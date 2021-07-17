- The following students were named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 term at The University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Alabama — Faith Aldridge, McKayla Andersen, Andrew Howard, Robert Lang and Kambria Simmons, all of Acworth; Amani Logan of Austell; Elizabeth Harmon, Hannah Kheireddine and Jacob White, all of the Cumberland area; Laban Brown, Girith Choudhary, Andrew Crain, Anelise Curlee, Lindsey Dennis, Ansley Granato, Shelby Holland, Hannah Kunin, Seth Lundberg and Caroline Renaldy, all of Kennesaw; Kristen Barnes of Mableton; Henry Alexander, Meredith Barney, Mia Battoglia, Chloe Beacham, Charles Brady, Stephanie Brown, Katherine Buckner, Katherine Buzzard, Grayson Byrd, Julia Cohen, Lauren Conner, Greyson Daly, Mason Doyle, Crystal Elworth, Noah Estroff, Katherine Fadus, Meyer Flaherty, Meredith Franklin, Lindsay Gordon and William Harper, all of Kennesaw; Rex Hellmann, Emily Hill, Matthew Hill, Matthew Hochhauser, Gabriel Hrib, Adaya Jackson, Leilani Johnson, Kaitlin Jones, Audrey Lersch, Tucker MacMeekin, Gabrielle Malafronte, Andrew Mayne, Avery Mellen, Abbie Merker, Cassandra Montgomery, Anna Moseley, Michael Musser, Lauren Ordan, Lorraine Palmgren, Denton Pfeuffer, Caleb Pierce, Macy Radcliffe, Mackenzie Reaves, Megan Richardson, Mary Sauls, Samantha Sexton, Caroline Sigman, Hannah Tant, Bryce Thompson, Madison Voyda, Connor Walden, Addison West, Annie Wolfe, Brian Yapkowitz, Zackary Zare, Gabriel Lacasella and Rachel Reap, all of Marietta; Kaleigh Greer, Javier Rodriguez, Emily Wacker, Kennedy Zachery and Kennedie Morreale, all of Powder Springs; and Spencer Charleson, Caroline Cohen, Ethan Danis, Caitlin Hawk, Anna Morrow, Bryce Raymond and William Robertson, all of Smyrna.
- The following students were named to the President’s list for the spring 2021 term at The University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Alabama — Sarah Bengtson, Chloe Black, Katherine Curd, Anne Hiser, Alexis Mitchell, Jessica Stephans and Alice Tom, all of Acworth; A’Leeyah Ponder of Austell; Benjamin Weiss of the Cumberland area; Zaid Anshasi, Erika Garcia, Rebecca Gilbert, Julianne Koebel, Jared Krivo and Kes McGuire, all of Kennesaw; Emily Barnes of Mableton; Morgan Alexander, Kendall Barrett, Drew Dewitt, Lauren Folsom, Caroline Game, Stephanie Geng and Matthew Goldstein, all of Kennesaw; Kathryn Hayes, Madelyn Hill, Carly Hochhauser, Haley Hutchings, Brian Kent, McKenna Leggett, Morgan Meneide, Matthew Pappalardo, Lukas Phipps, Robert Reeves, Jordan Rooks, Aidan Sherlock, Cassandra Stephan and Ally Weinstein, all of Marietta; Leah Fritz, Kaylee Reese, Eryn Render and Wyatt Young, all of Powder Springs; and Jeniya Harris of Smyrna.
