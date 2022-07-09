- Evan Land of Powder Springs graduated Summa cum Laude from Ithaca College with a BA in Writing.
- Maggie Jones and William Petty, both of Marietta, and Abbey Blosser of Powder Springs were all named to the spring 2022 Dean's list at Western Carolina University in Cullowhee, North Carolina.
- Jai Campbell and Sarah Medlin, both of Marietta, and Amanda Lambert of Powder Springs graduated in spring 2022 from Western Carolina University in Cullowhee, North Carolina.
- The local following students were named to the spring 2022 Chancellor's list at Western Carolina University in Cullowhee, North Carolina - Rebecca Grecko of Acworth; Leigh Irwin and Megan Young, both of Kennesaw; Alison Belcher, Kayla Hetherington, Sarah Medlin, Kathleen O'Donovan and Avery Shumpert, all of Marietta; and Amanda Lambert of Powder Springs.
- Zachary Edmondson of Acworth has joined members of the incoming class as Bob Jones University hosted Summer Orientation 2022 on June 17-18 or June 24-25. Edmondson will be majoring in Multimedia Journalism, BS, when classes begin Aug. 24.
- Stephanie Jones of Kennesaw and Tamar Shimon of Marietta were named to the Dean's list at The University of Tampa in Tampa, Florida for the fall 2020 semester. Jones is majoring in Film and Media Arts BFA and Shimon is majoring in Chemistry BA.
- Julia Cheely of Austell was named to the Hamline University Dean's list for the spring 2022 term.
- The following Wofford College students were named to the spring 2022 Dean's list - Scott Herrmann of Kennesaw; Mary Morgan and Caroline Spurlin, both of Marietta; and Elizabeth Lansing and Lauren Scalise, both of Smyrna.
- The following local students recently were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines. Leanne Hembree of Marietta was initiated at The University of Tennessee, Knoxville. Lukas Phipps of Marietta was initiated at The University of Alabama. Amanda Ware of Powder Springs was initiated at University of Montevallo.
