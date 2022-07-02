- The following students were named to the Dean's list at Anderson University in Anderson, South Carolina for the spring semester 2022 - Sara Pepper of Kennesaw; Hannah Fox, Ekow Hudson and Lydia Seremba, all of Marietta; and Annabelle Terry of Smyrna.
- Matthew Booth of Acworth was named to the Honor list for the spring 2022 semester at Missouri University of Science and Technology in Rolla, Missouri.
- Nicholas Lyon of Smyrna received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Hamilton College in Clinton, New York on May 22 in a Commencement ceremony concluding the college's 210th year. A creative writing major, Lyon graduated with departmental honors in creative writing and completed a thesis titled "Grown Under Glass."
- Zachary Musial of Kennesaw was named to the Dean's list for the spring 2022 semester at Bryant University in Smithfield, Rhode Island.
- Matti Poling of Acworth graduated with a Bachelor of Social Work in Social Work on May 14 at Freed-Hardeman University in Henderson, Tennessee.
- Adaku Ugwu of Kennesaw was among the 1,204 students who graduated from Shenandoah University in Winchester, Virginia during the 2021-22 academic year. Ugwu earned a doctorate in Non-Traditional Pharmacy.
- Kamden Batchik of Acworth, majoring in Marketing Management, has been named to Youngstown State University's President's list for achieving a perfect 4.0 grade point average in the spring semester 2022. Batchik and Jacob Benio of Marietta, majoring in Advertising and Public Relations, were named to the Dean's list for spring semester 2022.
- Evan Zhuo, Andrew Swierenga and Taylor Chiles, all of Marietta, were named to the Dean's list at Wheaton College in Wheaton, Illinois for the spring 2022.
- Matti Poling of Acworth was named to the Dean's list at Freed-Hardeman University in Henderson, Tennessee for the spring 2022 semester. He is earning a Bachelor of Social Work in Social Work.
- Derek A. Wood of Kennesaw wasnamed to teh Dean's Honor Roll for spring 2022 at Wichita State University in Wichita, Kansas. Wood was also among the over 1,870 students that graduated in spring 2022. Woods graduated with an Associate of Arts from the Associate in Arts and a Bachelor of General Studies in General Studies Theatre.
- The following students graduated from Centre College in Danville, Kentucky on May 22 - Jay Harris of Kennesaw was awarded a Bachelor of Science in computer science; and Wills McCutcheon of Smyrna was awarded a Bachelor of Science in economics and finance.
- Audrey Huffman of Acworth, a Bob Jones University student, attended the Statesmanship and Religious Freedom Seminar Series hosted by the Religious Freedom Institute in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and Washington, D.C. Huffman is a junior political science major. At the Philadelphia conference, attendees heard lectures from leading religious liberty scholars. Other sessions explored biblical influences on American constitutional tradition, the origin of the wall of separation between church and state law concept, and a presentation on how the court system has interpreted the Free Exercise Clause. As part of this immersive experience, participants went on a guided walking tour through Philadelphia's historical sites.
- The following University of Tampa students graduated on May 7 at the university's 154th commencement ceremony - Algernon Shaw of Acworth, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Cybersecurity BS; Luke Forrester of Marietta, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Forensic Science BS; and Tamar Shimon of Marietta, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Chemistry BA Communication and Speech Studies BA.
- Julia Cheely of Austell was named to the Dean's list at Hamline University in Saint Paul, Minnesota for the spring 2022 term. Cheely was among 471 students to make the College of Liberal Arts Dean's list this semester.
- Thirty-seven Mississippi State University students are selections for the Roadrunner Class of 2022. MSU Roadrunners comprise the university’s official student recruitment organization, which is among the most prestigious groups on campus. Roadrunners assist the MSU Office of Admissions and Scholarships by leading campus tours, corresponding regularly with prospective students and participating in various campus recruitment events throughout the academic year. Locals among the class are Caroline Cunningham of Kennesaw, a sophomore biological sciences major; and Eric Paige of Marietta, junior business administration major.
- Ariella Stepleman of Marietta was named to Shenandoah University's Athletic Director's List for the spring 2022 semester.
- The following students were named to the spring 2022 Dean's list at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Utah - Christine Grace Resultan and Zachary Evan Perez, both of Kennesaw; Quinn Thomas Buczek of Mableton; and Celeste Lee Huang, Garrett D. Smith and Elliott David Day, all of Marietta.
Trending Now
Never miss important local news from the MDJ
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.