- {li class=”_mce_tagged_br”}The following students were named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 term at Samford University — Audrey Bowler, Braden Murray, Anna Stevens, Madison Locke and Shelby Blalock, all of Acworth; Jillian James, Miles Gunn, Caroline Bohannan, Hannah Vann, Jerrod Abee, Elizabeth Earp, Emmett Taliaferro, Emily Jimenez, Olivia Brumbelow, Charles Mathis, Anna West, Bayley Levine, Elizabeth Elsey and McKayla Brown, all of Kennesaw; Bailey Spaulding, Mary Lowe, Anna Heroux, Sydney Parker, Camryn Cowan, Madelyn Wideman, David Yancey, Sarah Moses, Ada Burris, Robert Hedden, Leah Spurgeon, Brennyn Shelton, Riley Davis, Hannah Pulley, Payton Benoit, Zachary Brown, Collin Von Hoffmann, Meagan Setchell, Jake Moultrie, Jenna Powell, Lucille Abballe, Brittney Hoard, Allison Middendorf, Serena Patel, Emma Loftin, Caitlin Seeley, Virginia Guerry, Olivia Conklin, Ashby Webber, Chandler Smith and Stephen Thomas, all of Marietta; Emily Rogers, Morayo Bhadmos, Rileigh Dietter, Lauren Parks and Benjamin Hardin, all of Powder Springs; and Faith Jones, John McLeod, Elizabeth Pridgeon, Emily Hansen, Kiana Copland, Allison Raymond and Joshua Orr, all of Smyrna.{/li}{li class=”_mce_tagged_br”}Shannon Fissel of Marietta was named to the Dean’s Honors list for the spring 2021 semester at Moravian College in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.{/li}♦♦♦♦
- Brooke Cammann of Smyrna was named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at SUNY New Paltz in New Paltz, New York.
- Harshil Shah of Smyrna earned the John H. Cowart Scholarship from the Robinson College of Business at Georgia State University. Funded by an endowment established by John H. Cowart Sr. (John H. Cowart Properties Inc.), this award is given annually to one or more real estate graduate or undergraduate students to pursue research under the direction of faculty in the Department of Real Estate.
- Jillian Lazzuri of Marietta was named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Missouri State University in Springfield, Missouri.
- Drew Lamberger and Madison Patterson, both of Marietta, were named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at the College of Charleston in Charleston, South Carolina.
- Sarah Punch of Kennesaw, and Shira Bezalel and Payton Wade, both of Marietta, were named to the President’s list for the spring 2021 semester at the College of Charleston in Charleston, South Carolina.
- The following students were named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Mercer University in Macon — Drake Altman, Evan Bosley, MacKenzie Carroll, Danielle Hawk, Ronald Karamuca, Eddah Karani and Nicholas Rockefeller, all of Acworth; Sinara Moura of the Cumberland area; Chanel Davenport, Juwan Owens, Danielle Simon and Zelda Tabe, all of Austell; Keely Beltran, Amanda Camp, Hannah Curtis, Gabriela Forero-Cabrera, Charles Frost, Alden Hansen-Elliott, John Iorillo, Sarah Kent, Carissa Munive, Ethan Pettepher, Andrew Reisig, Allison Shaw, Pace Stephenson, Tien Tran, Rachael Wattkis, Karli Young and Joshua Zignego, all of Kennesaw; Mikala Chambers, Agli Nanaj, Jaylynn Taylor and Leila Works, all of Mableton; Katherine Bartlett, Melissa Brignoni, Joshua Carver, William Corley, Taylor Curran, Mariah Durkee, Amine Elkhalil, Matthew Encarnacion, Elisa Farrell, Megan Flagg, Katherine Freel, Leo Giannoni, Kate Giglio, Madison Lee, Emma Martinez, Alexander Melnick, Somtochukwu Obiegbu, Michelly Pereira, Kaylee Radford, Brianna Ramsay, Marylou Sutherland, Jaydon Taylor, Hunter Tinker, Noah Vogel, John Waruhiu, Jaleisha Wiley, Taitiana Woods, Bridget Wortkotter and Grace Youngs, all of Marietta; Connor Holland, Angela Carter, Jessica Omorogbe, Sophia Smothers, Gavin Spratt and Shinika Watkins, all of Powder Springs; and Jeema David, Rebecca Gilcin, Paris Hicks, Seema Jindia, Emily Peecher, Samuel Reddy and Kristen Wilder, all of Smyrna.
