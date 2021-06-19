♦ The following Marietta students graduated from LaGrange College’s 190th commencement — Kiara Tookes-Williams, David Edmondson, Caleb Edde and Christopher Romano.
♦ The following students graduated from Wofford College in Spartanburg, South Carolina on May 16 — Jacob Tucker Vannoy of Powder Springs (Cum Laude) with a bachelor of science degree majoring in computer science with a minor in Arabic; and Michael Aaron Wynne (Magna Cum Laude) of Marietta with a bachelor of science degree majoring in accounting and finance.
♦ Alexa Rae Tazzetta of Marietta was one of 380 students named to the Honor Roll of the Academic Dean at Mars Hill University in Mars Hill, North Carolina for the spring 2021 semester.
♦ Avery Cornwell of Kennesaw, Brittany Kinser of the Cumberland area; and Leila Hamed of Marietta (Magna Cum Laude) graduated from Georgia Southwestern State University in Americus during the spring 2021 commencement ceremony on May 15.
♦ Georgia Southwestern State University student Olivia Moore of Kennesaw was named a Life-Saver for the Office of Recreation and Wellness at GSW’s 2021 Student Recognition Ceremony on April 22 in the Storm Dome. This Campus Recreation and Intramurals award is presented to students who have gone above and beyond to ensure the proper operation of the area.
♦ Georgia Southwestern State University student Leila Hamed of Marietta received the Excellence in Psychology Award at GSW’s 2021 Student Recognition Ceremony on April 22 in the Storm Dome. This award is given to the student who has demonstrated academic excellence and made contributions to the department either through direct involvement or research activity.
♦ Sierra Jenkins of Marietta was among more than 1,150 Harding University students named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester.
♦ The following students were among the 180 University of Alabama students that are receiving hands-on, innovative and advanced educational experiences with dozens of companies and organizations across the U.S.through the university’s Cooperative Education Program for summer 2021 — Erika Johnson of Acworth and Kyle Potrawski of Kennesaw will both be working for Brasfield & Gorrie. Girith Choudhary of Marietta will be working for Foreside Financial Group LLC. Crystal Elworth of Marietta will be working for GE Appliances-Decatur. Spencer Charleson of Smyrna will be working for Hoar Construction.
♦ Shemar Collier of Kennesaw, Kaylan Davis of Marietta and Edward Graham and Corey Trent, both of Powder Springs, graduated from Maryville College in Maryville, Tennessee in May 2021.
♦ The following students graduated from the University of Alabama during the spring commencement ceremonies held April 30 to May 2 — Hailey Dryden, Emily Foster, Max LaRocque, Carmen McDermott, Alexis Mitchell and Kayley Rapp, all of Acworth; Robert Dunning of Austell; Alexander Jonczyk, Hannah Kheireddine, Kayla Swearingen, Benjamin Weiss and Jacob White, all of the Cumberland area; Wesley Cochran, Andrew Crain, Anelise Curlee, Rebecca Gilbert, Alexandra Kirby and Connor Walden, all of Kennesaw; Emily Barnes and Jessie Rozzelle, both of Mableton; Taylor Adams, Katherine Buckner, Michael Burnett, John Connell, Hannah Culbertson, Jasmine Douresseaux, Meredith Franklin, Caroline Game, Megan Gendron, John Greenhaw, Kathryn Hayes, Madelyn Hill, Matthew Hill, Leilani Johnson, Madison Kepano, Jonathan Kleinman, Matthew Kloess, Cooper Lawrence, McKenna Leggett, Tucker MacMeekin, Myah Martin, Evan Nakos, Denton Pfeuffer, Hannah Price, Rachel Reap, Andrew Reynolds, Jordan Rooks, Victoria Seese, Paige Sheridan, Cassandra Stephan, Hannah Tant, Jake Tobias and Ryan York, all of Marietta; Robert Boyd, Leah Fritz, Adam Smith, Bradley Thorne and Devan Williams, all of Powder Springs; and Vannevar Charleson, Areyon Cole, Ethan Danis, Kaylie DeChane, Jakob Gates, Eli McKenzie, William Robertson and Cassidy Williams, all of Smyrna.
