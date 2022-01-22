- Maura Fischer of Marietta was initiated into the Duquesne University Circle of Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society, in December 2021.
- The following Marietta students were named to the Fall 2021 Dean's list at Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania - Benjamin Bowman, William Deskey, Dean Freiman and Junmoke James.
- Daniel Wilson of Marietta was among the 453 students enrolled in UA Early College during the fall 2021 term at The University of Alabama and named to the Director's List with an academic record of 3.6 or higher. Wilson attends Lassiter High School.
- The following students were named to Belmont University's Fall 2021 Dean's list - Morgan Wood of Acworth; James Westin, Campbell Wroblewski, Luke Huff, Zachary Shaffer, Haily Harris, Michael Scott, Elizabeth Gordon, Peyton Lee, Sydney Lee, Journey Hayes, Patrick Ring, Evelyn Hunnel, Jasmine Pettus an Pria Sharma, all of Marietta; Meredith Empie, Reagan Tipton, Paris Berrian and Lauren Daughtry, all of Powder Springs; and Gabriela Johnson and Max Linkon, both of Smyrna.
- Jessica Peterson of Marietta was named to the fall 2021 Dean's list at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.
- Colton Glaze of Acworth and Benjamin Yetman of Kennesaw were among the 21 University of North Georgia students that were inducted into the Phi Kappa Phi honor society on Nov. 18. Phi Kappa Phi is the nation's oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.
- Nicholas Renteria of Acworth was named to the fall 2021 Dean's list at Emerson College in Boston, Massachusetts.
- Marietta students Melody DeMerchant and Jillian Lazzuri were named to the fall 2021 Dean's list at Missouri State University in Springfield, Missouri.
- Justice Nmeregini of Powder Springs was named to the fall semester 2021 Honor Roll at Bethel University in McKenzie, Tennessee.
- The following students were named to the fall 2021 President's list at Jacksonville State University in Jacksonville, Alabama - Brooklyn Heer, Aidan Cathey and Jersey Wilson, all of Acworth; Maggie Saleeby, Mason Faircloth and Vanessa Cooley, all of Kennesaw; Favour Ezenwiwe of Marietta; and Kennedy Head, Shikria Thomas and Emmas Larson, all of Powder Springs.
- The following students were named to the fall 2021 Dean's list at Jacksonville State University in Jacksonville, Alabama -Blake Nicholson, Aaron Hyatt, Megan Smith and Amelia Pass, all of Acworth; Brandon Hardegree of Kennesaw; and Sarah Sumners, Taylor Baesman and Jared Stephens, all of Marietta.
- Cameron Poulsen of Acworth and Elisa Burba of Marietta were named to the fall 2021 semester Dean's list at the University of Iowa in Iowa City, Iowa.
- Valerie Light an William Kilpatrick, both of Marietta, were named to the the fall 2021 semester Dean's list at the University of Delaware in Newark, Delaware.
- The following students were named to the fall 2021 semester Dean's list at Shorter University in Rome - Ruby Brooks, Abigayle Chestnut, Jaime Hills, Olivia Masters, Peyton Moseley, Anne Smith, Gunnar Uutinen and Timothy Walker, all of Acworth; Blake Baldwin, Malcolm Falardeau, Norman Leon, Richard Sapp, Samantha Stoudt and Madeline Walter, all of Kennesaw; Celia Alarado of Mableton; Justin Barnes, Janie Brothers, Daisy Rodriguez and Timothy Thomas, all of Marietta; Contessa Heiskell and Lecia Thompson, both of Powder Springs; and Carson Evans of Smyrna.
- Victoria Isabella Tobias of Kennesaw was named to the fall 2021 semester Dean's list at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa.
- The following students graduated from Jacksonville State University in Jacksonville, Alabama during the fall 2021 commencement on Dec. 10 - Justine Billups and D'Erica Parker, both of Austell; Matthew Chiaravalloti and John Nicholson, both of Acworth; James Kirklin of Kennesaw; Davis Henry and Cecilia Price, both of Marietta; and Jake Wolven of Powder Springs.
- The following students were named to the fall 2021 semester Dean's list at Wallace State Community College in Hanceville, Alabama - Mitchell Heer and Dylan Rhadans, both of Acworth.
Never miss important local news from the MDJ
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.