- The following students were named to the President’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Mercer University in Macon — Patricia Capinski, Kaylie Cofield, Natalie Coolidge, Bailey Stanley and Ashley Strickland, all of Acworth; Jemimah Opuni of Austell; Omotinuolawa Aina, Tamara Barnard, Kenneth Montross, Confidence Nwalor and Nicholas VonFeldt, all of Kennesaw; Emily Bartlett, Robert Beaullieu, Priscilla Bolton, Cambria Brown, Gabriel Bryant, Cassandra Carver, Matthew Dirksen, Naomi Fan, Merin George, Anthony Harris, Allan Hegedus, Iran Hernandez, Michael Hurst, Hannah James, Jimmy Jian, Tyler Jones, Lauaren Kogan, Melody Little, Enrique Marquina, Jonathan Mittleider, Jada Moss, Jada Rowe, Rebekah Sorrells, Jason Sturn, Andrea Toles, Venicia Twymon, Miriam Weiss and Katelyn Yeakley, all of Marietta; Indeyana Benton, Avery Lario, Mary-Maria Mbanaso, Caroline Niba, Tracy Snider and Esther Soberanis, all of Powder Springs; and Cole Leggett, Taylor Donnell, Francy Gomez, Christina Nicks and Suhani Patel, all of Smyrna.
- Whitney Smith of Marietta and Adebola Bamidele of Powder Springs both graduated from Quinnipiac University in Hamden, Connecticut during commencement ceremonies held in May.
- Melissa Beber of Kennesaw was named to the Dean’s list at Mississippi College in Clinton, Mississippi for the spring 2021 term.
- The following students were named to the Faculty Honors list for the spring 2021 semester at the Georgia Institute of Technology — Samuel Dembowitz, Boris Gulev, Grace Nya, Ruth Nya, Brecca Stoll and Amanda Walters, all of Acworth; Duc Hung Tran of Austell; Mariyam George, Alistair Sequeira and Morris Wan, all of the Cumberland area; Alexander Barton, Alexander Bateh, Ethan Botelho, Meghan Cobelli, Abigail Dees, Kaylin Ebener, Ansley Fowler, Ashley Freedman, Mitchell Gacuzana, Mary Gale, Austin Hatch, Alexander Lopez, Shilpa Mally, Evani Patel, Arvin Poddar, Akash Prasad, Gabriella Rodriguez, Katelyn Sbravati, Tepolak Seth, Laura Thornton and Kalieann Wetherington, all of Kennesaw; Sophie Goguillon of Mableton; Mashoor Al Ahammed, Michelle Babcock, Sophia Babish, Jiwoo Bae, Oscar Baglivio, Shayan Boghani, Jacob Bristol, Brooke Brownlee, Andrew Chyong, William Cooper, David Cornell, Catarina Cutter, Ashley Darling, Destini Deinde-Smith, Molly Dopfel, Joseph Fletcher, Shannon Fraser, Fiorella Gambetta, Eashan Gandotra, Eric Glunn, Kelly Haas, Benjamin Harrison, David Heineman, Tiffany Jeng, Cade Jones, Kayla Jordan, Justin Keener, Andrew Kell, Carter Kubes, Sofia Laval, Sangjin Lee, Helen Liu, Camilo Londono, Arundhati Mahendrakar, Jessica Meredith, Marika Missailidis, Robert Morgan, Sarah Nastasi, Gracelyn Nguyen, Vaidehi Paliwal, Benjamin Peiken, Adam Profili, John Rehme, Alexander Reyna, Katherine Roberts, Jadyn Sethna, Saahil Sharma, Matthew Sklar, Harrison Smith, Lily Soetebier, Kasra Sohrab, Sreya Srinivas, Neha Srivatsa, Christina Sun, Noa Tshimanga, Jessica Wang, Miryam Wiggli, Timothy Wu, Khurram Yamin, Margaret Zhang and Danielle Zhao, all of Marietta; Emma Jones, Sadie Palmer and Charity Tillman, all of Powder Springs; and Katerina Addington and Akshath Shvetang Anna, Jessica Hernandez, Rohan Kalvakaalva, Kathryn Krupczak, Ajay Mathur, Claire Mohandiss, Wyatt Nelson and Sherina Thomas, all of Smyrna.
