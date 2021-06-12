♦ Leila Hamed of Marietta and Ekemini Andrews of Powder Springs were named to the spring 2021 President’s list at Georgia Southwestern State University in Americus.
♦ The following students were named to the spring 2021 President’s list at Georgia Southwestern University in Americus — Romi Clingen of Acworth; and Andrew Gilbert and Michelle Rees, both of Marietta.
♦ Morgan Bell of Acworth, Rhona Faulkner of Austell and Emma Warren of Kennesaw was named to the Dean’s list at Georgia Southwestern State University in Americus.
♦ The following students were named to Berry College’s spring 2021 Dean’s list — Bethany Barnett, Nicholas Brunswick, Christopher Hale, Meredith Holland, Rachel Mejias, Shannon Rapp, Savanna Sartain, Nathan Sims, Anna Skowronski and Brooke Whittemore, all of Acworth; Kimani Grey-Campbell of the Cumberland area; Jordan Bailey, Erika Becerra Gutierrez, Alexander Galloway, Roggi Garcia, Madeliene Guillen Wofford, Patrick Moran, Kristy Moss, Hunter Sneed, Nathan Stewart, Kayleigh Strech and Olivia White, all of Kennesaw; Emily Estrada, Catherine Johnson and Heather Rea, all of Mableton; Megan Alexander, Henry Antrobus, Leah Booth, Justin Carr, Michael Cate, Jennifer Childers, Jessica Childers, Riley Clark, Samantha Crabtree, Riley Croker, Isabella Decker, Kelsey Doerr, Thomas Dyar, Harry Eustace, Zak Eustace, Katherine Gray, Thomas Harlin, Shaina Hidalgo, Peter Jacobson, Alisa Jordan, Cameron Kawa, Emily Keller, Caroline Lanier, Eliza Lizdas, Cydney Maddox, Bailey McKnight, Madeleine Meyer, Sara Mulkey, Connor Murphy, Evan O’Del, Victoria Pepe, Sarah Smith,
♦ Erika Sprecher, Emma Stewart, Kevin Stoddard, Emily Stone, Braedon Walkenhorst and Matthew Wilkinson, all of Marietta; Brooke Hansbrough, Emily Morrell, Owen Onyirimba, Malynn Price, Amy Solana, Sarah Thorne and Avelino Williams, all of Powder Springs; and Charlotte Brown and Erin Cavanaugh, both of Smyrna.
♦ The following students were named to Piedmont University’s Dean’s Scholars list for the spring semester — Chase Goff and Mattie Morris, both of Acworth; Benjamin Hanfland of the Cumberland area; Sarah Brooks of Kennesaw; Orry Clements-Owens, Leah Higginbotham, Elizabeth Patterson, Eric Penland, Odalys Rendon, Halee Shapland and Duke Wodetzki, all of Marietta; and Nazhir Ellerbee and Chase Morris, borth of Powder Springs.
♦ The following students were named to Piedmont University’s Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester — Kaitlin Isley of Acworth; Jordan Hicks of Kennesaw; Jacob Balot, Owen Helgesen, Morgan Helmeci and Catherine Wynns, all of Marietta; and Emma McBrayer of Powder Springs.
