of America Foundation Scholarship program. Amanda and Dane are the children of Chris Charleston. The Subaru of America Foundation Scholarship program was established to reward the academic excellence of children of Subaru of America Inc. employees and to encourage them to continue their education.
♦ Olivia Moore of Kennesaw participated in Georgia Southwestern State University’s 3rd Annual Undergraduate Research Symposium. The Symposium featured student research on topics such as campaigning and social media, public schools and COVID-19, prison policy, racial stereotyping, history and politics, psychoanalysis, app development, mathematic modeling of love, and healthcare.
♦ The following students graduated from Jacksonville State University in Jacksonville, Alabama during the spring 2020 term — Chelsea Toyer of Acworth; Alexis Ealy of Austell; Bronwen Karatassos of the Cumberland area; Jordan Hawkins, Justin Jeter, Joseph Smarkusky and Simeon Turner, all of Marietta; and Zehna Garvin of Powder Springs.
♦ The following students were named to the Dean’s list at Jacksonville State University in Jacksonville, Alabama — Brooklyn Heer, Blak.e Nicholson, John Nicholson, Brittney Austin and Matthew Chiaravalloti, all of Acworth; Vanessa Cooley of Kennesaw; Alexus Bonaparte, Davis Henry, Rebekah Bellon and Alessandro Lamarca, all of Marietta; and Thomas Ashworth of Powder Springs.
♦ The following students were named to the President’s list at Jacksonville State University in Jacksonville, Alabama — Brooke Kelly, Aayanna Minott and Amelia Pass, all of Acworth; Sarah Sumners and Cecilia Price, both of Marietta; and Kennedy Head, Shikria Thomas and Deidre Maxwell, all of Powder Springs.
♦ Emma Davis of Marietta was named to the Provost’s list at Troy University in Troy, Alabama for the Spring Semester/Term 4 of the 2020/2021 academic year.
♦ Chidera Ikpeamarom of Marietta was awarded the Award in Excellence in Italian; First Place at Colorado College’s Honor’s Convocation, held online on May 11.
♦ Lily John of Marietta was named to the Southeast Missouri State University’s Dean’s list for academic achievement during the spring 2021 semester.
♦ Kendrick Knight of Powder Springs received a bachelor of arts degree from College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, Massachussetts.
Veda Balaji of Marietta was named one of Georgia State University’s inaugural Beckman Scholars. Balaji is majoring in neuroscience and will begin her laboratory research this summer. As a Beckman Scholar, she will receive $21,000 over 15 months, including travel and supplies, and her faculty mentor will receive $5,000 to support educational expenses. The Arnold and Mabel Beckman Foundation selected Georgia State University as a recipient of the Beckman Scholars Program Award, which creates research and mentoring opportunities for exceptional students majoring in biology, chemistry and neuroscience.♦
♦ Martha Butler of Marietta was among the 615 students named to the President’s list for the 2021 spring semester at Minnesota State Community and Technical College.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.