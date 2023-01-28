- Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas has recognized Tatiana Liedberg of Marietta as being named to the Dean's list for the fall semester, which ended Dec. 12, 2022.
- The following students were named to the fall 2022 Dean's list at Hofstra University in Hempstead, New York - John Campbell of Acworth, majoring in Theater Arts; Aidan Pierre, majoring in Filmmaking; and Kayla Stadeker of Smyrna, majoring in Global Studies.
- Western Carolina University in Cullowhee, North Carolina announced that the following students were named to both the Chancellor's list for fall 2022 and the fall 2022 Dean's list - Rebecca Grecko of Acworth; Leigh Irwin and Megan Young, both of Kennesaw; Robert Carlin, Alison Belcher, Kayla Hetherington, Maggie Jones, Kathleen O'Donovan, Avery Shumpert and Fiona Van Winkle, all of Marietta; and Colleen Cameron of Smyrna.
- Lincoln Memorial University in Harrogate, Tennessee announced that the following students were named the fall 2022 Dean's list - Jaeger Keeline, Harris Bryson and Cameron Powser, all of Marietta; and Ajani Henley of Powder Springs.
- Katelyn Morgan of Marietta was named to the President's list at James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia for the fall 2022 semester.
- Mulenberg College in Allentown, Pennsylvania announced that the following students were named to the Dean's list for the fall 2022 semester - Jodie Goldberg and Amaia Henley, both of Marietta; and Anne Alsobrook of Smyrna.
- Skyler Wansky of Marietta has been named to the dean's list for the fall 2022 semester at the University of Vermont in Burlington, Vermont. Wansky is majoring in Psychological Science.
- College of the Holy Cross named the following students to the fall 2022 Dean's list - Michael Iriandez of the Cumberland area; and David Luigs of Marietta.
- Tyler Buckner of Marietta was named to the fall 2022 Chancellor's list at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.
- T.O. Maxima of Mableton was named to the fall 2022 Dean's list at Alma College in Alma, Michigan.
- The following students were named to the President's list for the fall semester 2022-23 at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio: Marietta residents - Samantha Siegle, who is earning a B.S. in Business in Marketing, and Abby Wilson, who is earning a Bachelor of Arts in Public Health; and Smyrna resident - Maggie Dicks, who is earning a Bachelor of Arts in Biology, Public Health.
- The following students were named to the Dean's list for the fall semester 2022-23 at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio: Marietta residents - Sarah Lebish, who is earning a Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry, Premedical Studies; Shelly Boehm and Lorelei Uschold, who are earning a BA Mer Tech Bus & Design in Emerging Tech Business & Design; McKenna Mullican, who is earning a B.S. in Business, Bachelor of Arts in Human Capital Mgmt. and Leadership, Psychology; Peter Marous, who is earning a B.S. in Business in Marketing; and Abby Litman, who is earning a B.S. in Education in Primary Education PK-5.
- Kimberly Hartley of Marietta was named to the Honors list at for the fall 2022 semester at Mercy College of Ohio.
- The University of Maryland Global Campus announced that over 7,600 students worldwide graduated in fall 2022. Among them were Racquel Kristi Williams of Acworth with a Bachelor of Science in Management Studies, Stephen Josesph Michael Cameron of Powder Springs with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Jasmine Benjamin of Smyrna with a Bachelor of Science in Human Resource Management.
- Alexandria E. Blouin of Marietta was named to the fall 2022 Dean's list at the University of Central Arkansas.
- Peri Weilacher of Mableton, who was among the students enrolled in UA Early College during the fall 2022 semester, was named to the Director's list. The director's list recognizes students enrolled in classes through the UA Early College program. UA Early College allows high school students to get a head start on their college courses. Weilacher attends Whitefield Academy.
- Tyler Stenmark of Marietta was named to the Dean's list for the fall 2022 semester at the University of New England.
- The following students were named to Wofford College's fall 2022 semester Dean's list - Samantha Laycock and Mary Morgan, both of Marietta; and Lauren Scalise of Smyrna.
- Chinasaokwu Victoria of Austell and Sejalben Maheshbhai Jaiswal of Marietta graduated in December 2022 from Campbellsville University in Campbellsville, Kentucky.