♦ The following students graduated from the University of North Georgia in Dahlonega for the spring 2021 semester — Morgan Burell, Kristen Dyer (Magna Cum Laude), Coolta Eason, JOrdan Krueger, Earle Layng, Ryan Mancuso (Cum Laude), Madison Pass (Cum Laude), Emily Piejak (Summa Cum Laude), Ashley Taylor and Samantha Zink, all of Acworth; Tangela Robinson of the Cumberland area; Elaina De Oliverira (Magna Cum Laude), Samuel Klingenberg, Rachel Pearson (Magna Cum Laude) and Liliana Salinas, all of Kennesaw; Rachel Schleier of Mableton; Rebecca Alfaro, Alexis Brown (Summa Cum Laude), Mackenzie Bryan (Cum Laude), Christiana Corley, Linda Darrah, Anna Downey (Magna Cum Laude), Renee Gluzman, Donia Hanaei, Abigail Jones, Sarah Kufrovich, Alexandra Lyles (Summa Cum Laude), Natalie Macy (Magna Cum Laude), Emilie Parker (Cum Laude), Caroline Porter, Jack Pritchard (Cum Laude), Lindsay Ravenscraft (Magna Cum Laude), Avery Rogers (With Distinction), Olivia Terwilliger (Summa Cum Laude), Katherine Ward and Dylan White (Summa Cum Laude), all of Marietta; Abigail Hamrick (With Distinction), Faith Hawkins, Zachary Lewis (Magna Cum Laude), Miranda Mannella (Magna Cum Laude), Rebecca Smith and Brandon Steinhauer (Magna Cum Laude), all of Powder Springs; and Sarah Fulton (Magna Cum Laude), Aaron High and Brandon Washington, all of Smyrna.♦
The following Marietta students graduated from LaGrange College’s 190th commencement — Kiara Tookes-Williams, David Edmondson, Caleb Edde and Christopher Romano.
The following students graduated from Wofford College in Spartanburg, South Carolina on May 16 — Jacob Tucker Vannoy of Powder Springs (Cum Laude) with a bachelor of science degree majoring in computer science with a minor in Arabic; and Michael Aaron Wynne (Magna Cum Laude) of Marietta with a bachelor of science degree majoring in accounting and finance.
Alexa Rae Tazzetta of Marietta was one of 380 students named to the Honor Roll of the Academic Dean at Mars Hill University in Mars Hill, North Carolina for the spring 2021 semester.
Avery Cornwell of Kennesaw, Brittany Kinser of the Cumberland area; and Leila Hamed of Marietta (Magna Cum Laude) graduated from Georgia Southwestern State University in Americus during the spring 2021 commencement ceremony on May 15.
Georgia Southwestern State University student Olivia Moore of Kennesaw was named a Life-Saver for the Office of Recreation and Wellness at GSW’s 2021 Student Recognition Ceremony on April 22 in the Storm Dome. This Campus Recreation and Intramurals award is presented to students who have gone above and beyond to ensure the proper operation of the area.
Georgia Southwestern State University student Leila Hamed of Marietta received the Excellence in Psychology Award at GSW’s 2021 Student Recognition Ceremony on April 22 in the Storm Dome. This award is given to the student who has demonstrated academic excellence and made contributions to the department either through direct involvement or research activity.
Sierra Jenkins of Marietta was among more than 1,150 Harding University students named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester.
The following students were among the 180 University of Alabama students that are receiving hands-on, innovative and advanced educational experiences with dozens of companies and organizations across the U.S.through the university’s Cooperative Education Program for summer 2021 — Erika Johnson of Acworth and Kyle Potrawski of Kennesaw will both be working for Brasfield & Gorrie. Girith Choudhary of Marietta will be working for Foreside Financial Group LLC. Crystal Elworth of Marietta will be working for GE Appliances-Decatur. Spencer Charleson of Smyrna will be working for Hoar Construction.
Shemar Collier of Kennesaw, Kaylan Davis of Marietta and Edward Graham and Corey Trent, both of Powder Springs, graduated from Maryville College in Maryville, Tennessee in May 2021.
