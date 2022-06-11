- Maria Lara Sandoval of Austell was among the over 1,200 students named to the Dean's list for spring 20222 semester at Eastern Connecticut State University in Willimantic, Connecticut.
- Acworth residents Erica Milbourn and Rachel Tyre were awarded the Recognition of Excellence in Communication at Dickinson State University in Dickinson, North Dakota. The award is given is to students in all disciplines who have demonstrated a high level of achievement in communication-related courses at Dickinson State.
- The following students were named to the Dean's list at Lee University in Cleveland, Tennessee for the spring 2022 semester - Lily King and Andrew Oliver, both of Acworth; Kayla Smith of Austell; Hannah Hicks and Caroline Worrall, both of Kennesaw; and Anya Hart and Shannon Galloway, both of Marietta.
- Emma Kalmbacher of Mableton was named to the Dean's list for the spring 2022 semester at The College of Saint Rose in Albany, New York. Kalmbacher is majoring in Psychology.
- Lisa B. Gonzalez of Marietta received the Outstanding Graduate Student Award for Applied Linguistics. Gonzalez is a master's student in the Applied Linguistics department in the College of Arts and Sciences.
- Sheridawn Peden of Marietta received the Outstanding Graduate Student in Religious Studies. Peden is a master's student in Religious Studies in the College of Arts and Sciences.
- Victoria Davis of Marietta received the Eleanor M. Pratt Endowment for English Majors Award. Davis is an English major in the College of Arts and Sciences.
- The following students were named to the Dean's list at Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania for spring 2022 semester: Annette Miller of Kennesaw; and Benjamin Bowman, Dean Freiman and Junmoke James, all of Marietta.
- The following students graduated from Troy University in Troy, Alabama during the spring semester and Term 4 of the 2021-2022 academic year - Amber Burns of the Cumberland area; Marion Koch of Marietta; and Jeffrey Uzzell of Smyrna.
- Emma Yoder of Marietta was named to the Dean's list at Slippery Rock University in Slippery Rock, Pennsylvania for the spring 2022 semester.
- The following students were named to the Chancellor's list for spring semester/Term 4 of the 2021-2022 academic year at Troy, Alabama - Haylee Eckman of Acworth and Amber Burns of the Cumberland area.
- Jacksonville State University in Jacksonville, Alabama awarded degrees as part of its spring 2022 commencement on May 6 to Katie E. Hall and Brooklyn C. Heer, both of Acworth; and DeShane J. Barnes of Powder Springs.
- Georgia College in Milledgeville named the following students to the Dean's list at the J. Whitney Bunting College of Business and Technology for the 2022 spring semester - Owen Deabler of Acworth; Madeleine Henninger and Aaliyah Turman, both of Austell; William Hendrix, Anna Kennedy and William Norman, all of Kennesaw; Samuel Alarcon, Nicholas Bahr, Joseph Bucciarelli, Bayley Carter, Riley Colaiacovo, Noah Eklund, Jordan Faver, Greer Flint, Maura Foreman, John Forestner, Jake Frazee, Jack Glawatz, Abbey Hutchinson, William Hutchinson, Petrina Inserra, Shelby Martin, Joseph McManus, Zachariah Norris, Ethan Spell, Nicholas Van Vreede, Thomas Villalobos and Elana Warnick, all of Marietta; Grace Farrell and Logan Parker, both of Powder Springs; and Lorena Aleman and Leighton Scott, both of Smyrna.
- Hailey Crane of Kennesaw was named to the Dean's list for the spring 2022 semester at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri.
- Georgia College in Milledgeville named the following students to the President's list at the J. Whitney Bunting College of Business and Technology for the 2022 spring semester - Zachary Hayman of Kennesaw; Samuel Baumgarten, Mary Beckum, Parker Hill, Emily Johnston, Jackson Kiser, Kathrine Richardson, Gavin Roth, Joshua Sacks, Nina Smith, Hannah Walker and Emma White, all of Marietta; and Ashley Meyer of Powder Springs.
- The following students were named to the Dean's list at Georgia College in Milledgeville at the John H. Lounsbury College of Education for the 2022 spring semester - Abigail Austin and Allison Weigle, both of Kennesaw; Divina Checo, Bailey Mire and Richard Whittington, all of Marietta; and Leah Krupczak and Madison Wright, both of Smyrna.
- Piedmont University in Demorest named the following students to the Dean's list for spring 2022 - Mattie Morris, Zack Schramm, Kaitlin Isley and Connor Hixson, all of Acworth; Abigale Montgomery of Kennesaw; Odalys Rendon, Orry Clements-Owens, Logan Cranford, Owen Helgesen and Kyle Carson, all of Marietta; and Jack Gilsenan of Powder Springs.
- Piedmont University in Demorest named the following students to the Dean's Scholars list for the spring 2022 semester - Robert Graham of Acworth; Kelbi Sceau of Austell; Jordan Hicks and Sarah Brooks, both of Kennesaw; Jacob Balot, Leah Higginbotham, Eric Penland and Olivia Bechtel, all of Marietta; and Emma McBrayer of Powder Springs.