- The following students were named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at the Georgia Institute of Technology — Briana Anderson, Liam Bohannon, Jeffrey Cichon, Travis Delker, Alianna Dhalla, Anna Fix, Gerardo Garcia-Ramos, Alexa Hurston, Andrew McCormick, Kayla Rinoski, Collette Smith, Christian Spalding and Michelle Voykovic, all of Acworth; Aylin Alptekin, Brittany Brownlee, Jie Chen, Grayson Epps, Grace Gardner, Oluwatimilehin Idowu, Kelvin Pierre, Katherine Shambaugh, Lydia Troupe and Raeah Woodson, all of Kennesaw; Rylie Geohegan, Titofunmi Oyewole and Cameron Russ, all of Mableton; Julia Balot, Nichole Beck, Megan Behm, Benjamin Brigham, Luke Chen, Kaitlyn Comstock, Sarah Dagher, Anna Daugherty, Joseph Dawson, Hannah Day, Graysen De Jong, Bianca Dullabh, Nora Fahim, Manasi Gali, Kendra Garcia, Kameron Gates, John Giesler, Nicolas Giraldo, Griffin Goodwin, Nathaniel Green, Charlotte Guerry, Kadidia Haidara, Caleigh Hatcher, Charlotte Hettrich, Kieran Holton, Austin Hughes, Atiya Jangda, Michelle Jones, Sakshi Joshi, Ananya Kansal, Khalil Keyton, Eunice Kim, Samuel Knobbe, Shreya Krishnan, Savannah Linen, Lily Luong, Samuel Luong, Alexander Madison, Hadi Malik, Axel Mateo, Nicholas McFadden, Harsh Merchant, George Missailidis, Katherine Mittleider, Anna Munns, Preston Munns, Jessica Nguyen, Kyle Pierre, Sonali Pradhan, Daniela Quintero, Manav Ramprasad, Aidan Risey, Ajinkya Sawant, Ali Sbaiti, Paulina Schuler, Makaya Segre-Lewis, Ria Thakkar, Ashley Thomas, Sergio Van Eden, Read Walters, William West, Hannah Wittenstein, Patrick Wu, Andy Yap, Nicolas Zacharis and Maxwell Zhou, all of Marietta; Jada Allen, Lauren Jeffery, Jalen Jenkins, Ariba Khan, Indy Michio and Ngozi Ozor, all of Powder Springs; Michael Edoigiawerie, Detriana Kurzeja-Edwards, Anika Patka, Jeniveve Vaia, Rachel Wallis and Patrick Will, all of Smyrna; and Nicolas San Miguel of Vinings.
- Christopher Shoup of Marietta graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Business and Economics degree with a major in Finance from Lehigh University in Spring 2021.
- Njambi Karobia of Powder Springs graduated during the University of the Sciences’ 200th commencement celebration on May 26 with a Doctor of Pharmacy degree.
- Jessica Peterson of Marietta was among the 2,816 students that were named tot he Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.
- Carlson Chiles of Marietta, a Wheaton College student, was recently inducted into Phi Sigma Tau National Honor Society in Philosophy. This honor was announced by the Philosophy Department as part of Wheaton College’s Honors Convocation. Phi Sigma Tau is the International Honor Society in Philosophy, promoting scholarship and interest in philosophy at institutions of higher learning. Chiles also received the James G. Jameson Critical Essay Contest — Honorable Mention. This award was announced by the English Department as part of Wheaton College’s Honors Convocation. Sponsored by the English Department at Wheaton College, the Jameson Critical Essay Contest recognizes outstanding research papers written by Wheaton College undergraduates from a distinctly Christian perspective.