The following students graduated from the University of Alabama during the spring commencement ceremonies held April 30 to May 2 — Hailey Dryden, Emily Foster, Max LaRocque, Carmen McDermott, Alexis Mitchell and Kayley Rapp, all of Acworth; Robert Dunning of Austell; Alexander Jonczyk, Hannah Kheireddine, Kayla Swearingen, Benjamin Weiss and Jacob White, all of the Cumberland area; Wesley Cochran, Andrew Crain, Anelise Curlee, Rebecca Gilbert, Alexandra Kirby and Connor Walden, all of Kennesaw; Emily Barnes and Jessie Rozzelle, both of Mableton; Taylor Adams, Katherine Buckner, Michael Burnett, John Connell, Hannah Culbertson, Jasmine Douresseaux, Meredith Franklin, Caroline Game, Megan Gendron, John Greenhaw, Kathryn Hayes, Madelyn Hill, Matthew Hill, Leilani Johnson,
Madison Kepano, Jonathan Kleinman, Matthew Kloess, Cooper Lawrence, McKenna Leggett, Tucker MacMeekin,
Myah Martin, Evan Nakos, Denton Pfeuffer, Hannah Price, Rachel Reap, Andrew Reynolds, Jordan Rooks, Victoria Seese, Paige Sheridan, Cassandra Stephan, Hannah Tant, Jake Tobias and Ryan York, all of Marietta; Robert Boyd, Leah Fritz, Adam Smith, Bradley Thorne and Devan Williams, all of Powder Springs; and Vannevar Charleson, Areyon Cole, Ethan Danis, Kaylie DeChane, Jakob Gates, Eli McKenzie, William Robertson and Cassidy Williams, all of Smyrna.
Olivia Moore of Kennesaw particiapated in Georgia Southwestern State University’s 3rd Annual Undergraduate Research Symposium. The Symposium featured student research on topics such as campaigning and social media, public schools and COVID-19, prison policy, racial stereotyping, history and politics, psychoanalysis, app development, mathematic modeling of love, and healthcare.
The following students graduated from Jacksonville State University in Jacksonville, Alabama during the spring 2020 term — Chelsea Toyer of Acworth; Alexis Ealy of Austell; Bronwen Karatassos of the Cumberland area; Jordan Hawkins, Justin Jeter, Joseph Smarkusky and Simeon Turner, all of Marietta; and Zehna Garvin of Powder Springs.
The following students were named to the Dean’s list at Jacksonville State University in Jacksonville, Alabama — Brooklyn Heer, Blak.e Nicholson, John Nicholson, Brittney Austin and Matthew Chiaravalloti, all of Acworth; Vanessa Cooley of Kennesaw; Alexus Bonaparte, Davis Henry, Rebekah Bellon and Alessandro Lamarca, all of Marietta; and Thomas Ashworth of Powder Springs.
The following students were named to the President’s list at Jacksonville State University in Jacksonville, Alabama — Brooke Kelly, Aayanna Minott and Amelia Pass, all of Acworth; Sarah Sumners and Cecilia Price, both of Marietta; and Kennedy Head, Shikria Thomas and Deidre Maxwell, all of Powder Springs.
Emma Davis of Marietta was named to the Provost’s list at Troy University in Troy, Alabama for the Spring Semester/Term 4 of the 2020/2021 academic year.
Chidera Ikpeamarom of Marietta was awarded the Award in Excellence in Italian; First Place at Colorado College’s Honor’s Convocation, held online on May 11.
Lily John of Marietta was named to the Southeast Missouri State University’s Dean’s list for academic achievement during the spring 2021 semester.
Kendrick Knight of Powder Springs received a bachelor of arts degree from College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, Massachussetts.
Veda Balaji of Marietta was named one of Georgia State University’s inaugural Beckman Scholars. Balaji is majoring in neuroscience and will begin her laboratory research this summer. As a Beckman Scholar, she will receive $21,000 over 15 months, including travel and supplies, and her faculty mentor will receive $5,000 to support educational expenses. The Arnold and Mabel Beckman Foundation selected Georgia State University as a recipient of the Beckman Scholars Program Award, which creates research and mentoring opportunities for exceptional students majoring in biology, chemistry and neuroscience.
Martha Butler of Marietta was among the 615 students named to the President’s list for the 2021 spring semester at Minnesota State Community and Technical College.
The following students graduated during spring 2020 commencement ceremonies from The College of Charleston in Charleston, South Carolina — Joshua Dabek and Sarah Punch (Summa Cum Laude) of Kennesaw; and Madison Patterson (Cum Laude), Zachary Williams, Emily Orenstein, Kara MacPhaul and Drew Lamberger (Cum Laude), all of Marietta.
