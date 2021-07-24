♦ The following students graduated from Rochester Institute of Technology in Rochester, New York for the 2020 acadaemic year on May 14-15: Nana Aikins of Austell, Jonathan Lipman of Kennesaw and Suky Kuye of Mableton.
♦ Tess Flanigan of Marietta was named to the spring 2021 Dean’s list at Emory & Henry College in Emory, Virginia.
♦ Ryan Houlahan of Marietta was named to the Dean’s Honor list for the spring 2021 semester at Gettysburg College in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.
♦ Nooran Bamatraf of Marietta was one of the 286 DePauw University student-athletes named to the Tiger Pride Honor Roll for the 2021 spring semester.
♦ Audrey Huffman of Acworth joined members of the upcoming freshman class as Bob Jones University hosted Summer Orientation 2021 on June 18-19 or June 25-26.
♦ Drake Hamil of Marietta was named to the President’s list at Kentucky Wesleyan College in Owensboro, Kentucky for the spring 2021 semester.
♦ Trent Tomas Rolnik-Tomazewski of Acworth and Sam Yacovetta of Mableton were named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Bellarmine University in Louisville, Kentucky.
♦ Zachary Musial of Kennesaw was named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Bryant University in Smithfield, Rhode Island.
♦ Jalen Schlosberg of Acworth and Kayla Stadeker of Smyrna were named to the spring 2021 Dean’s list at Hofstra University in Hempstead, New York.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.