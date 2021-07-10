♦ Anna Kate Okraski of Powder Springs was awarded a $10,000 per year scholarship for a total of $40,000 over four years to Davis & Elkins College after participating in Senator Leadership & Scholarship Day in March. Okraski, a graduate of Hillgrove High School, was selected from a group of the 62 highest achieving high school seniors who are among hundreds of students accepted to attend D&E this fall. Okraski, the daughter of Joe and Beth Okraski of Powder Springs, Okraski was a member of the chorus, Beta Club, French Honors Society and the varsity swim team at Hillgrove. At D&E, she plans to study pre-physical therapy.
♦ The following students were named to the President’s list for the 2021 spring semester at Mississippi State University — Anthony Raffael D’Amico, Tara Elizabeth Hambrick, Madeline Sue Nunez, Lauren Elizabeth Sennett and Alexis Mae Weiss, all of Acworth; Jarrett Carson Chickvara of Kennesaw; William Thomas Cardin, Deshea Lynn Chasko, Mary Georgia Hamilton, Sara Anders Hedrick, Caroline Grace Kramlich, Brianna Alexix Laverty, Olivia R. Lumpkin, Bryce Anthony Maniscalco, Haley Marie Palmer, Emily Elizabeth Smith and Jackson Kyle Waddell, all of Marietta; Nicole Ashlin Franklin, Cal Daniel Morris and Breanna Alexis Walker, all of Powder Springs; and Mary Charlestyn Bounds and Amanda Marie Vaughn of Smyrna.
♦ The following students were named to the Dean’s list for the 2021 spring semester at Mississippi State University — Andrew Louis Valentino of the Cumberland area; Nathaniel Robert Bintliff, Kaitlyn Marie Brown, Helen Constance Calhoun, Caleb David Dawson, Maxwell Reed Demel, Alexis Darling Greyard, Sara E. Prator, Mitzi Marie Roukoski, Brandon P. Sorrell and Devin Lucas Terza, of Marietta; William Paul Dietz, Madelyn Miyata Eisgruber and Erin Michelle Parker, all of Powder Springs; and Jane Barton Richard of Smyrna.
♦ The following students were named to the Dean’s list at the College of William & Mary for the spring 2021 semester — Hannah Saad of the Cumberland area; and Megan Anderson, My Le, Olivia Popovich and Caroline Prout, all of Marietta.
♦ Claire Sohn of Marietta, a student in the Honors College at Georgia State University, was awarded a 2021 Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship. Sohn was one of 16 GSU undergraduates receiving the prestigious national award. The Gilman Scholarship provides recipients with up to $5,000 to study a foreign language abroad during the next academic year.
♦ Emma Yoder of Marietta was named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Slippery Rock University in Slippery Rock, Pennsylvania.
♦ Audrey Tokarz of Marietta was named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Assumption University in Worchester, Massachusetts.
♦ The following students were named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Anderson University in Anderson, South Carolina — Caroline Cotra of Acworth; Taylor Campbell, Travis Chance and Sara Pepper, all of Kennesaw; and Julia Butcher and Lydia Seremba, both of Marietta.
♦ The following students were named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Coastal Carolina University in Conway, South Carolina — Grace Richa of Kennesaw; Harveste Cobb, Mackenzie Gibbs, Joseph Leidell and Lourdes Skeete-Dennis, all of Marietta.
♦ Meredith Grace Sullivan of Acworth, Caroline Vache Spurlin of Marietta and Evangeline Grace Lutz of Smyrna were named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Wofford College in Spartanburg, South Carolina.
♦ Jack Wallace of Marietta was named to the President’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Coastal Carolina University in Conway, South Carolina.
♦ Kaitlyn Ketch of Acworth and Colleen Conti of Powder Springs were named to the President’s list at Mississippi College in Clinton, Mississippi for the spring 2021 semester.
♦ Danielle Schuller and Diamira Elder, both of Marietta, were named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia.
♦ Katelyn Morgan of Marietta was named to the President’s list for the spring 2021 semester at James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia.
♦ Jeffrey Orange of Powder Springs graduated from Clarion University in Clarion, Pennsylvania in May 2021.
♦ Bailey Striepling of Acworth and Caroline Sirk of Marietta were named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
♦ Jaylen Parks of Acworth was named to the Dean’s list at Saint Francis University in Loretto, Pennsylvania for the spring 2021 semester.
♦ Abbie Priel of Marietta graduated cum laude from Baldwin Wallace Universtiy in Berea, Ohio during the 171st Commencement ceremonies held in May 2021.
♦ The following students graduated from Ohio University in Athens, Ohio during the spring 2021 semester -Kandice Adams of Acworth, Deepa Joseph of Marietta, Emma Zgonc of Powder Springs and Joseph Chapman of Smyrna.
♦ Jeffery Jose Alberts Sr. of Powder Springs graduated from Alvernia University in Reading, Pennsylvania for the 2020-21 academic year.
♦ Julia Sanchez of Powder Springs was named to the Dean’s list at Saint Mary’s College in Notre Dame, Indiana for the spring 2021 semester.
♦ The following students were named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Ohio University in Athens, Ohio — Duncan Farquhar and Sydney Spencer, both of Marietta; Emma Zgonc of Powder Springs; and Maribel Antunez-Uriostegui of Smyrna.
♦ Martha Castillo-Mercado of Kennesaw was named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Eastern Connecticut State University in Willimantic, Connecticut.
♦ Emma Kalmbacher of Mableton was named to the Dean’s list at The College of Saint Rose in Albany, New York for the spring 2021 semester.
♦ Molly Peters of Marietta graduated from The University of Vermont in Burlington, Vermont during commencement ceremonies held in May 2021.
♦ Cameron Poulsen of Acworth was named to the Dean’s list for 2021 spring semester at the University of Iowa in Iowa City, Iowa.
♦ Nick Bowman and Drew Greenblatt, both of Marietta, graduated from Centre College in Danville, Kentucky during the 198th Commencement ceremonies held on May 22 at Joe McDaniel Field at Farris Stadium.