The following students at Shorter University in Rome were named to the Dean’s list for the 2021 spring semester — Teresa Berry, Ruby Brooks, McKenzie Dempsey, Isabella DiMauro, April Estrada, Leah Figueroa, Justin Guyton, Jaime Hills, Anne Smith, Gunnar Uutinen and Timothy Walker, all of Acworth; Marshall Adams, Blake Baldwin, James Craig, Michelle Emanuelo, Malcolm Falardeau, Richard Sapp, Samantha Stoudt, Bryce Tincher, and Madeline Walter, all of Kennesaw; Celia Alvarado of Mableton; Justin Barnes, Catherine Fletcher, Dayela Lima, Daisy Rodriguez, Christina Talerico and Timothy Thomas, all of Marietta; and Destina Hall and Contessa Heiskell, both of Powder Springs.
The following Marietta students were recently named to the LaGrange College’s Vice President of Academic Affairs’ list for the Spring semester — Jordan Coppola, Caleb Edde, Anaja Jones-Mangum, Robert Norman, Christina Shanahan, and Kiara Tookes-Williams.
The following students at Georgia College in Milledgeville graduated in May 2021 — Cassidy Thompson and Remy Tillman, both of Acworth; Ursula Thomas of Austell; Molly Cone, Sarah Braun, Peter Crupie, Lauren Knott and Camille Renz, all of Kennesaw; Blaire Arndt, Joshua Astarita, Elizabeth Bochniak,
Madison Carangelo, Abbey Cook, Jacob Czerwonka, Lucas Czerwonka, Payton Doran, Olivia Eck, Margaret Fisher, William Freeman, Claudia Gomez, Lexi Gottschalk, Thomas Hand, Emily Hartline, Shannon Hendrickson, Jacob Hester, Matthew Hills, Margeaux Kanwisher, Celine Khalife, Regan Kitchens, Christina Tan, Esther Tella, Abigail Tong, Harrison Veldsma, Kendall Ward, Wesley Weikert and Robert Wilson, all of Marietta; Natalie Comer, Benjamin Cramer, Madeline Doyle and Christian Lumpert, all of Powder Springs; ane Meredith Bailey, Katie Broadhurst, Reid Ferrill and Jade Starosta, all of Smyrna.
The following students at Georgia College in Milledgeville were named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester — Eva Sheehan, Lauren Van Voorhis, Hope Davis, Madeline Jouanet and Alexcis Critten, all of Acworth; Michael Leanos, Catherine Adams, Emily Murphy, Grace Carlson, Sereyna Lam, Samantha Renz, Jackson Holt, Eric Boyd and Rebecca Valle, all of Kennesaw; Madeleine Henninger of Mableton; Lainie Cox, Jillian Truchan, Zoe Hernandez, Natalie Krasnoff, Samuel Marques, Molly McGrinder, Mary Beckum, Kayla Taitz, Laura Nix, Zachary Kingsley, Danielle Mathis, Caroline Hegwood, Sarah Borel, Richard Whittington, John Olsen, Jordan Faver, Christina Tan, Blaire Arndt, Regan Kitchens, Christina Agramonte, Lauren Moskowitz, Madeline Ross, Nicole Andrews, Dawson Arnold, Reagan Lippold, Aidan Fortenberry, Hanna Raus, Alyssa Galvin, Katelin Briggs, Christopher Rolick, Anna Flint, Jacqueline Banks, Jacob Hawkes, Anna Yan, Maura Foreman, Avery Kerstine, Emi Reethof, Anagha Ramakrishnan, Ian Fraser, Kya Williams, Ava Woityra, Paige Farrell, Sarah Krivsky, Tyler Gleichweit, Emma Gallagher, Noah Eklund, Natalie Redhead, Julia Devane, Sarah Cortez, Abigayle Isenbletter, Shira Duke, Sophia Gonzalez, Abigail Tong, Mason Shaw, Kate Shade, Lainey Warren, Margeaux Kanwisher, Angela Cox, Brooke Hudson, Emma Greenspan, Turner Gibson, Abbey Hutchinson, Evan Stallard, John Forestner, James Stark, Riley Colaiacovo, Kendall Ward and Lygia Marquezini, all of Marietta; Casie Parris, Madelyn Hill, Kristian Chemwor, Lauren Nixon, Anna Hipps, Christian Lumpert, Sarah Stallings, Anna Rigby, Savannah Morrison, and Parker Greenway, all of Powder Springs; and Madison Johnson and Jade Starosta, both of Smyrna.
