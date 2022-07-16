- The following students graduated from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio during spring commencement: Ashley Sankey of Kennesaw, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts, majoring in History. Carlin Blake of Marietta, graduated Summa Cum Laude with a B.S. in Education, majoring in Integrated English Language Arts Education. Anna McDougall of Marietta, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts, majoring in Journalism, Spanish. Mallory Thalman of Powder Springs, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts, majoring in Psychology.
- The following local students were named to the spring 2022 President's list at Reinhardt University in Waleska - Mackensie Michelle Eckenfels, Nicole Elisabeth Licciardello, Jacqueline Alexis McCone, Olivia Autumn Ruzicka and Lauren Marie Welte, all of Acworth; Sarah Arnett, Ryan Louis Bardwell, Brady Denis Hanak and Evan Patrick-Pounds Quinones, all of Kennesaw; Celestin Ruhon Chung of Mableton; Solomon Imerial Hall, Kathryn Margaret Ryle, Angela Rose Sciacchitano and Rosa J. Slaymaker, all of Marietta; and Olivia Ann Banks and David Brandon Starks, both of Powder Springs.
- The following local students were named to the spring 2022 Dean's list at Reinhardt University in Waleska - Samantha Craig, Paolino Emanuel De Francesco, Baylie Melayne Rueffer and Mackenzie Ann Tillery, all of Acworth; Louie Thomas Cantrell of the Cumberland area; Mallory Grace Fisher, Logan Benjamin Garner, Madison Porter Peterson and Vincent Varsalona, all of Kennesaw; Allison Andriano, Hunters Ryan Arters, Cameron Alan Cochran, Priscilla Alan Gyamfi, Carson Edward Kinney, Evan Michael Lambert, Jaime Lopez, Sarah Rose Michalove, Mikayla Renee Morris, Sierra Noel Ruetten, William Terrell Underwood and McKenzie Noel Wenzell, all of Marietta; and Aminata Jeffer Jalloh and Torrie Michelle Smith, both of Powder Springs.
- The following local students have been named to the Dean's list at Rochester Institute of Technology for the spring 2022 semester - Olivia Morris and Rafael Ortiz, both of Powder Springs. Morris is in the packaging science program.
- Sara James of Marietta was named to the spring 2022 dean's list at the University of Findlay in Findlay, Ohio.
- The following University of Utah students graduated during an in-person commencement ceremony on May 5, after two years of virtual celebrations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They are: Christine Resultan of Kennesaw, who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Communication in Spring 2022. Resultan also earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology in Spring 2022. Victoria Wills of Kennesaw earned a Master of Education degree in Educational Psychology in Fall 2021. Matthew Troutman of Powder Springs earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science in Fall 2021.
- Emory & Henry College in Emory, Virginia announced the following local students were named to the spring 2022 Dean's list - William Madaris of Acworth; and Tess Flanigan and Lane Marks, both of Marietta.
- Young Harris College in Young Harris announced the following local students were named to the President's list for spring 2022 - Theresa Boydstone of Acworth, Ethan Carter of Kennesaw, William Jones of Mableton and Jimmy McDuffie of Marietta.
- Young Harris College in Young Harris announced the following local students were named to the Dean's list for spring 2022 - Jillian Dixon and Ali Hill, both of Acworth; Gwenyth Gibbons, Corbin Pollock and Alexis Scarpinato, all of Kennesaw; Eric Del Valle, Derek Hollifield, Madelyn Meyers, Isabella Rousseaux, Victoria Shanahan and Raul Soto, all of Marietta; Karah Shea of Powder Springs; and Samuel Shelley of Smyrna.