- Ethan Fuller of Smyrna successfully completed the first year of the Honors Program at Wilkes University in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. Fuller is one of 43 students who joined the program for the 2021-2022 academic year. The Honors Program provides an enhanced interdisciplinary educational experience, which drives intellectual, professional and personal achievement. To be accepted, students must have a SAT score of 1,100 or higher, or rank in the top 20 percent of their high school graduating class. Students accepted into the program reside in a living-learning community. Students in the program are eligible for an annual academic enrichment grant, unique in higher education, which students can use to help fund study-related expenses such as research, study abroad or technology. Other scholarship opportunities specific to honors students are also available upon acceptance to this program.
- Georgia College in Milledgeville announced the following students were named to the Dean's list at the College of Health Sciences for the 2022 spring semester - Madison Clark of Acworth; Lydia Konopczynski and Megan McCarrey, both of Kennesaw; Claire Bousquet, Hayley Buckley, Kaitlyn Caldarella, Catherine Coley, Lauren Fitzmeyer, Katherine Frederman, Justin Harned, Mary Harris, Haley Harvey, Bailey Hebert, Michelle Hudson, Andrew McMillan, Amelia Pierce, Emi Reethof, Kate Shade and Lainey Warren, all of Marietta; and Kaley Sowers of Powder Springs.
- Georgia College in Milledgeville announced the following students were named to the President's list at the John H. Lounsbury College of Education for the 2022 spring semester - Victoria Blake of Acworth; Lindsay Kendrick of Kennesaw; Erin Malone of Mableton; Kathryn Backus, Christian Brady, Catherine Dowell, Caroline Kopf, Danielle Mathis, Susie McNulty, Caroline Pedersen, Amelia Ritch and Madeline Ross, all of Marietta; and Katie Boyd, Lauren Nixon and Claire Vance, all of Powder Springs.
- Victoria Isabella Tobias of Kennesaw was among the approximately 9,500 Iowa State University students recognized on the spring semester 2022 Dean's list.
- Georgia College in Milledgeville announced the following students were named to the President's list at the College of Health Sciences for the 2022 spring semester - Juliette Calemine of Acworth; Chelsea Cureton of the Cumberland area; Makayla Parker of Kennesaw; Jadyn Yost of Mableton; Dawson Arnold, Anna Flint, Emma Greenspan, Carolina Harper, Meigan Hudson, Caroline Johnson, Avery Kerstine, Molly McGrinder, Molly Morrison, Madalyn Price, Laura Tauchert, Kensi Tenhouse, Sara Thadani and Harper Vick, all of Marietta; and Kristian Chemwor and Elizabeth Niswonger, both of Powder Springs.
- Jacksonville State University in Jacksonville, Alabama announced the following students were named to the Dean's list for the spring 2022 term - Blake Nicholson, Paradyce Harris, Aayanna Minott and Karlie King, all of Acworth; Andrew Nauman of Austell; Brandon Jones, Jacob Rogers, Taylor Baesman and Jared Stephens, all of Marietta; and Isaac Miller of Powder Springs.
- Jacksonville State University in Jacksonville, Alabama announced the following students were named to the President's list for the spring 2022 term - Hannah Perez, Aidan Cathey and Jersey Wilson, all of Acworth; Maggie Saleeby, Mason Faircloth and Vanessa Cooley, all of Kennesaw; Sarah Sumners and Favour Ezenwiwe, both of Marietta; and Deidre Maxwell and Emma Larson, both of Powder Springs.
- Joel Hendrickson, Isabelle White and Natalie Wolff, all of Marietta, were named to the spring 2021-2022 semester's Dean's list at the University of Wisconsin-Madison in Madison, Wisconsin.
- Thomas Clarke, Lily Levin and Maddie Miller, all of Marietta, were named to the spring 2021-2022 semester's Dean's Honor list at the University of Wisconsin-Madison in Madison, Wisconsin.
- Shorter University announced the following students were named to the Dean's list during the spring semester of 2022 - Angela Cecere, Leah Figueroa, Olivia Masters, Peyton Moseley, Annie Smith and Timothy Walker, all of Acworth; Kevin Medina of Austell; Blake Baldwin, Richard Sapp, Samantha Stoudt and Madeline Walter, all of Kennesaw; Justin Barnes, Janie Brothers, Denis Chernyavskiy, Tiara Lewis, Dayela Lima, Daisy Rodriguez and Timothy Thomas, all of Marietta; and Contessa Heiskell and Joni Simonds, both of Powder Springs.
- Aidan Pierre of Marietta achieved a perfect 4.0 GPA during the Spring 2022 semester, earning a spot on the Provost's List at Hofstra University in Hempstead, New York.
- John Campbell of Acworth, Imam Jah of Powder Springs and Kayla Stadeker of Smyrna were named to the spring 2022 Dean's list at Hofstra University in Hempstead, New York.
- Connor Liney of Marietta graduated from LaGrange College with a Master of Arts degree in Clinical Mental Health Counseling.
- Yuuki Brooks and Robert Norman, both of Marietta, were named to the LaGrange College spring semester Vice President of Academic Affairs’ list.
- Georgia College in Milledgeville announced the following students from the College of Arts and Sciences were named to the President's list for the 2022 spring semester - Hannah Conti of Acworth; Elizabeth Galloway of Kennesaw; Christina Agramonte, Jacqueline Banks, Sarah Borel, Vivian Cassaniti, Jenna Charles, Wesley DeMontigny, Julia Devane, Abbie Frankel, Alyssa Gruchala and Jordan Gruchala, both of Marietta; Natalie Clark of Powder Springs; and Elizabeth Cameron of Smyrna.