The following students were named to the President’s list at Georgia College in Milledgeville for the 2021 spring semester — Morgan Slade, Hannah Conti,
Remy Tillman, Victoria Blake, Anna Grace Carver, Juliette Calemine, Kaitlin Van Voorhis, Payton Thompson, Katerina Perrin, Kelsey Foster, Callie Miller and
Keara Guevara, all of Acworth; Jonathan O’Brien of the Cumberland area; Anna Kennedy, Trent Leggett, Camille Renz, Anna Saleeby, Lindsay Kendrick, Savannah Tyler, Elizabeth Galloway, Clara McClung and Isabella Moore, all of Kennesaw; Christina Page, Jenna Charles, Ariana Nowroozzadeh, Nicole Snyder, Jodie Smith, David Bouse, Celine Khalife, Justin Hentz, Joseph McManus, Brooklyn Busman, Lillian Renaud, Anjali Shenoy, Kaitlyn Caldarella, Alexander Carter, Madison Carangelo, Olivia Eck, Wesley DeMontigny, Amelia Ritch, Molly Edwards, Sydney Marks, Abbey Cook, Rachel Rasmussen, Abbie Frankel, Elizabeth Bochniak, Shannon Hendrickson, Margaret Fisher, Ansley Huff, Caroline Johnson, Bailey Mire, Caroline Pedersen, Samantha Adams, Claire Bousquet, Nicole Adkison, Samuel Czerwonka, Alexandra Langell, Jackson Fehl, Parker Hill, Rose Wagner, Kensi Tenhouse, Meigan Hudson, Aaron Hill, Reed Manderfield, Kathrine Richardson, Molly Morrison, Carlos Montilla, Kathryn Backus, Emily Hartline, Vivian Cassaniti, Jack Como, Isabella Hock, Catherine Dowell, Jennifer Crider, Matthew Fudger, Aubray Kreider, Jack Grimes and Jordan Gruchala, all of Marietta; Logan Parker, Katie Boyd, Claire Vance, Elizabeth Niswonger, Madeline Doyle and Megan Daniel, all of Powder Springs; and Meredith Bailey, Elizabeth Cameron, Reid Ferrill and Katie Broadhurst, all of Smyrna.
Mallori Nesbit of Acworth and Reid Brown and Eliza Dees, both of Marietta, were named to the spring 2021 Dean’s list at Austin Peay State University in Clarksville, Tennessee.
Grant Gilcrease of Acworth, Arjun Sheelvanth of the Cumberland area and Isabelle White of Marietta were named to the 2020-2021 spring semester Dean’s list at the University of Wisconsin-Madison in Madison, Wisconsin.
Nooran Bamatraf of Marietta and Bradley Snipe of Smyrna were named to the spring 2021 Dean’s list at DePauw University in Greencastle, Indiana.
The following students graduated from Furman University in Greenville, South Carolina — Caitlin Clark of Acworth; Noelle Best, Kirby Burgess, Margaret Hill, Bartlett Kauffmann, Eliza Leiter, Christy Litz, Natalie Tikhonovsky and Neal Yates, all of Marietta; and Bryan Okeh of Powder Springs.
The following students had their moment in the spotlight during the annual Student Honors and Awards Day via Zoom this spring at the University of North Georgia in Dahlonega — Benjamin Tetman of Kennesaw, and Alexandra Lyles and Olivia Terwilliger, both of Marietta, were awarded the Siler Scholar. Emily Piejak of Acworth was awared the Steve Noble Research Award. Nathaniel Taylor of Austell was awrded the Robert Peel Award.
Abbie Priel of Marietta was named to the spring 2021 Dean’s list at Baldwin Wallace University in Berea, Ohio.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.