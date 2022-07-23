Furman University in Greenville, South Carolina announced the following local students graduated on May 7 at Paladin Stadium on campus: Acworth residents - Kyndal Anderson, Bachelor of Science, Psychology; and Lydia Stubbs, Bachelor of Science, cum laude, Sustainability Science. Marietta residents - Megan Litz, Bachelor of Arts, cum laude, Chinese Studies and Politics & International Affairs; and Hannah Nodar, Bachelor of Science, cum laude, Mathematics - Economics and Politics & International Affairs.
William James Shillito of Marietta graduated from Emporia State University with a Master of Science degree in Mathematics in May 2022.
Ithaca College student Sarah Anhalt of Mableton was named to the Dean's list for the spring 2022 semester.
Rochester Institute of Technology announced the following students graduated in the 2021-2022 academic year: Marietta residents - Susi Saddik received an MS in professional studies, Thomas Ruley received an ME in engineering management and Mrinal Chaudhari of Marietta received an MS in data science; and Rafael Ortiz of Powder Springs received an AAS in design and imaging technology.
Chloe Black of Acworth, Asher Lauder of Marietta and Spencer Charleston of Smyrna were among the 165 University of Alabama students receiving hands-on, innovative and advanced educational experiences with dozens of companies and organizations across the U.S. through UA's Cooperative Education Program during the summer 2022 semester. In the Cooperative Education Program, students alternate periods of full-time study with periods of full-time employment. This program offers work related to the academic major or career interests of each student.
Brianna Avant of Powder Springs was among more than 1,700 undergraduate and graduate students recently awarded degrees at Adelphi University, including those who completed degree requirements in December 2021 and May 2022. Avant earned a Master of Science in Communication Disorders. Adelphi held its 126th commencement ceremonies to recognize graduates on May 23 at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York.
William Madaris of Acworth and Tess Flanigan and Lane Marks, both of Marietta, were named to the Dean's list at Emory & Henry College in Emory, Virginia for the spring 2022 semester.
