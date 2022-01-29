- Jaeger Keeline and Cameron Powser, both of Marietta, were named to the Dean's list for the fall 2021 semester at Lincoln Memorial University in Harrogate, Tennessee.
- Vanessa McMackin of Kennesaw and Briana Boggan of Powder Springs have graduated from the University of Maryland Global Campus in fall 2021.
- The following were named to the Dean's list for the fall 2021 semester in Muhlenberg College in Allentown, Pennsylvania - Carter Ezell of Austell; Jodie Goldberg and Aj Henley, both of Marietta; and Anne Marie Alsobrook of Smyrna.
- Tamara Santos of Kennesaw graduated from Rockhurst University in Kansas City during the commencement ceremony held on Dec. 11 at Mason-Halpin Fieldhouse.
- Nicholas Lyon of Smyrna was named to the Dean's list for the 2021 fall semester at Hamilton College in Clinton, New York.
- Gregory Schick of Kennesaw and Tyler Ray of Marietta graduated from the University of Northern Colorado at the end of the fall 2021 semester.
- The following Marietta students at University of Wisconsin-Madison were named to academic honors for the fall semester of the 2021-2022 academic year - Jordyn Figur, Isabelle White and Natalie Wolff were all named to the Dean's list; Thomas Clark was named to the Dean's Honor list; and Lily Levin and Maddie Miller were both named to the Dean's High Honors list.
- Aidan Pierre of Marietta achieved a perfect 4.0 GPA during the Fall 2021 semester, earning a spot on the Provost's List at Hofstra University in Hempstead, New York.
- Imam Jah of Powder Springs and Kayla Stadeker and Lillian Turner, both of Smyrna, were named to the fall 2021 Dean's list at Hofstra University in Hempstead, New York.
- The following students graduated from Valosta State University in Valdosta for fall 2021: Matt Khoury, Rhonda Reliford, Shannon Strapp and Brittany Wiggins, all of Acworth; Jackeline Searcy of Austell; Keera Price of the Cumberland area; Rebekah Craig and Michaelia Crawford, both of Kennesaw; Jessica James Alston of Mableton; Barbara Barrington, Rachel Fish, Tara Flint, Brandon Powell, William Roper, Ella Sherrod, Karen Stone and Timera Yarbra, all of Marietta; Taylor Deese and Melissa Mondello, both of Powder Springs; and Gabrielle Benton of Smyrna.
- Elizabeth Heinhold of Kennesaw was named to the honor roll for the fall 2021 semester at Dixie State University in St. George, Utah.
- Devyn Wilson of Kennesaw was named to the Dean's list of Academic Honors at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville, Texas for the fall 2021 semester.
- Cole Stevens of Marietta graduated from The University of Tampa on Dec. 17 with a Bachelor of Science in Sport Management BS.
- Ross Dockins of Kennesaw was named to the Dean's list for the fall 2021 semester at Lincoln Memorial University Duncan School of Law.