- Nathan Anderson of Mableton and Tya Suber of Marietta were named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Bradley University in Peoria, Illinois.
- Nde Nde of Marietta earned the R.J. Knobel Scholarship from Robinson College of Business at Georgia State University. The scholarship was established upon Dr. Roland “Knob” Knobel’s retirement in 1985, after teaching in the institute since 1970. This award is given to MHA students based on academic performance, and to recognize those who have achieved distinction through professional and community activities.
- Amarah Burton of Kennesaw earned the Shulman Family Scholarship from the Robinson College of Business at Georgia State University. This scholarship, established by Stanley M. Baum in honor of Robert H. Shulman, rewards outstanding undergraduate or graduate students who have high academic achievement.
- Sammy Fossum of Marietta was named to the Dean’s list at Shenandoah University in Winchester, Virginia for the Spring 2021 semester.
- Jada R. Patrick of Smyrna was named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 term at North Greenville University in Tigerville, South Carolina.
- The following students were named to the Dean’s list at Muhlenberg College in Allentown, Pennsylvania for the spring 2021 semester — Amaia Henley and Jodie Goldberg, both of Marietta; and Briana Keegan of Smyrna.
- Erin Wilson of Marietta was named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Mount St. Mary’s University in Emmitsburg, Maryland.
- Elan Hall of Kennesaw has completed IMPACT new student orientation and enrolled at Troy University for the fall 2021 semester at The Troy campus.
- Evan Land of Powder Springs was named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Ithaca College in Ithaca, New York.
- Lydia Milam of Marietta was named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at the University of New Hampshire in Durham, New Hampshire.
- Abraham Richmond of Marietta earned the Barkat Charania Scholarship from the Robinson College of Business at Georgia State University.
- Anna Hall of Marietta earned the Dennis E. Grawoig Memorial Award from the Robinson College of Business at Georgia State University.
- Daniella Bell of Marietta graduated from Cedar Crest College during its 151st Commencement Exercises on May 14-15.
- Alixe Lyon of Smyrna earned the Richard Hammill Outstanding Marketing Student Scholarship from the Robinson College of Business at Georgia State University.
- The following Marietta students were elected by the Georgia State University student body and recently inducted into the GSU Student Government Association for the 2021-22 academic year — Ira Livnat was inducted as Atlanta Campus Speaker of the Senate of the Student Government Association, Jordan Rivers was inducted as Atlanta Campus Finance Director of the Student Government Association, Ramon Galarza inducted as College of Arts & Sciences Senator in the Student Government Association and Matthew Adjin-Tettey was inducted as Robinson College of Business Senator of the Student Government Association.
- Gabriel Arnold was named to the Dean’s list at Wyoming Seminary in Kingston, Pennsylvania for the winter 2021 trimester.
- William Bridges of Marietta was named manager of Neo Network, a student media organization at Georgia State University which produces video programming in journalism and film. NeoN operates as Georgia State’s student-run television station and online video network and aims to provide members with training and hands-on experience for those interested in broadcast journalism or film.
- Briana Keegan of Smyrna graduated Cum Laude with a bachelor of arts degree in media and communications from Muhlenberg College in Allentown, Pennsylvania.
- Winifred Akande of Powder Springs earned the Norman R. Harbaugh Scholastic Achievement Award from the Robinson College of Business at Georgia State University. This award is to the most outstanding managerial sciences major in the MBA program based on academic achievement, potential for leadership, and service to the university and the community.
- The following students were named to the Dean’s Academic Honors list at Baylor University in Waco, Texas — Sophia G. Haklik of Acworth; Kamryn B. Kitchens and Anton Rudolph Oswald, both of Kennesaw; Jack Michael Charles of Mableton; Catherine Camerieri and Jenna Corley Cwalina, both of Marietta; Robert Luke UPton of Powder Springs; and Madeline Grace LeBlanc of Smyrna.
