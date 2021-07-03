♦ The following students graduated during spring 2020 commencement ceremonies from The College of Charleston in Charleston, South Carolina — Joshua Dabek and Sarah Punch (Summa Cum Laude) of Kennesaw; and Madison Patterson (Cum Laude), Zachary Williams, Emily Orenstein, Kara MacPhaul and Drew Lamberger (Cum Laude), all of Marietta.
♦ The following students at Shorter University in Rome were named to the Dean’s list for the 2021 spring semester — Teresa Berry, Ruby Brooks, McKenzie Dempsey, Isabella DiMauro, April Estrada, Leah Figueroa, Justin Guyton, Jaime Hills, Anne Smith, Gunnar Uutinen and Timothy Walker, all of Acworth; Marshall Adams, Blake Baldwin, James Craig, Michelle Emanuelo, Malcolm Falardeau, Richard Sapp, Samantha Stoudt, Bryce Tincher, and Madeline Walter, all of Kennesaw; Celia Alvarado of Mableton; Justin Barnes, Catherine Fletcher, Dayela Lima, Daisy Rodriguez, Christina Talerico and Timothy Thomas, all of Marietta; and Destina Hall and Contessa Heiskell, both of Powder Springs.
♦ The following Marietta students were recently named to the LaGrange College’s Vice President of Academic Affairs’ list for the Spring semester — Jordan Coppola, Caleb Edde, Anaja Jones-Mangum, Robert Norman, Christina Shanahan, and Kiara Tookes-Williams.
♦ The following students at Georgia College in Milledgeville graduated in May 2021 — Cassidy Thompson and Remy Tillman, both of Acworth; Ursula Thomas of Austell; Molly Cone, Sarah Braun, Peter Crupie, Lauren Knott and Camille Renz, all of Kennesaw; Blaire Arndt, Joshua Astarita, Elizabeth Bochniak, Madison Carangelo, Abbey Cook, Jacob Czerwonka, Lucas Czerwonka, Payton Doran, Olivia Eck, Margaret Fisher, William Freeman, Claudia Gomez, Lexi Gottschalk, Thomas Hand, Emily Hartline, Shannon Hendrickson, Jacob Hester, Matthew Hills, Margeaux Kanwisher, Celine Khalife, Regan Kitchens, Christina Tan, Esther Tella, Abigail Tong, Harrison Veldsma, Kendall Ward, Wesley Weikert and Robert Wilson, all of Marietta; Natalie Comer, Benjamin Cramer, Madeline Doyle and Christian Lumpert, all of Powder Springs; ane Meredith Bailey, Katie Broadhurst, Reid Ferrill and Jade Starosta, all of Smyrna.
♦ The following students at Georgia College in Milledgeville were named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester — Eva Sheehan, Lauren Van Voorhis, Hope Davis, Madeline Jouanet and Alexcis Critten, all of Acworth; Michael Leanos, Catherine Adams, Emily Murphy, Grace Carlson, Sereyna Lam, Samantha Renz, Jackson Holt, Eric Boyd and Rebecca Valle, all of Kennesaw; Madeleine Henninger of Mableton; Lainie Cox, Jillian Truchan, Zoe Hernandez, Natalie Krasnoff, Samuel Marques, Molly McGrinder, Mary Beckum, Kayla Taitz, Laura Nix, Zachary Kingsley, Danielle Mathis, Caroline Hegwood, Sarah Borel, Richard Whittington, John Olsen, Jordan Faver, Christina Tan, Blaire Arndt, Regan Kitchens, Christina Agramonte, Lauren Moskowitz, Madeline Ross, Nicole Andrews, Dawson Arnold, Reagan Lippold, Aidan Fortenberry, Hanna Raus, Alyssa Galvin, Katelin Briggs, Christopher Rolick, Anna Flint, Jacqueline Banks, Jacob Hawkes, Anna Yan, Maura Foreman, Avery Kerstine, Emi Reethof, Anagha Ramakrishnan, Ian Fraser, Kya Williams, Ava Woityra, Paige Farrell, Sarah Krivsky, Tyler Gleichweit, Emma Gallagher, Noah Eklund, Natalie Redhead, Julia Devane, Sarah Cortez, Abigayle Isenbletter, Shira Duke, Sophia Gonzalez, Abigail Tong, Mason Shaw, Kate Shade, Lainey Warren, Margeaux Kanwisher, Angela Cox, Brooke Hudson, Emma Greenspan, Turner Gibson, Abbey Hutchinson, Evan Stallard, John Forestner, James Stark, Riley Colaiacovo, Kendall Ward and Lygia Marquezini, all of Marietta; Casie Parris, Madelyn Hill, Kristian Chemwor, Lauren Nixon, Anna Hipps, Christian Lumpert, Sarah Stallings, Anna Rigby, Savannah Morrison, and Parker Greenway, all of Powder Springs; and Madison Johnson and Jade Starosta, both of Smyrna.
