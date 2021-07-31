♦ Christopher Bosma, Katja Fomin and Catherine Macgregor, all of Marietta, graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison on May 8.
♦ The following Georgia Southern University students were named to the spring 2021 President’s list — Ashley Abshire, Cooper Dickinson, Olivia Dupree, Madison Edge, Ayomikun Fajemisin, Hailey Fulton, Sarah Goddard, Alexandria Hendricks, Ashley Judson, Erica Milbourn, Shannon Paulk, Sydney Piecuch, Haley Rubash, Tyler Shultz, Emily Steele, Lauren Stoffer, Marielle Thrower, Kennedy Webb, Lauren Whitman, Matthew Williams and Rachel Wilson, all of Acworth; Madison Mabe and Elizabeth Topping, both of the Cumberland area; Heather Allen, Melissa Boettcher, Shannon Callan, Emily Guess, Braden Hoskovec, Davis Kidd, Brianna Mccain, Grant Moody, Mason Paulson Lovato, Hannah Russell, Jameson Secrist, Emily Vonck and Alexander Wolf, all of Kennesaw; Demetria Arasi, Rylan Artis, Amy Atkinson, Elizabeth Baxter, Sedona Benjamin, Bryce Bermudez, Sam Blancato, Chanary Bun, Danielle Burton, Shanetta Cummings, Sydney Fulghum, Jordan Glantz, Colin Griffis, Kylie Hannafey, Riley Hart, Lydia Holder, Daron Johnson, Daniel Johnson, Danielle Klopstock, Mikayla Ladson, Mark Luckett, Matthew Manatrizio, Grace Mattix, Emily Mcbride, Cameron Nelson, Lauren Rezendes, Makayla Ryan, Richard Smith, Emily Wagner, Maxwell Walker, Braxton Willis, Denisa Wilson, Deborah Yussuff and Benjamin Zeiher, all of Marietta; Gabrielle Beasley, Julie Brown, Abigail Carter, Madeline Cusick, John Fritts, Amanda Haney, Andrew Kelly, Allison Lair, Isaiah Lee, Lauryn Lundy, Terrin Oliver, Allyson Price, Olivia Pugh, Emma Stillwell, Rachel Woosley and Kirsten Young, all of Powder Springs; and Jireh Bethely and Madeline Ramsey, both of Smyrna.
♦ The following Georgia Southern University students were named to the spring 2021 Dean’s list — Mason Babay, Blake Evans, Ryan Germany, Brandon Godfrey, Avery Hertel, Davis Howard, Sarah Isley, Shelly Lynch, Savannah McVey, Devin Miller, Kaitlyn Miller, Mia Morrissey, Angelina Pacitti and Bradley Squiers, all of Acworth; Rene Armendariz, Jada Cadet, Dabirichi Chukwuezi, Janeicia Hardaway, Taneicia Hardaway, Tyriq Hearst, Tatiana Joseph Saunders, Khayla Ross and Samantha Simcox, all of Austell; Alison Harris, Olivia Monjeau, Skye Robinson and Julia Schukle, of the Cumberland area; Rebecca Anderson, Jaylan Blackshear, Kendall Carden, Asia Darby, Leah Davis, Kevin Haymer, Evan King, Rebecca Lerzo, Chandler Quigley, Miranda Reed, Julianna Shelly, Jack Snyder, Carter Stokes, of Kennesaw; Aahira Robinson and Alexis Walker, all of Mableton; Augusta Alexander, Carson Blackford, Ansley Boatright, Margaret Brandsma, Samantha Cook, Melissa Cox, Calena Darden, Jordan Davis, Sarah Decker, Charles Dixson, Lauren Donohue, Sydney Echols, Elisha Edwards, Sunny Freund, Abigail Fuller, Amanda Hall, Ansley Hamilton, Aniya Hatten, Katherine Hedrick, Ryan Inskip, Tucker Janney, Raymere Johnson, Alyssa Keaton, Addison Kerns, Kamille Lawrence, AnaLisa Love, Liam Macpherson, Charles Melton, Brandon Onuschak, William Oreilly, Julia Parker, Kyler Parkman, Sara Pascocello, Sean Plomaritis, Andrew Polakowski, Andrew Robertson, William Sanford, Mariella Schiappa, Austin Scott, Camdyn Shelton, Amber Simpson, Zachary Sjostrom, Gabrielle Smith, Michael Smith, Riley Sonderegger, Jacob Sphar, Emma Sprigle, Cassidy Welsh, Aaron Whisenant, Zoe Whitmire, Madison Wilkes and Maxwell Winkler, all of Marietta; Dylan Brown, Laura Dekle, Khloe Henderson, Megan Holland, Averie Howell, Melle Jeudy, Kearra Kelly, Deonna Lymon, Sophie Major, Amare Mcjolly, Michael Meireles, Rebecka Moreno, Jada Price Townsend, Katie Reece, Colby Self, Riana Square and Zachary Tillman, all of Powder Springs; and Isabella Fairlamb, Rachel Jacobs, Thomas Pritchard, Zachary Vincent, of Smyrna.
♦ Michael Kunetz, Alex Adams (Magna Cum Laude) and Walker Ashmore, all of Marietta, graduated from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio during spring commencement on May 14-16.
♦ Brandon Hardegree of Kennesaw was named euphonium section leader for the world-renowned Marching Southerners at Jacksonville State University in Jacksonville, Alabama for 2021-2022.
♦ Nyah Ebank of Kennesaw was named to the Dean’s list at Tufts University for the spring 2021 semester.
♦ Kelechi Offor of Kennesaw graduated from Tufts University during online degree conferal ceremony commemorating the accomplishments of the Class of 2021.
♦ Santiago Belalcazar Marietta was named to the spring 2021 Dean’s list at Spring Hill College in Mobile, Alabama.
♦ Hailey Crane of Kennesaw was named to the spring 2021 ean’s Honor Roll at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri.