- The following students graduated from Baylor University in Waco, Texas during commencement ceremonies May 6-8 at McLane Stadium — Tanner Lal Kapoor of Acworth; Justin Curtis Gantt of Kennesaw; and Kerlin Rohrer Anderson, Rachel Cornell (Summa Cum Laude), Jenna Corley Cwalina (Cum Laude), Annelise Carey Hill, Jonathan E. Jordan, Maanu Chandulal Mansuria and Nicole Lynn Simon, all of Marietta.
- The following students graduated from Valdosta State University for the spring 2021 term — Coty Jones, Rachel Ramsey and Kayla Suggs, all of Acworth; Joanna Conner, Tiffany Olson and C’praya Wright, all of Austell; Tracy Demkowski, Alejandro Fonseca Serrano, Austin Prewett, Diana Raisner, Zachary Robinson, Madelynn Tahsler, Jasmine Thompson and Matthew Yohn, all of Kennesaw; Asiah Britt and Marco Diaz, both of Mableton; Cleopatra Amare, Robert Dodd, Joy Ihedioha, Mirakal Jackson, Boback Kalantarian, Nicholas Okes, Jevon Robinson, Inex Sanchez, Mathew Sanderson, Athena Smith and Haley Trentham, all of Marietta; and Matthew Foley, Kameron Lewis, Anthony Oscar, Emina Racic and Image Stewart, all of Powder Springs.
- Emma Zgonc of Powder Springs was among the 99 juniors and seniors inducted into Ohio University’s chapter of Phi Beta Kappa this spring.
- The following students graduated from Mercer University during five commencements held in May in Macon and Atlanta: Yomi Adeyeye, Porche’ Bynes, MacKenzie Carroll, Natalie Coolidge, Kymberly Gilbert, Brittany J. Griffith, Anthony Isele, Josiah Jaqua, Saleka Kabir, Kyle Mott, Amber Power, McHenry Power, Harrison Verhine and Audrey Widmier, all of Acworth; Adwoa Bonsu and Juwan Owens, both of Austell; Simone Allen, Tamara Barnard, Amanda Camp, Yong Deuk Choi, Berooz Daryooni, Sylvestre Didia, Lakisha Fleming, Charles Frost, Elham Hamed, Takayuki Hashimoto, Iran Hernandez Imbert, Alex Matthew Hubbard, John Iorillo, David Jeune, Sarah Kent, Sehar Lalani, Kristina Nicole Ledna, Kenneth Montross, Carissa Munive, Robert Myers, Andrew Reisig, Allison Shaw, Katelyn Sophia Ann Sturdivant and Tien Tran, all of Kennesaw; Sarah Millender and Antuon Waymon, both of Mableton; Yasmin Abu-Abed, Carolyn Weihsmann Akin, Anna Banh, Emily Bartlett, Tina Cason, Lynn Cooper, Cara DeBenedictis, Matthew Dirksen, Sara Dover, Tessola Duncan, Caroline Durden, Amine Elkhalil, Elisa Farrell, Joseph Farrell, Morrissa Green, Veronica Rachel Hall, Andilyn Horak, Cathy Hu, Victoria Ashley Hudson, Deepak Jhol, Madison Lee, Tiffani Lewis, Isabel Lopez, Tazeena Mandani, Emma Martinez, Jonathan McCoy, Alexander Melnick, Lauren Montgomery, Lilian Morin, Alexandra H. Navarre, Zackary Neely, Ariana O’Donnell, Payton Nicholas Prins, Kaylee Radford, Brianna Ramsay, Douglas Richardson, Elizabeth Roberts-Dixon, Sydney Elizabeth Segers, Tyler Simms, Georgia Southerland, Mallory Stewart, Jessica Sutton, Carolyn Tackwood-Tiller, Taylor Weintraub, Reta Whitlock, Caroline Williams and Grace Youngs, all of Marietta; Eric Allen, Indeyana Benton, Deanna Cobb-Walls, Stephen Djanor, James Glore, Hailey Parker, Kierra Stamps, Jessica Michelle Vollrath, Michael Wenclawiak and Rose Wilson, all of Powder Springs; and Bradley Ford, Christina Nicks, Sonia Olumba and Jordan Tishman, all of Smyrna.