♦ The following students were named to the President’s list at Georgia College in Milledgeville for the 2021 spring semester — Morgan Slade, Hannah Conti, Remy Tillman, Victoria Blake, Anna Grace Carver, Juliette Calemine, Kaitlin Van Voorhis, Payton Thompson, Katerina Perrin, Kelsey Foster, Callie Miller and Keara Guevara, all of Acworth; Jonathan O’Brien of the Cumberland area; Anna Kennedy, Trent Leggett, Camille Renz, Anna Saleeby, Lindsay Kendrick, Savannah Tyler, Elizabeth Galloway, Clara McClung and Isabella Moore, all of Kennesaw; Christina Page, Jenna Charles, Ariana Nowroozzadeh, Nicole Snyder, Jodie Smith, David Bouse, Celine Khalife, Justin Hentz, Joseph McManus, Brooklyn Busman, Lillian Renaud, Anjali Shenoy, Kaitlyn Caldarella, Alexander Carter, Madison Carangelo, Olivia Eck, Wesley DeMontigny, Amelia Ritch, Molly Edwards, Sydney Marks, Abbey Cook, Rachel Rasmussen, Abbie Frankel, Elizabeth Bochniak, Shannon Hendrickson, Margaret Fisher, Ansley Huff, Caroline Johnson, Bailey Mire, Caroline Pedersen, Samantha Adams, Claire Bousquet, Nicole Adkison, Samuel Czerwonka, Alexandra Langell, Jackson Fehl, Parker Hill, Rose Wagner, Kensi Tenhouse, Meigan Hudson, Aaron Hill, Reed Manderfield, Kathrine Richardson, Molly Morrison, Carlos Montilla, Kathryn Backus, Emily Hartline, Vivian Cassaniti, Jack Como, Isabella Hock, Catherine Dowell, Jennifer Crider, Matthew Fudger, Aubray Kreider, Jack Grimes and Jordan Gruchala, all of Marietta; Logan Parker, Katie Boyd, Claire Vance, Elizabeth Niswonger, Madeline Doyle and Megan Daniel, all of Powder Springs; and Meredith Bailey, Elizabeth Cameron, Reid Ferrill and Katie Broadhurst, all of Smyrna.
♦ Mallori Nesbit of Acworth and Reid Brown and Eliza Dees, both of Marietta, were named to the spring 2021 Dean’s list at Austin Peay State University in Clarksville, Tennessee.
♦ Grant Gilcrease of Acworth, Arjun Sheelvanth of the Cumberland area and Isabelle White of Marietta were named to the 2020-2021 spring semester Dean’s list at the University of Wisconsin-Madison in Madison, Wisconsin.
♦ Nooran Bamatraf of Marietta and Bradley Snipe of Smyrna were named to the spring 2021 Dean’s list at DePauw University in Greencastle, Indiana.
♦ The following students graduated from Furman University in Greenville, South Carolina — Caitlin Clark of Acworth; Noelle Best, Kirby Burgess, Margaret Hill, Bartlett Kauffmann, Eliza Leiter, Christy Litz, Natalie Tikhonovsky and Neal Yates, all of Marietta; and Bryan Okeh of Powder Springs.
♦ The following students had their moment in the spotlight during the annual Student Honors and Awards Day via Zoom this spring at the University of North Georgia in Dahlonega — Benjamin Tetman of Kennesaw, and Alexandra Lyles and Olivia Terwilliger, both of Marietta, were awarded the Siler Scholar. Emily Piejak of Acworth was awared the Steve Noble Research Award. Nathaniel Taylor of Austell was awrded the Robert Peel Award.
♦ Abbie Priel of Marietta was named to the spring 2021 Dean’s list at Baldwin Wallace University in Berea, Ohio.
♦ Ethan Franklin Garner of Kennesaw and Nicole Anne Lockley-Obi of Marietta both graduated from North Greenville University in Tigerville, South Carolina on April 30.
♦ The following students graduated from Mississippi State University for the 2021 spring term — Helena Timmons Brante (Magna Cum Laude) of Acworth; Andrew Louis Valention of the Cumberland area; Nicole Lynn Baker, Kyatt Joseph Byrd, Keshonna Nicole Gray and Sean Christopher Ragsdale, all of Kennesaw; Maxwell Reed Demel (Magna Cum Laude), Cassidy Rose Gilbert, Mary Georgia Hamilton (Summa Cum Laude), Garrett William Harris (Cum Laude), Caroline Grace Kramlich (Cum Laude), Kelly Reagan Kramlich (Cum Laude), Bryce Anthony Maniscalco (Magna Cum Laude), Tyson ALexnader Prince, Brandon P. Sorrell and Jake Alfred Robert Sorrells, all of Marietta; Erin Michelle Parker (Magna Cum Laude), Breanna Alexis Walker (Magna Cum Laude) and Brianna Nicole Ziesmer, all of Powder Springs; and Sneha Gattu, Ajay Kanteti (Cum Laude) and Jane Barton Richard, all of Smyrna.
