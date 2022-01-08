- The following students graduated from the University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Kentucky - Mastanbabu Shaik of the Cumberland area; Sravanth Miriyala of Kennesaw; Yashwanth Nallamothu and Satyanarayana Vallabhaneni, both of Marietta; and Elijer Nallamothu of Smyrna.
- Nooran Bamatraf and Emma Jacobs, both of Marietta, were named to the fall Dean's list at DePauw University in Greencastle, Indiana.
- Maya Barry of Marietta was named to the Dean's list for the fall 2021 semester at the University of Evansville in Evansville, Indiana.
- Darcey Hirzel of Marietta was named to the Dean's list for the fall 2021 semester at Bloomburg's Universal in Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania.
- Yuuki Brooks and Robert Norman, both of Marietta, were recently named to the LaGrange College Fall semester YPAA's list.
- Audrey Huffman of Acworth and Benjamin Emerson of Marietta were named to the president's list at Bob Jones University in Greenville, South Carolina.
- Braxton Malone of Kennesaw was named to the Dean's list at Rockhurst University in Kansas City, Missouri. `
- Martha Butler of Marietta was named to the President's list at Minnesota State Community and Technical College for the 2021 fall semester.
- The following Marietta residents graduated from Georgia Southwestern State University in Americus on Dec. 17 in the Convocation Hall of the Student Success Center - Andrew Gilbert, Elke Silva, Juan Hurtado, Grace Regan, Tyra Smith, Lakesha Frechette and Rafael Tolentino.
- The following students were named to the fall 2021 Dean's list at Georgia Southwestern State University in Americus - Sefunmi Adebanwo, Rhona Faulkner and Precious Nyagbe, all of Austell; Shyla Stoops of Marietta; and Ekemini Andrews of Powder Springs.
- The following students were named to the fall 2021 Academic Achievement list at Georgia Southwestern State University in Americus - Romi Clingen and Cara Gaskins, both of Acworth; and Marvin Everette of Marietta.
- The following Marietta students were named to the Dean's list for the fall 2021 semester at Harding University in Searcy, Arkansas -
- Alli Stroud, Grace Tandy and Sierra Jenkins.
- Julia Sanchez of Powder Springs was named to the Dean's list for the 2021 fall semester at Saint Mary's College in Notre Dame, Indiana.
- Emma Kalmbacher of Marietta was named to the Dean's list for the fall 2021 semester at The College of Saint Rose in Albany, New York. Kalmbacher is majoring in Social Work.
- Emma Yoder of Marietta was named to the Dean's list for the fall 2021 semester at Slippery Rock University in Slippery Rock, Pennsylvania.
- Jackson Hall of Marietta was named to the Dean's list for the fall 2021 semester at Maryville College in Maryville, Tennessee.
