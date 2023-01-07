Audrey Huffman, a sophomore Political Science major from Acworth, was named to the President's list for high academic achievement during the fall 2022 semester at Bob Jones University in Greenville, South Carolina.
Melani Crone, a Senior Communication major from Acworth, was among approximately 850 Bob Jones University students named to the fall 2022 Dean's list.
Maren Settle of Acworth and Bradley Smith of Marietta were named to the Chancellor's list for the fall semester and Term 2 of the 2022/2023 academic year at Troy University in Troy, Alabama.
Carson-Newman University students Joy-Elizabeth Kidd and Lee Koza, both of Marietta, made the Dean's list for the fall 2022 semester at Carson-Newman University in Jefferson City, Tennessee
Liza Dobbins and Riley Elkins, both of Cobb County, were named to the fall 2022 President's list at College of Coastal Georgia in Brunswick.
Alivia Asip, Soraya Byrdsong, Jessie Clay, Jennifer Helliwell, Shaynah Krieger and Gili Sadero, all of Cobb County, were named to the fall 2022 Dean's list at College of Coastal Georgia in Brunswick.
The following students were named to the Dean's list for the fall 2022 semester at Piedmont University in Demorest: Kaitlin Isley, Madison Powers and Connor Hixson, all of Acworth; Kelbi Sceau of Austell; Chad Hall, Jacob Balot, Elizabeth Patterson, Joshua Fraley, Michael Cate, Eric Penland, Gabriella Matos and Pierce Crane, all of Marietta; and Emma McBrayer of Powder Springs.
Jilbri Grier of Austell and Steven Johnson and Sonia Troutman, both of Marietta, graduated from Hinds Community College in one of two ceremonies on Dec. 15 at the Muse Center on the Rankin Campus in Raymond, Mississippi.
Ashley Green of Marietta was named to the Provost's list at Troy University for the fall semester/Term 2 of the 2022-2023 academic year.
Victor Hesu of the Cumberland area, College of Engineering, was named to the fall Dean's Honor list at the University of Wisconsin-Madison for the 2021-2022 academic year.
The following students were named to the fall Dean's list at the University of Wisconsin-Madison's College of Letters and Science for the 2021-2022 academic year - Aaryaman Singh, Isabelle White and Natalie Wolff, all of Marietta; and Matthew Oluyide of Smyrna.
The following students were named Dean's Scholars for the fall 2022 semester at Piedmont University in Demorest - Sarah Brooks of Kennesaw; Orry Clements-Owens, Logan Cranford, Owen Helgesen, Olivia Bechtel and Sarah Row, all of Marietta; and Jack Gilsenan and Emma Frost, both of Powder Springs.
The following students were named to the 2022 Academic Achievement list at Georgia Southwestern State University - Romi Clingen of Acworth; Dorothy Taylor of Mableton; and Marvin Everette, Joshua Painter, Samuel Robinson and Keisha Shivers, all of Marietta.
The following students were named to the 2022 President's list at Georgia Southwestern State University - Gbemisola Adebanwo of Austell; and Jacob McClure of Marietta.
The following students were named to the 2022 Dean's list at Georgia Southwestern State University - Lauren Ford of Acworth; Sefunmi Adebanwo of Austell; and Jeremiah Stanford of Kennesaw.
The following students graduated from Georgia Southwestern State University during the fall 2022 Commencement Ceremony on Dec. 9 in the Convocation Hall of the Student Success Center - Kaitlyn Speese of the Cumberland area earned a specialist's degree in early childhood education; Kennesaw residents, Derrick Bessix earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in human resource management and Dacia Croomes earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in management; and Marietta residents, Joshua Painter earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting and Shyla Stoops earned a Bachelor of Science in long-term care management.
Dylan Rhadans of Acworth earned a place on the President's list for the fall 2022 semester at Wallace State Community College in Hanceville, Alabama.
