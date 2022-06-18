- Daniel Wilson of Marietta, who attends Lassiter High School, was among the 363 students enrolled in UA Early College during the spring semester 2022 at The University of Alabama named to the Director's list with an academic record of 3.6 or higher. The Director's list recognizes students enrolled in classes through the UA Early College program. UA Early College allows high school students to get a head start on their college courses. High school sophomores, juniors and seniors enrolled in UA Early College can choose from more than 80 different online and on-campus courses and earn up to 30 hours of college credit.
- Wofford College in Spartanburg, South Carolina awarded 374 Bachelor of Science and Bachelor of Arts degrees to 357 graduates during the college's 168th Commencement Exercises on May 22. Among them was William Pittman Cantrell of the Cumberland area, who was one of 93 students who earned two degrees. Cantrell received a Bachelor of Arts in Finance and a Bachelor of Arts in Government. The college also announced the graduations of Eric Rhadans and Mitchell Russell, both of Acworth; Spencer Van Buskirk of Marietta; and Elizabeth Lansing of Smyrna.
- The following were among the 1,200-plus students at Harding University in Searcy, Arkansas named to the Dean's list for grades achieved during the spring 2022 semester - Grace Tandy and Sierra Jenkins, both of Marietta; and Jesse Hutcheson of Powder Springs.
- Chidera Ikpeamarom of Marietta graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Computer Science from Colorado College in Colorado Springs, Colorado during an in-person Commencement ceremony on May 22.
- Georgia State University student Laiba Khan of Marietta has received the Thomas and Wendy Reiman Endowed Scholarship. Khan is an English and Biology major in the College of Arts and Sciences. This scholarship provides support to undergraduates who have reached the junior or senior level in the College and are majoring in the humanities.
- Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee announced that the 2022 Belmont Student Leadership Awards theme was "Lights Up for Leadership," which celebrated the service, leadership and achievement of members of the campus community. KK Tanner of Kennesaw received the Outstanding Chapter President from the Greek Life Department. Campbell Wroblewski of Marietta received the Co-Curricular Certificate Certificate in Leadership from the Belmont Offfice of Leadership Development.
- Jacob Benio of Marietta was among nearly 1,600 Youngstown State University students awarded undergraduate and advanced degrees and certificates at the spring commencement. Benio earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration in Advertising and Public Relations.
- Alexia Allen of Austell has been named to the Dean's list for the spring 2022 semester at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.
- Edmund Lynch of Marietta was among more than 260 students who received diplomas at the 185th commencement ceremony for Marietta College in Marietta, Ohio on May 7 in the Dyson Baudo Recreation Center. Lynch completed requirements for a Bachelor of Arts degree in History.
- Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society, welcomed 320 new initiates from 15 universities during May 2022. Among them were: Abigail Wheelis of Marietta and Branan Cobb of Smyrna, who were both initiated at Centre College; and Dawson Templin of Kennesaw and Calvin Rausch of Marietta, who were both initiated at the University of Georgia.
- Marietta students Valerie Light and William Kilpatrick were named to the Dean's list at the University of Delaware for the spring 2022 semester.
- Elisa Burba of Marietta was among the more than 1,000 undergraduate students at the University of Iowa named to the President's list for the 2022 spring semester. Burba is a second year student in Iowa's College of Liberal Arts and Sciences and is majoring in English.
- The following local residents were recently named to the Dean's list at the College of William & Mary for the spring 2022 semester: Andrew Protiva and Bri Zimmerman, both of the Cumberland area; Hannah Saad of Mableton; Olivia Popovich and Caroline Prout, both of Marietta; and Connor Wolf of Powder Springs.
- Cameron Poulsen of Acworth was among the more than 5,500 undergraduate students at the University of Iowa named to the Dean's list for the 2022 spring semester. Poulsen is a fourth year student in Iowa's College of Engineering and is majoring in Biomedical Engineering. Poulsen was also among the over 5,100 students to graduate with their degrees this spring. Poulsen graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Engineering degree.
- The following local residents recently graduated from the College of William & Mary: Thomas Houe and Brianna Zimmerman, both of the Cumberland area; and Caroline Prout of Marietta.
- Victoria Iassogna of Marietta was named to the Dean's list the spring semester of the 2021-22 academic year at the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, Massachusetts.
- Melody DeMerchant and Jillian Lazzuri, both of Marietta, were named to the Dean's list at Missouri State University in Springfield, Missouri for the spring 2022 semester.
- Gabrielle Kelly of Acworth and Scotti Kilgore of Marietta graduated from Flagler College on May 9 at its spring commencement ceremony.
- Over 2,200 students received their degrees from Northern Illinois University in May. Included among the graduates is Kimberly Benjamin of Marietta who earned a Master of Science in Education in Special Education - Visual Impairments.
- Coastal Carolina University recognized more than 1,200 students during its spring commencement ceremonies, held May 6-7. Among the graduates were Marietta residents - Samuel Leidell, a Exercise and Sport Science major; and Nickolas Haddad, a Theatre Arts major.
- The following students were named to the President's list at Coastal Carolina University in Conway, South Carolina - Grace Richa of Kennesaw; and Harveste Cobb, Samuel Leidell and Jack Wallace, all of Marietta.
- Joseph Leidell, a Recreation and Sport Management major from Marietta, was among the 2,000-plus undergraduate students at Coastal Carolina University that were named to the Dean's list for the spring 2022 semester.
- Zachary Musial of Kennesaw graduated from Bryant University in Smithfield, Rhode Island on May 21 with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Accounting.
- Elijah Pittman-Phillips of Powder Springs was named to the Honor Roll at the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh in Oshkosh, Wisconsin for the spring 2022 semester.
- The following students were named to the Dean's list for the spring 2022 semester at Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin - Bailey Striepling of Acworth; and Caroline Sirk and Amelia White, both of Marietta.
- Addison Cochran of Marietta graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering degree with a major in Mechanical Engineering from Lehigh University in spring 2022.
- Lincoln Memorial University announced the following students were named to the Dean's list for the spring 2022 semester - Nancy Hammon of Kennesaw; and Jaeger Keeline, Cameron Powser and Donne Strydom, all of Marietta.
- The following students were named to Ohio University's spring 2022 Dean's list - Sydney Spencer and Duncan Farquhar, both of Marietta.
- The following students graduated from Ohio University's for spring 2022 - Duncan Farquhar, Sarah O'Connor and Nick Viland, all of Marietta.