- Flavia Perez of Mableton earned the Julio Rene Diaz and Diaz Foods Scholarship from the Robinson College of Business at Georgia State University. This scholarship was established by alumnus Rene Diaz in honor of his father, Julio Rene Diaz, to reward undergraduate students who are Hispanic and have outstanding characteristics and high academic achievement.
- Anna Hall of Marietta earned the Kat Cole Opportunity Scholarship from the Robinson College of Business at Georgia State University. This scholarship was established by Robinson College alumna Kat Cole to reward undergraduate sophomores, juniors and seniors who have demonstrated outstanding character, academic achievement and a commitment to working with historically underserved populations.
- Meghan Taner of Marietta was named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Bucknell University in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania.
- Michael Opitz of Kennesaw graduated from Northern Illinois University in DeKalb, Illinois in June.
- Terron Wright of Marietta and Wade Richardson of Powder Springs were named to the Dean’s list at Columbia State Community College in Columbia, Tennessee for the spring 2021 semester.
- Kyle Keegan of Smyrna was named to the Dean’s list at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa for the spring 2021 semester.
- The following students graduated from Furman University on May 8 at Paladin Stadium — Kendall Gilcrease, Carson Sorrells and Bailey Wilson, all of Acworth; Will Burton of Kennesaw; Jack Hardin (Cum Laude), Sophie Klass (Magna Cum Laude), Nina Markanda (Cum Laude), Abby Packman and Mj Sasapan, all of Marietta; and Nicole Hartley (Summa Cum Laude) of Smyrna.
- The following students graduated from Emerson College in Boston, Massachusetts during its 141st commencement exercises on May 2 at Fenway Park and virtually on May 9 — Walter Gordon of Austell; and Meghan Dresdner and Tyler Crow, both of Marietta.
- Njambi Karobia of Powder Springs was named to the spring 2021 Dean’s list at the University of the Sciences in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Karobia is a Doctor of Pharmacy student.
- Mackenzie Gibbs of Marietta graduated from Coastal Carolina University in Conway, South Carolina during its in-person spring 2021 commencement ceremonies held on May 7-8 in Brooks Stadium.
- Mableton students Nathan Anderson and Bryan Owei graduated from Bradley University in Peoria, Illinois in May.
- Victoria Iassogna of Marietta was named to the spring 2021 Dean’s list at the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, Massachussetts.
- Kambden Batchik of Acworth and Jacob Benio of Marietta were named to the Dean’s list for the spring semester 2021 at Youngstown State University in Youngstown, Ohio. Batchik was also nmaed to the President’s list for achieving a perfect 4.0 grade point average for the spring semester.
- Nicholas Renteria of Acworth was named to the Dean's list for the spring 2021 semester at Emerson College in Boston, Massachusetts.
- The following Marietta students were named to the Dean's list for spring 2021 at Wheaton College in Wheaton, Illinois - Annalise Burnett, Taylor Chiles, Andrew Swierenga and Yifan Zhuo.
- Tyler Alexander Smith of Kennesaw graduated from Emporia State University in Emporia, Kansas in May 2021.
- The following students were named to the Dean's list for the second semester 2020-21 - Shelly Boehm and Alex Adams, both of Marietta; and Maggie Dicks of Smyrna.
- The following students were named to the President's list for the second semester 2020-21 - Carlin Blake and Ala Shaw, both of Marietta; and Ean Levine of Smyrna.
- The following students at Rochester Institute of Technology in Rochester, New York were named to the Dean's list for the spring semester - Nana Aikins of Austell; Jonathan Lipman of Kennesaw; Tulasi Dacosta of Marietta; and Rafael Montez of Powder Springs.
- Sheena Lai of Marietta was awarded a $1,500 scholarship to attend Stanford University this fall from Digital Federal Credit Union, better known as DCU. For over 20 years, DCU for Kids, has provided a scholarship program designed to assist students in the pursuit of a higher education with $1.3 million in scholarships being awarded.
- Jose Hernandez-Maldonado of Mableton earned the Mills B. Lane/Bank of America Scholarship from the Robinson College of Business at Georgia State University. This scholarship was established by NationsBank (now Bank of America) to reward outstanding juniors or seniors who are full-time students with high academic achievement.
- The following students were awarded the Louis Samuel Brooke Jr. scholarship from the Robinson College of Business at Georgia State University - Kimberly Munoz, Yazdan Navabi and Nadea Walters, all of Austell; and Lynn Barber of the Cumberland area.
- Lavina Sethu of the Cumberland area earned the William C. Cotterman Outstanding Student Award from the Robinson College of Business at Georgia State University. Each year, the Department of Computer Information Systems honors the graduate student in the Master of Science in Information Systems program with the most outstanding academic record. The award is named for William C. Cotterman, the first chairman of the CIS department at Georgia State University. Winners receive a cash award, and their names are engraved on a plaque that hangs in the CIS department lobby.
- Shelbea Owen of Marietta is one of more than 1,200 students to celebrate their graduation in May during two days of commencement ceremonies at Shenandoah University in Winchester, Virginia.
- Sarah Saied of Acworth earned the Louis Samuel Brooke, Jr. Scholarship from the Robinson College of Business at Georgia State University. This scholarship was established by the estate of Louis Samuel Brooke, Jr. to reward high-achieving students who have been enrolled at the university for at least one year.
- Nicholas Lyon of Smyrna was named to the Dean's List at Hamilton College for the spring 2021 semester at Hamilton College in Clinton, New York.
- The following students have graduated from Missouri State University in Springfield, Missouri during commencement exercises that took place May 13-14 at JQH Arena - Rebekah Byars of Mableton (Cum Laude), Gloria Robinson-Munir and Gregory Stratton, both of Marietta.
Campus News: The Week of July 17
- Staff reports
-
-
- 0
- 14 min to read
Sign up for our Email News Alerts.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
MDJ News Updates
Recommended for you
Post a comment as Anonymous Commenter
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Press Releases
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
State/Regional
Today's Weather
Wind: WSW @ 5mph
Precip: 9% Chance
Humidity: 81%
Wind Chill: 76°
Heat Index: 76°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WSW @ 7mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 73%
Wind Chill: 79°
Heat Index: 83°
UV Index: 6 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WSW @ 7mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 69%
Wind Chill: 81°
Heat Index: 85°
UV Index: 9 Very High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WSW @ 8mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 66%
Wind Chill: 83°
Heat Index: 88°
UV Index: 10 Very High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WSW @ 7mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 64%
Wind Chill: 84°
Heat Index: 89°
UV Index: 9 Very High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WSW @ 7mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 63%
Wind Chill: 84°
Heat Index: 89°
UV Index: 6 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WSW @ 7mph
Precip: 34% Chance
Humidity: 61%
Wind Chill: 84°
Heat Index: 89°
UV Index: 6 High
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: WSW @ 7mph
Precip: 54% Chance
Humidity: 63%
Wind Chill: 83°
Heat Index: 88°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: W @ 7mph
Precip: 32% Chance
Humidity: 65%
Wind Chill: 82°
Heat Index: 86°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: W @ 6mph
Precip: 35% Chance
Humidity: 67%
Wind Chill: 81°
Heat Index: 85°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: W @ 6mph
Precip: 22% Chance
Humidity: 71%
Wind Chill: 80°
Heat Index: 84°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WNW @ 4mph
Precip: 17% Chance
Humidity: 78%
Wind Chill: 77°
Heat Index: 81°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.